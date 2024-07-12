All Series
Practice report
IndyCar Iowa Race 1

IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin fastest but spins in practice, Ericsson wrecks

Penske ace pips Ganassi's Alex Palou by 0.03s as speeds top 185mph on repaved short track, Dixon rams Canapino in the pits

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet
Katherine Legge, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Katherine Legge, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Katherine Legge, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Katherine Legge, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Katherine Legge, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Katherine Legge, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
29

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin led the only practice session of the weekend for IndyCar’s doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.

The New Zealander threw down a monster lap of 185.891 mph around the 0.894-mile oval, which featured newly-repaved bottom lanes in all four corners.

Reigning and two-time series champion Alex Palou ended up putting his No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda second overall, just 0.0331s slower.

The No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet of Pato O’Ward was third at 0.1633s off the mark set by McLaughlin.

Meyer Shank Racing’s David Malukas was fourth, followed by Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Pietro Fittipaldi ran a session-most 112 laps, ending up 17th overall (0.4794s).

The day’s on-track activity for the IndyCar Series started with a special 30-minute high-line session, which featured a different right-side tire compound specific to the running for the two groups that split into running 15 minutes each.

The brief outing ended with Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson at the top with a fast lap at 177.399 mph, just ahead of Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino’s best run of 177.380 mph.

That would be the only positive moment of the afternoon for Ericsson, who crashed just 10 minutes into the regular 90-minute practice that followed after a small break.

Ericsson was turning into Turn 3 when the backend of his No. 28 Honda kicked out as he transitioned onto the repaved portion of the corner. Despite his best efforts to regain control, the car drifted up the track and right side slammed hard into the Turn 4 wall before sliding across the frontstretch and coming to a stop near the infield.

He was fifth on the leaderboard at the time, nailing 179.694 mph after just running three laps.

“Really strange,” Ericsson said. “We did a whole test here and we had zero rear insecurity. We did the high-line practice and the car felt great; I was super comfortable.

“It came a bit out of nowhere. Really frustrating.”

The session resumed roughly 10 minutes later, with Ericsson’s team-mate, Colton Herta vaulting up to first shortly thereafter with a quick lap at 182.083 mph.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci jumped to the top spot at the halfway mark with a 182.273mph flying lap, but was dethroned by McLaughlin, who was then knocked off by Rossi. But it was Palou’s lap of 185.519 mph getting everyone’s attention not long after.

McLaughlin responded with a simulated qualifying run and went to the top of the timesheets with a quick lap of 185.891mph with 26 minutes to go.

Although Katherine Legge, who is making her first appearance back in IndyCar since the Indianapolis 500 in May, started strong early in the session, she had a challenging moment after spinning off Turn 4 just two minutes later. Fortunately, she made no contact with the wall and was able to continue after stalling on the frontstretch to bring out the caution.

With seven minutes left, the promising session for Canapino nearly ended in tears as he was forced to brake hard while coming up on a significantly slower Will Power and spun off Turn 3. Then, while coming down pit lane, Canapino was hit in the left-rear by Dixon, who appeared to be mistakenly pulling into the pit box of the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for rookie Nolan Siegel.

In the closing moments of practice, McLaughlin attempted to try the high line, but ended up spinning. He was able to keep it off the wall as the incident closed out the practice.

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 121

17.3134

   185.891
2 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 99

+0.0331

17.3465

 0.0331 185.536
3 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 111

+0.1633

17.4767

 0.1302 184.154
4 United States D. Malukas Meyer Shank Racing 66 90

+0.1673

17.4807

 0.0040 184.112
5 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 102

+0.1985

17.5119

 0.0312 183.784
6 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 74

+0.2141

17.5275

 0.0156 183.620
7 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 99

+0.2144

17.5278

 0.0003 183.617
8 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 74

+0.2614

17.5748

 0.0470 183.126
9 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 86

+0.2769

17.5903

 0.0155 182.964
10 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 86

+0.2831

17.5965

 0.0062 182.900
11 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 66

+0.2949

17.6083

 0.0118 182.777
12 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 89

+0.3140

17.6274

 0.0191 182.579
13 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 76

+0.3436

17.6570

 0.0296 182.273
14 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 80

+0.3594

17.6728

 0.0158 182.110
15 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 105

+0.4178

17.7312

 0.0584 181.511
16
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
 6 80

+0.4493

17.7627

 0.0315 181.189
17 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 112

+0.4794

17.7928

 0.0301 180.882
18 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 58

+0.5179

17.8313

 0.0385 180.492
19 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 86

+0.5532

17.8666

 0.0353 180.135
20 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 82

+0.5955

17.9089

 0.0423 179.710
21 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 3

+0.5970

17.9104

 0.0015 179.694
22 United Kingdom J. Harvey Dale Coyne Racing 18 56

+0.6002

17.9136

 0.0032 179.662
23 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 77

+0.6127

17.9261

 0.0125 179.537
24 United Kingdom K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing 51 63

+0.7142

18.0276

 0.1015 178.526
25
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
 41 104

+0.7907

18.1041

 0.0765 177.772
26 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 101

+1.0205

18.3339

 0.2298 175.544
27 United States E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing 20 76

+1.1689

18.4823

 0.1484 174.134
View full results  

Joey Barnes
Scott McLaughlin
Team Penske
