IndyCar / Laguna Seca News

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

All you need to know ahead of the Grand Prix of Monterey, the final round of the 2023 IndyCar Series.

Charles Bradley
By:
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

This weekend’s event on 11-turn, 2.238-mile permanent road course in Monterey will comprise 95 laps (212 miles). This will be the 26th IndyCar race at the track.

There have been seven different winners in 16 IndyCar Series races this season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and Iowa Speedway), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach and Nashville), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America, Mid-Ohio and Portland), Christian Lundgaard (Toronto) and Scott Dixon (Indy Road Course 2 and St Louis).

When is the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca?

Date: Friday, 8 September – Sunday, 10 September

Race start: 12:26pm PT/3:26pm ET

Track: 11-turn, 2.238-mile permanent road course

Race distance: 95 laps / 212 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

Qualifying lap record: Helio Castroneves, 1m07.722s, 118.969mph (2000)

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca on TV?

NBC’s race coverage will begin on Sunday at 2:30pm ET.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

Laguna Seca IndyCar at-track schedule (all times Pacific)

Friday, 8 September

1:15-2:05pm – Indy NXT practice 1, INDYCAR LIVE

2:30-3:45pm – IndyCar practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, 9 September

9:05-9:35am – Indy NXT qualifying (Two 12-minute sessions / Session 1 determines the lineup for Race 1, Session 2 determines the lineup for Race 2), INDYCAR LIVE

10-11am – IndyCar practice 2 (45 minutes limited guarantee), Peacock

12:35pm – Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1 (35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes), Peacock

2pm – IndyCar qualifying (three rounds of knockouts), Peacock

Sunday, 10 September

9-9:30am – IndyCar final practice, Peacock

10am – Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2 (35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes), Peacock

12:19pm – IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey “Drivers, start your engines”

12:26pm – IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey (95 laps/212.61 miles), NBC (Live)

How can I listen to IndyCar at Laguna Seca on the radio?

All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App. Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton.

Entry list for the Grand Prix of Monterey

Nº 

 Entrant / Driver 

 Car 

 Engine 

Team Penske
Josef Newgarden

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Felix Rosenqvist

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

06 

Meyer Shank Racing
Hélio Castroneves

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Ericsson

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon

Dallara DW12

Honda 

10 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou

Dallara DW12

Honda 

11 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong

Dallara DW12

Honda 

12 

Team Penske
Will Power

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

14 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

15 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal

Dallara DW12

Honda 

18 

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
David Malukas

Dallara DW12

Honda 

20 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Ryan Hunter-Reay

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

21 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

26 

Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta

Dallara DW12

Honda 

27 

Andretti Autosport
Kyle Kirkwood

Dallara DW12

Honda 

28 

Andretti Autosport
Romain Grosjean

Dallara DW12

Honda 

29 

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
Devlin Defrancesco

Dallara DW12

Honda 

30 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Juri Vips

Dallara DW12

Honda 

45 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard

Dallara DW12

Honda 

51 

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
Sting Ray Robb

Dallara DW12

Honda 

55 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Benjamin Pedersen

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

60 

Meyer Shank Racing
Tom Blomqvist

Dallara DW12

Honda 

77 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Callum Ilott

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

78 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet
