IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta takes pole, heads Andretti 1-2

Firestone Fast Six

Power ran an out lap on Firestone primary tires, while his rivals stayed in the pits on reds, given that this segment was only six minutes long. Power worked down to a 1min10.8sec lap on his third lap but that was invalidated because he went through yellow flags waving for Pato O’Ward spinning at the Corkscrew.

However, Herta had already shaded Power by 0.027sec to claim his second straight Laguna Seca pole with a 1min10.7994sec.

Power’s penalty bumped Alexander Rossi up to the front-row, while the Penske driver’s second fastest lap was good enough for third on the grid.

Behind him, championship leader Alex Palou landed fourth, a half second slower than Herta but half a second up on impressive Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda driver Oliver Askew.

Askew was promoted to fifth, as O’Ward lost his two fastest laps for causing the red flag.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 26 Colton Herta 1:10.7994 1:10.7994 0.000 3 3 1:10.7994 0 1 113.798 6:29.3376 Honda A 16 Andretti Autosport 2 27 Alexander Rossi 1:10.9951 0.1957 0.1957 2 3 1:11.8787 0 5 113.484 6:43.6476 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport 3 12 Will Power 1:11.1317 0.3323 0.1366 2 3 1:10.8267 1 2 113.266 5:42.1027 Chevy A 9 Team Penske 4 10 Alex Palou 1:11.3317 0.5323 0.2000 3 3 1:11.3317 0 3 112.948 6:38.9552 Honda A 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 5 45 Oliver Askew 1:11.8937 1.0943 0.5620 3 3 1:11.8937 0 4 112.065 6:23.8892 Honda A 34 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 5 Pato O'Ward 1:24.2715 13.4721 12.3778 2 2 1:24.2715 0 6 95.605 5:47.9880 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP

Q2

Alex Palou locked his Ganassi-Honda’s left-front on the primaries at both Turn 11 and then Turn 2 on his next lap, while Pato O’Ward went off the track at Turn 2 in his Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy.

Meanwhile Askew on used reds went to the top of the times before switching to a fresh set, leaving him temporarily 0.45sec clear of the field. Then Simon Pagenaud landed a 1min11.6292, before the times started to tumble. At the last gasp, Colton Herta and Will Power jumped to the top of the times, albeit a quarter-second apart, and Palou finally delivered a tidy lap to go third, and Oliver Askew was a deeply impressive fourth. His Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammate Graham Rahal had a lurid spin exiting Turn 6 on his way up to the Corkscrew, and so failed to advance. Askew, who hurtled past the scene, had that lap invalidated but it turned out not to be his fastest one anyway.

That ensured Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward (hugely entertaining lap) got through, but Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon will start behind their points-leading teammate Palou, in seventh and eighth.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 26 Colton Herta 1:10.5847 1:10.5847 0.000 6 6 1:10.5847 4 1 114.144 10:27.0019 Honda A 16 Andretti Autosport 2 12 Will Power 1:10.8333 0.2486 0.2486 6 6 1:10.8333 4 10 113.743 9:48.4966 Chevy A 9 Team Penske 3 10 Alex Palou 1:10.8351 0.2504 0.0018 5 6 1:11.8556 3 12 113.740 10:17.0443 Honda A 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 4 45 Oliver Askew 1:10.9117 0.3270 0.0766 6 6 1:10.9117 3 7 113.617 10:38.6999 Honda A 34 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 27 Alexander Rossi 1:10.9169 0.3322 0.0052 5 6 1:11.1649 4 8 113.609 10:13.6455 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport 6 5 Pato O'Ward 1:11.0220 0.4373 0.1051 6 6 1:11.0220 3 3 113.441 10:06.0978 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP 7 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:11.2581 0.6734 0.2361 6 7 1:14.7064 4 4 113.065 10:53.4969 Honda A 6 Chip Ganassi Racing 8 9 Scott Dixon 1:11.2768 0.6921 0.0187 7 7 1:11.2768 4 6 113.035 10:44.9809 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 9 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:11.3067 0.7220 0.0299 7 7 1:11.3067 4 5 112.988 10:55.0213 Chevy A 15 Team Penske 10 59 Max Chilton 1:11.3088 0.7241 0.0021 5 5 1:11.3088 2 9 112.985 10:11.6639 Chevy A 23 Carlin 11 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:11.4567 0.8720 0.1479 5 6 1:11.5259 3 11 112.751 10:23.9475 Honda A 19 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 12 15 Graham Rahal 1:12.4674 1.8827 1.0107 3 7 1:13.2762 4 2 111.178 10:49.0926 Honda A 11 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Q1 Group 2

Helio Castroneves, Conor Daly, Callum Ilott and Dalton Kellett went out on Firestone’s softer alternates immediately, and that allowed Daly and Castroneves to hit the top of the times, with Ilott in fifth. With three minutes to go, everyone was on the ‘reds’ and Oliver Askew was the first driver to eclipse Daly’s top time, before Alex Palou went top despite a major moment through the Corkscrew. That allowed several other drivers to beat him, and in the end he only scraped through in sixth.

Oliver Askew covered himself in glory with a 1min11.0155sec lap to shade Alexander Rossi, while Carlin’s Max Chilton turned in a fine lap – as he did in Portland last week – to deliver third fastest, ahead of Will Power (Penske-Chevrolet), James Hinchcliffe (Andretti Autosport).

After showing so well in practice, both Ed Jones and Scott McLaughlin would be justified in being unhappy to be excluded at Q1 stage – McLaughlin pitted thinking the team had called him in – while Daly could be pleased at outpacing Rinus VeeKay who shunted this morning.

Callum Ilott was 1.34sec off the pace in the Juncos Hollinger-Chevy, but only 0.8sec off transferring to Q2.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 45 Oliver Askew 1:11.0155 1:11.0155 0.000 7 7 1:11.0155 4 8 113.451 10:36.6679 Honda A 34 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 27 Alexander Rossi 1:11.0691 0.0536 0.0536 5 6 1:14.3176 4 4 113.366 10:26.6952 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport 3 59 Max Chilton 1:11.1852 0.1697 0.1161 7 7 1:11.1852 4 9 113.181 10:41.5651 Chevy A 23 Carlin 4 12 Will Power 1:11.2836 0.2681 0.0984 6 6 1:11.2836 4 3 113.025 9:49.2187 Chevy A 9 Team Penske 5 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:11.3542 0.3387 0.0706 6 6 1:11.3542 3 7 112.913 10:49.2386 Honda A 19 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 6 10 Alex Palou 1:11.4397 0.4242 0.0855 7 7 1:11.4397 4 2 112.778 10:18.2491 Honda A 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 18 Ed Jones 1:11.4692 0.4537 0.0295 6 7 1:11.4785 4 5 112.731 10:33.1334 Honda A 12 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 8 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:11.5767 0.5612 0.1075 6 6 1:11.5767 4 1 112.562 9:42.1273 Chevy A 2 Team Penske 9 20 Conor Daly 1:11.5921 0.5766 0.0154 6 7 1:11.6633 4 12 112.538 11:05.2772 Chevy A 13 Ed Carpenter Racing 11 06 Helio Castroneves 1:11.8071 0.7916 0.2150 3 6 1:11.9421 4 11 112.201 10:47.4639 Honda A 25 Meyer Shank Racing 11 06 Helio Castroneves 1:11.8071 0.7916 0.2150 3 6 1:11.9421 4 11 112.201 10:47.4639 Honda A 25 Meyer Shank Racing 12 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:12.2843 1.2688 0.4772 6 6 1:12.2843 3 13 111.460 10:14.2604 Chevy A 14 Ed Carpenter Racing 13 77 Callum Ilott 1:12.3558 1.3403 0.0715 6 6 1:12.3558 4 10 111.350 10:01.6187 Chevy A 37 Juncos Hollinger Racing 14 4 Dalton Kellett 1:12.6055 1.5900 0.2497 6 6 1:12.6055 4 14 110.967 10:06.3685 Chevy A 3 AJ Foyt Enterprises

Q1 Group 1

Romain Grosjean, Colton Herta and Josef Newgarden were the fastest drivers on the Firestone primary tires, Grosjean’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda lapping in 1min12.4561sec.

Then as the field switched to the softer Firestones, Herta ducked beneath the 70sec barrier with a 1min10.9020sec, chased by Graham Rahal, with Pato O’Ward third but almost 0.4sec adrift.

Marcus Ericsson was the fastest of the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda drivers in fourth, ahead of Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske-Chevrolet) and Scott Dixon (Ganassi).

By infinitesimal margins, Grosjean, Felix Rosenqvist and title contender Newgarden fell short of advancing to Q2, while Jimmie Johnson was, impressively, only 1.3sec off top spot, and less than 0.8sec slower than Dixon!

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 26 Colton Herta 1:10.9020 1:10.9020 0.000 5 5 1:10.9020 4 1 113.633 9:01.9228 Honda A 348 Andretti Autosport 2 15 Graham Rahal 1:10.9915 0.0895 0.0895 7 7 1:10.9915 4 7 113.490 10:34.0403 Honda A 342 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 5 Pato O'Ward 1:11.2992 0.3972 0.3077 6 7 1:13.9303 4 10 113.000 10:49.5415 Chevy A 452 Arrow McLaren SP 4 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:11.3179 0.4159 0.0187 6 7 1:12.8368 4 6 112.970 10:53.3274 Honda A 402 Chip Ganassi Racing 5 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:11.3775 0.4755 0.0596 6 7 1:12.2301 4 2 112.876 11:08.2749 Chevy A 329 Team Penske 6 9 Scott Dixon 1:11.5276 0.6256 0.1501 6 7 1:11.8430 4 9 112.639 10:40.8065 Honda A 428 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 51 Romain Grosjean 1:11.5303 0.6283 0.0027 7 7 1:11.5303 4 8 112.635 10:57.7363 Honda A 230 Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 8 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:11.5446 0.6426 0.0143 6 6 1:11.5446 4 3 112.612 9:18.7634 Chevy A 177 Arrow McLaren SP 9 2 Josef Newgarden 1:11.5503 0.6483 0.0057 7 7 1:11.5503 4 5 112.603 10:55.2942 Chevy A 443 Team Penske 10 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:11.6721 0.7701 0.1218 6 6 1:11.6721 4 4 112.412 10:06.3001 Honda A 230 Andretti Autosport 11 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:11.9776 1.0756 0.3055 6 7 1:12.2058 4 11 111.935 11:03.8576 Chevy A 218 AJ Foyt Enterprises 12 30 Takuma Sato 1:12.1443 1.2423 0.1667 7 7 1:12.1443 4 13 111.676 11:05.3334 Honda A 297 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 13 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:12.2865 1.3845 0.1422 6 7 1:12.5536 3 12 111.456 11:00.2082 Honda A 82 Chip Ganassi Racing