IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin fastest but spins in practice, Ericsson wrecks
Penske ace pips Ganassi's Alex Palou by 0.03s as speeds top 185mph on repaved short track, Dixon rams Canapino in the pits
Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin led the only practice session of the weekend for IndyCar’s doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.
The New Zealander threw down a monster lap of 185.891 mph around the 0.894-mile oval, which featured newly-repaved bottom lanes in all four corners.
Reigning and two-time series champion Alex Palou ended up putting his No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda second overall, just 0.0331s slower.
The No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet of Pato O’Ward was third at 0.1633s off the mark set by McLaughlin.
Meyer Shank Racing’s David Malukas was fourth, followed by Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Pietro Fittipaldi ran a session-most 112 laps, ending up 17th overall (0.4794s).
The day’s on-track activity for the IndyCar Series started with a special 30-minute high-line session, which featured a different right-side tire compound specific to the running for the two groups that split into running 15 minutes each.
The brief outing ended with Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson at the top with a fast lap at 177.399 mph, just ahead of Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino’s best run of 177.380 mph.
That would be the only positive moment of the afternoon for Ericsson, who crashed just 10 minutes into the regular 90-minute practice that followed after a small break.
Ericsson was turning into Turn 3 when the backend of his No. 28 Honda kicked out as he transitioned onto the repaved portion of the corner. Despite his best efforts to regain control, the car drifted up the track and right side slammed hard into the Turn 4 wall before sliding across the frontstretch and coming to a stop near the infield.
He was fifth on the leaderboard at the time, nailing 179.694 mph after just running three laps.
“Really strange,” Ericsson said. “We did a whole test here and we had zero rear insecurity. We did the high-line practice and the car felt great; I was super comfortable.
“It came a bit out of nowhere. Really frustrating.”
The session resumed roughly 10 minutes later, with Ericsson’s team-mate, Colton Herta vaulting up to first shortly thereafter with a quick lap at 182.083 mph.
AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci jumped to the top spot at the halfway mark with a 182.273mph flying lap, but was dethroned by McLaughlin, who was then knocked off by Rossi. But it was Palou’s lap of 185.519 mph getting everyone’s attention not long after.
McLaughlin responded with a simulated qualifying run and went to the top of the timesheets with a quick lap of 185.891mph with 26 minutes to go.
Although Katherine Legge, who is making her first appearance back in IndyCar since the Indianapolis 500 in May, started strong early in the session, she had a challenging moment after spinning off Turn 4 just two minutes later. Fortunately, she made no contact with the wall and was able to continue after stalling on the frontstretch to bring out the caution.
With seven minutes left, the promising session for Canapino nearly ended in tears as he was forced to brake hard while coming up on a significantly slower Will Power and spun off Turn 3. Then, while coming down pit lane, Canapino was hit in the left-rear by Dixon, who appeared to be mistakenly pulling into the pit box of the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for rookie Nolan Siegel.
In the closing moments of practice, McLaughlin attempted to try the high line, but ended up spinning. He was able to keep it off the wall as the incident closed out the practice.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|S. McLaughlin Team Penske
|3
|121
|
17.3134
|185.891
|2
|A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|99
|
+0.0331
17.3465
|0.0331
|185.536
|3
|P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren
|5
|111
|
+0.1633
17.4767
|0.1302
|184.154
|4
|D. Malukas Meyer Shank Racing
|66
|90
|
+0.1673
17.4807
|0.0040
|184.112
|5
|A. Rossi Arrow McLaren
|7
|102
|
+0.1985
17.5119
|0.0312
|183.784
|6
|S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|74
|
+0.2141
17.5275
|0.0156
|183.620
|7
|A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing
|78
|99
|
+0.2144
17.5278
|0.0003
|183.617
|8
|L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|74
|
+0.2614
17.5748
|0.0470
|183.126
|9
|C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
|26
|86
|
+0.2769
17.5903
|0.0155
|182.964
|10
|W. Power Team Penske
|12
|86
|
+0.2831
17.5965
|0.0062
|182.900
|11
|G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|66
|
+0.2949
17.6083
|0.0118
|182.777
|12
|F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing
|60
|89
|
+0.3140
17.6274
|0.0191
|182.579
|13
|S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|76
|
+0.3436
17.6570
|0.0296
|182.273
|14
|R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing
|21
|80
|
+0.3594
17.6728
|0.0158
|182.110
|15
|J. Newgarden Team Penske
|2
|105
|
+0.4178
17.7312
|0.0584
|181.511
|16
|
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
|6
|80
|
+0.4493
17.7627
|0.0315
|181.189
|17
|P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|30
|112
|
+0.4794
17.7928
|0.0301
|180.882
|18
|K. Kirkwood Andretti Global
|27
|58
|
+0.5179
17.8313
|0.0385
|180.492
|19
|C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|45
|86
|
+0.5532
17.8666
|0.0353
|180.135
|20
|R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing
|77
|82
|
+0.5955
17.9089
|0.0423
|179.710
|21
|M. Ericsson Andretti Global
|28
|3
|
+0.5970
17.9104
|0.0015
|179.694
|22
|J. Harvey Dale Coyne Racing
|18
|56
|
+0.6002
17.9136
|0.0032
|179.662
|23
|M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|77
|
+0.6127
17.9261
|0.0125
|179.537
|24
|K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing
|51
|63
|
+0.7142
18.0276
|0.1015
|178.526
|25
|
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|41
|104
|
+0.7907
18.1041
|0.0765
|177.772
|26
|K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|101
|
+1.0205
18.3339
|0.2298
|175.544
|27
|E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing
|20
|76
|
+1.1689
18.4823
|0.1484
|174.134
|View full results
