IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list

All you need to know ahead of the IndyCar double-header at Iowa Speedway, rounds 11 and 12 of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.

Charles Bradley
By:
Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker waves the green flag to start the race. Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

This weekend’s events at Iowa will be twin 250-lap races (223.5 miles) on Saturday and Sunday around the 7/8-mile (0.894-mile) oval in Newton, Iowa.

There have been six different winners in 10 IndyCar Series races to start the 2023 season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio) and Christian Lundgaard (Toronto) have all won in 2023. The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

This will be the 18th and 19th IndyCar races at Iowa. Newgarden and Ryan Hunter-Reay are the only entered drivers to win at Iowa Speedway more than once.

Newgarden has four wins (2016, 2019, 2020 Race #2 and 2022 Race #1) while Hunter-Reay has three wins (2012, 2014 and 2015). Past winners Pato O’Ward (2022 Race #2), and Helio Castroneves (2017) are also entered in the event.

When are the IndyCar races at Iowa?

Date: Friday, 21 July – Sunday, 23 July

Race start times: Saturday, 2:06pm Eastern Time / Sunday, 1:30pm ET

Track: Iowa Speedway, a 7/8-mile (0.894-mile) oval

Race distance: 2 x 250 laps / 223.5 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Fourteen sets for use through the doubleheader weekend

Qualifying lap record: Helio Castroneves 17.2283s, 186.809mph (2014)

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the IndyCar races at Iowa on TV?

NBC’s coverage at Iowa will begin on Saturday at 3:00pm ET, and on Sunday at 2:00pm ET. The Indy NXT race will stream live on Peacock.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Dave Burns, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

IndyCar at-track schedule (all times Central)

Friday, July 21

2:15-3 pm Indy NXT by Firestone Practice, INDYCAR Live

3:30-5 pm IndyCar Series practice, Peacock

5:30-6:15 pm Indy NXT by Firestone Qualifying (Single car, Two laps), INDYCAR Live

7:30 pm Pit Stop Competition

Saturday, July 22

8:30 am IndyCar Series qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Single car, Two laps (Lap 1/Race 1; Lap 2/Race 2), Peacock

10:05 am Indy NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway “Drivers, start your engines”

10:10 am Indy NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway (75 laps/67.05 miles), Peacock

2 pm NBC on air

2:01 pm “Drivers, start your engines”

2:06 pm IndyCar Series Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart (250 laps/223.5 miles), NBC (Live)

Sunday, July 23

10:05-10:30 am IndyCar Series systems check (Out and In Lap)

1 pm NBC on air

1:25 pm “Drivers, start your engines”

1:30 pm IndyCar Series Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade (250 laps/223.5 miles), NBC (Live)

How can I listen to IndyCar at Iowa on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman (Saturday) and Jake Query (Sunday) are the turn announcers. Michael Young be the pit reporter alongside Query (Saturday) and Yeoman (Sunday).

All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App.

Entry list for the 2023 Hy-Vee IndyCar Weekend

Nº 

 Entrant / Driver 

 Car 

 Engine 

Team Penske
Josef Newgarden

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Felix Rosenqvist

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

06 

Meyer Shank Racing
Hélio Castroneves

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Ericsson

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon

Dallara DW12

Honda 

10 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou

Dallara DW12

Honda 

11 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong

Dallara DW12

Honda 

12 

Team Penske
Will Power

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

14 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

15 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal

Dallara DW12

Honda 

18 

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
David Malukas

Dallara DW12

Honda 

20 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Ryan Hunter-Reay

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

21 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

26 

Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta

Dallara DW12

Honda 

27 

Andretti Autosport
Kyle Kirkwood

Dallara DW12

Honda 

28 

Andretti Autosport
Romain Grosjean

Dallara DW12

Honda 

29 

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
Devlin Defrancesco

Dallara DW12

Honda 

30 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Jack Harvey

Dallara DW12

Honda 

45 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard

Dallara DW12

Honda 

51 

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
Sting Ray Robb

Dallara DW12

Honda 

55 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Benjamin Pedersen

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

60 

Meyer Shank Racing
Conor Daly

Dallara DW12

Honda 

77 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Callum Ilott

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

78 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet
