All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
Race report
IndyCar Iowa Race 1

IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin beats O’Ward, Palou stalls then wrecks

Penske’s New Zealander claims his maiden oval victory, but points leader Alex Palou suffers a nightmare performance that he brands “unacceptable” in crash-filled contest

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet checkered flag winner

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet checkered flag winner

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin won a chaotic opening race of IndyCar’s double-header at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night.

The New Zealander started second and took advantage of a rapid pitstop to jump into the lead and hold the field at bay to win by 0.4814s over Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward at the 0.894-mile oval.

It is the fifth win of McLaughlin’s career, second of the season and first-ever on an oval.

“The XPEL Chevy was unreal,” he said. “What got it done was the guys in the pits got me out front there and we just showed our pace.

“That’s a big deal, man. I’ve been working on that for a couple years. It takes a lot of hard work.”

Team-mate Josef Newgarden’s attempt to earn a seventh victory at Iowa Speedway fell short, rising from 22nd on the grid to finish third and give Team Penske two of the three spots on the podium.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon finished fourth, ahead of Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci came back from an early penalty and going a lap down to finish sixth, with Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood in seventh.

Alexander Rossi (Arrow McLaren), Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global) and Marcus Armstrong (Chip Ganassi Racing) cleaned up the rest of the top 10.

Pole-sitter Colton Herta finished 11th after leading 88 of the 250 laps. McLaughlin led the rest.

Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, leads Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, at the start

Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, leads Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, at the start

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

The Race

Polewinner Herta led the field to the green flag, which turned yellow moments later after a multi-car crash in Turn 2 after David Malukas made what he called a “rookie mistake” to put his left-side tires on the white line of the apron, which caused his No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda to drift up the track and collect the Juncos Hollinger Racing duo of Agustin Canapino and Romain Grosjean.

Christian Lundgaard also spun in the corner on his own accord, stalling out and needing a tow back to the pits to return to the track several laps down.

The restart came on lap 20 and Herta was forced to fend off a charge by McLaughlin, who attempted a pass on the outside into Turn 1.

Dale Coyne Racing’s Jack Harvey retired after 29 laps after extended and unbearable pain plaguing his neck and back. He needed assistance out and said he felt “agony in the car” and “did more laps than I thought we might do” in the race.

Conor Daly has been on standby and was originally planned to substitute for Harvey for tonight’s race, but IndyCar deemed he would require a special session in order to replace Harvey. That is an option ahead of Sunday’s race.

A delayed call by Race Control handed out a drive-thru penalty – that ended up being a stop-and-go penalty – to Ferrucci, who was running fifth but deemed to get out of line on the restart. He fell a lap down to 22nd as a result.

A caution came out on lap 80 for a loose right-front wheel (with “cracked wheelspoke” reported over the radio) on Graham Rahal’s No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, which led to pitstops the following lap; McLaughlin managed to just beat out Herta, while championship leader Alex Palou, who was running third, stalled on pit road and fell down to 19th.

Ferrucci was able to get his lap back under that yellow, now running 20th. Meanwhile, Newgarden managed to break into 10th after starting down in 22nd.  

The race resumed on lap 94, with McLaughlin forced to now fend off Herta, who attempted an inside push to the inside but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet of Will Power was handed a drive-through penalty for a pit lane speed violation during his initial pit stop under caution, falling to 20th after running fifth.

The top five at the halfway mark of the 250-lap race was McLaughlin followed by Herta, Dixon, O’Ward and Rossi. Severe vibrations started impacting Herta’s car shortly after.

Herta pitted from second on lap 175 but the caution came out simultaneously as Palou, running 11th, spun across the frontstretch at the start/finish line before crashing into the wall. The Spaniard took ownership of the incident as a “driver mistake.”

McLaughlin led the field down pit road on lap 178 and he managed to beat out O’Ward and Dixon. A phenomenal pitstop by Newgarden saw him jump up four spots into fourth, ahead of Armstrong in fifth.

A restart on lap 189 saw McLaughlin get a clean jump, but it was Armstrong’s spot being challenged by VeeKay, who took it and brought Ericsson with him to drop Armstrong two spots to seventh.  

With 50 laps to go, McLaughlin held a 0.9s lead over O’Ward. The caution flag waved once more with 40 laps to go after the No. 8 CGR Honda of Linus Lundqvist pulled to the apron on the inside of Turn 1. He was towed back and then pushed behind the wall to the garage area.

McLaughlin led the field to the green flag for the restart with 30 laps to go. Ferrucci rocketed up to seventh from 11th, surging by Kirkwood with an outside pass and then an inside move on Armstrong, who was enduring a mechanical issue as red lights were blinking from his rear wing assembly as if he was under caution.

And it foreshadowed as the caution returned with 28 laps to go after Herta performed a half-spin in Turn 3, saving it and continuing on.

The next restart was waved off when Ed Carpenter and Pietro Fittipaldi were involved in a crash after Fittipaldi was hit from behind by Power, sending him into a spin and collecting Carpenter. Power was handed a stop-and-hold penalty for igniting the incident.

At the final restart with 12 laps to go, Ferrucci pulled another outside pass on a restart on Ericsson and moved up to sixth. He applied pressure on VeeKay but was unable to pull off a move.

Newgarden was able to move up to third after passing Dixon, setting his sights on O’Ward with six laps to go.

McLaughlin was unchallenged to the end, with O’Ward and Newgarden cleaning up the rest of the podium spots.

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points Retirement
1 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 250

-

          
2 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 250

+0.481

0.4814

 0.481        
3 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 250

+1.517

1.5174

 1.036        
4 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 250

+5.004

5.0041

 3.487        
5 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 250

+6.566

6.5656

 1.562        
6 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 250

+7.458

7.4575

 0.892        
7 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 250

+8.420

8.4200

 0.963        
8 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 250

+9.343

9.3425

 0.922        
9 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 250

+10.377

10.3770

 1.035        
10 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 250

+11.401

11.4006

 1.024        
11 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 250

+11.811

11.8114

 0.411        
12
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
 6 250

+12.128

12.1279

 0.317        
13 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 250

+12.465

12.4651

 0.337        
14 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 250

+13.505

13.5048

 1.040        
15
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
 41 250

+14.024

14.0242

 0.519        
16 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 249

1 lap

          
17 United Kingdom K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing 51 249

+1 Lap

3.9534

 3.953        
18 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 241

8 laps

          
19 United States E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing 20 228

21 laps

         Accident
20 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 228

21 laps

         Accident
21 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 209

40 laps

         Mechanical
22 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 178

71 laps

         Accident
23 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 175

74 laps

         Accident
24 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 48

201 laps

         Accident
25 United Kingdom J. Harvey Dale Coyne Racing 18 28

221 laps

         Retirement
26 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 0

249 laps

         Accident
27 United States D. Malukas Meyer Shank Racing 66 0

249 laps

         Accident
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying
Next article “Unacceptable” Palou errors dent IndyCar points lead with rare exit at Iowa

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Robb airlifted to hospital after last-lap flip, drivers speak out

Robb airlifted to hospital after last-lap flip, drivers speak out

IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
Robb airlifted to hospital after last-lap flip, drivers speak out
IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid as Race 2 ends in big pile-up

IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid as Race 2 ends in big pile-up

IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid as Race 2 ends in big pile-up
Ferrucci “drove the **** out of it” to rebound from Iowa IndyCar penalty

Ferrucci “drove the **** out of it” to rebound from Iowa IndyCar penalty

IndyCar
Iowa Race 1
Ferrucci “drove the **** out of it” to rebound from Iowa IndyCar penalty
Scott McLaughlin
More from
Scott McLaughlin
IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying

IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying

IndyCar
Iowa Race 1
IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying
Dixon’s IndyCar hybrid failure “could have happened to a lot of cars”

Dixon’s IndyCar hybrid failure “could have happened to a lot of cars”

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Dixon’s IndyCar hybrid failure “could have happened to a lot of cars”
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin fastest but spins in practice, Ericsson wrecks

IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin fastest but spins in practice, Ericsson wrecks

IndyCar
Iowa Race 1
IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin fastest but spins in practice, Ericsson wrecks
McLaughlin “sick of getting overcut”, returns favor to IndyCar field

McLaughlin “sick of getting overcut”, returns favor to IndyCar field

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
McLaughlin “sick of getting overcut”, returns favor to IndyCar field
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Latest news

Robb airlifted to hospital after last-lap flip, drivers speak out

Robb airlifted to hospital after last-lap flip, drivers speak out

Indy IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
Robb airlifted to hospital after last-lap flip, drivers speak out
IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid as Race 2 ends in big pile-up

IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid as Race 2 ends in big pile-up

Indy IndyCar
Iowa Race 2
IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid as Race 2 ends in big pile-up
IMSA CTMP: Dillmann/Boulle score overall win, Corvette dominates GTD

IMSA CTMP: Dillmann/Boulle score overall win, Corvette dominates GTD

IMSA IMSA
Mosport
IMSA CTMP: Dillmann/Boulle score overall win, Corvette dominates GTD
Ford SuperVan claims Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout glory

Ford SuperVan claims Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout glory

Goodwood Festival of Speed
Ford SuperVan claims Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout glory

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global