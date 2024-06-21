IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list
Everything you need to know ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, the eighth points-paying round of the 2024 season in the IndyCar Series.
2023 IndyCar start at Laguna Seca
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
This weekend will be the second time North America’s premier open-wheel championship will race on the completely resurfaced 2.238-mile, 11-turn natural terrain road course.
Located in Monterey, California, the race is set for 95 laps (212.61 miles) with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon winning last year’s round when the event was held as the season finale in September.
There have been six different winners in the seven points-paying races of the 2024 season: Pato O’Ward (St. Petersburg*), Dixon (Long Beach, Detroit), Scott McLaughlin (Barber), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course) and Josef Newgarden (Indianapolis 500) and Will Power (Road America). The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.
*O’Ward was awarded the win after Newgarden’s disqualification for illegal use of overtake.
Paul Tracy, 2004
Photo by: Adriano Manocchia
This will be the 27th IndyCar race at Laguna Seca, but just the fifth since 2004. Teo Fabi won the first IndyCar Series race at Laguna Seca in 1983.
The only former winners in the current field are Dixon, Palou and Colton Herta, who has the most among them with two wins (2019, 2021). Additionally, the race has been won from pole on 13 occasions: Fabi (1983), Bobby Rahal (1985), Danny Sullivan (1988, 1990) Rick Mears (1989), Michael Andretti (1991, 1992), Paul Tracy (1994), Alex Zanardi (1996), Bryan Herta (1998, 1999), Helio Castroneves (2000), Cristiano da Matta (2002), Patrick Carpentier (2003) and Colton Herta (2019, 2021).
When is the IndyCar race at Road America?
Date: Friday, June 21 - Sunday, June 23
Race start: 6:30pm ET
Track: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, a 2.238-mile permanent road course in Monterey, California
Race distance: 95 laps (212.61 miles)
Push-to-pass parameters: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation
Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires unless wet conditions are declared. One additional set available to teams fielding a rookie driver is available for the first session of the weekend.
Qualifying lap record: Christian Lundgaard, 1:06.4610, 121.226 mph (Sept. 9, 2023)
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca on TV?
This year’s edition of IndyCar at Laguna Seca will begin on Sunday at 6:30pm ET. The two Indy NXT races - split with one each Saturday and Sunday – will stream live on Peacock.
Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer for USA Network’s coverage of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.
IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Pacific Time)
Friday, June 21
1:10-1:35 p.m. – Indy NXT Practice 1, INDYCAR LIVE
2-3:15 p.m. – IndyCar Series Practice 1, Peacock
3:40-4:05 p.m. – Indy NXT Practice 2, INDYCAR LIVE
Saturday, June 22
9-9:30 a.m. – Indy NXT Qualifying (Two groups, 12-minutes each / Fastest lap determines the lineup for Race 1, second fastest lap determines the lineup for Race 2), INDYCAR LIVE
10-11 a.m. – IndyCar Series Practice 2 (45 minutes limited guarantee), Peacock
12:30 p.m. – Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1 “Drivers Start Your Engines”
12:35 p.m. – Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1 (35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes), Peacock
2:15 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey NTT P1 Award qualifying (three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock
Sunday, June 23
Noon-12:30 p.m. – IndyCar Series final practice, Peacock
1 p.m. – Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2 “Drivers Start Your Engines”
1:05 p.m. – Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2 (35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes), Peacock
3 p.m. – USA Network on air
3:23 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey “Drivers, start your engines”
3:30 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (95 laps/212.61 miles), USA Network (Live)
How can I listen to IndyCar at Laguna Seca on the radio?
Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers. Michael Young and Dan Rusanowsky are the pit reporters.
The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey race (6pm ET Sunday), Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey doubleheader (3:20pm ET Saturday and 3:50pm ET Sunday) and all IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 218, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App.
Entry List for the 2024 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
|Nº
|Entrant / Driver
|Car
|Engine
|2
|Team Penske
Josef Newgarden
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|3
|Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|4
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Kyffin Simpson
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|5
|Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|6
|Arrow McLaren
Nolan Siegel
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|7
|Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|8
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Linus Lundqvist
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|9
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|10
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|11
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|12
|Team Penske
Will Power
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|14
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|15
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|18
|Dale Coyne Racing
Jack Harvey
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|20
|Ed Carpenter Racing
Christian Rasmussen
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|21
|Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|26
|Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|27
|Andretti Global
Kyle Kirkwood
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|28
|Andretti Global
Marcus Ericsson
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|30
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Pietro Fittipaldi
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|41
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Sting Ray Robb
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|45
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|51
|Dale Coyne Racing
Luca Ghiotto
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|60
|Meyer Shank Racing
Felix Rosenqvist
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|66
|Meyer Shank Racing
David Malukas
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|77
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
Romain Grosjean
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|78
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
RB upgrades "encouraging" despite Spanish F1 qualifying disaster
2024 F1 Spanish GP qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole
F1 Spanish GP: Norris beats Verstappen to pole by 0.020s
IMSA Watkins Glen: BMW beats Cadillac in FP2 but sister car shunts
Prime
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments