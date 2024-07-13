All Series
Qualifying report
IndyCar Iowa Race 1

IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying

Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin snatched the poles for IndyCar's double-header at Iowa Speedway, after a bizarre qualifying session that was impacted by hybrid issues

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, NTT P1 Award

Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, NTT P1 Award

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

The format for the double-headers saw each driver receive two single-car laps, with the first setting their position for the opening race on Saturday night and the second determining their spot for Sunday’s event. The qualification order went in reverse of entrant points.

Herta, driving the No. 26 Andretti Global Honda, stormed to a quick first lap of 187.655mph to take his first pole on an oval. He will start fourth for the second race.

Herta nearly went out for another attempt after it was learned he encountered deployment issues during his run.

The No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet of Scott McLaughlin ran a first lap of 187.526mph to slot second for the first race, but his second lap of 188.248mph took the pole for the second race and set a new track record.

Behind Herta and McLaughlin in third for Race 1 is reigning and two-time champion Alex Palou, with Team Penske’s Will Power in fourth.

Palou will start second for Race 2, with Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Scott Dixon third and Herta fourth.

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

What happened in a bizarre qualifying session

Meyer Shank Racing’s David Malukas was the fourth driver to go out and managed to put together a stout opening lap of 184.151mph and an even more impressive 185.595mph to set the benchmark.

Malukas set the early fastest times until Graham Rahal, the 11th driver to go out, pulled out quicker back-to-back laps of 184.810mph and 185.690mph respectively. Rahal is carrying a nine-spot grid spot penalty for Race 1 for an engine change.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong rolled out 13th and quickly sped to an opening lap of 185.337mph, but then touched the wall at the exit of Turn 2 on his second lap and ended up faltering to 173.682mph.

The No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet of Santino Ferrucci went out 15th and rocketed a sporty first lap of 185.405mph before settling to a second lap of 181.408mph.

Josef Newgarden struggled during his run, only pushing out two laps of 182.763mph and 184.154mph, respectively during his qualifying bout in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet. He stated “that’s all we had” and shared the balance wasn’t right during the run.

The No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda of Jack Harvey, who is battling significant back pain that has led to Conor Daly being on standby, got another chance to qualify after 18 cars went out after it was learned that his hybrid unit wasn’t engaged during his initial run.

Harvey delivered a first lap of 182.661mph and a second at 182.263mph. He was seen struggling getting out of the car.

After Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist went out 19th and established his pace with a strong showing of 185.196mph on lap 1 and then an impressive 186.835mph on his second lap, Penske’s McLaughlin followed and asserted himself into the conversation with a remarkable run of 187.526mph on the first lap and 188.248mph on the second to break the track record.

Herta ran 23rd in the order and delivered a 187.655mph flying lap immediately before a second of 186.980mph. He shared that “the battery didn’t deploy” during his run despite ending up first and second at the time, so Race Director Kyle Novak allowed him to have another qualifying attempt.

After IndyCar granted another set of attempts for Harvey and Herta, Scott Dixon was finally allowed to launch off pit lane. The six-time IndyCar champion put down a quick opening lap of 186.208mph and 187.162mph to slot third and fourth, provisionally.

The 25th driver to roll off was Pato O’Ward, who put the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 186.075mph and 185.857mph, to temporarily end up fourth and sixth.

Team Penske’s Will Power, who has seven pole positions at Iowa, went out 26th and nailed an opening lap of 186.328mph before a second lap saw him tap the wall and left him running 179.302mph to slot 22nd.

Championship leader Palou was the last driver to go out of the non-allowed re-attempts and pushed his No. 10 CGR Honda to 186.841mph on lap 1 before setting a 187.572mph to sneak into second for the second race.

Herta, who was on provisional pole in the opening race and fourth for the second race, was strapped into his car and prepped to go out, but was pulled back from the line and opted out of his second attempt.

This situation left Harvey with a third and final attempt, with his times once again pulled. He snuck a quick run of 183.556mph on the opening lap and grabbed a 183.331mph second-lap run to slot 19th and 18th, respectively.

Race one begins at 8 pm ET tonight, with coverage on NBC, Peacock and the IndyCar Radio Network.

Iowa IndyCar Race 1 starting grid

Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 17.1506  
Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 17.1624 0.0118
Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 17.2253 0.0747
Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 17.2728 0.1222
Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 17.2839 0.1333
Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 17.2963 0.1457
Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 17.2996 0.1490
Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 17.3588 0.2082
Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 17.3651 0.2145
10  Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 17.3713 0.2207
11  Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Honda 17.3783 0.2277
12  Linus Lundqvist Dallara/Honda 17.4289 0.2783
13  R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 17.4594 0.3088
14  David Malukas Dallara/Honda 17.4770 0.3264
15  Nolan Siegel Dallara/Chevrolet 17.5152 0.3646
16  Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 17.5264 0.3758
17  P.Fittipaldi Dallara/Honda 17.5272 0.3766
18  Jack Harvey Dallara/Honda 17.5336 0.3830
19  Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 17.5386 0.3880
20  Romain Grosjean Dallara/Chevrolet 17.5435 0.3929
21  Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 17.4146 0.2640
22  Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 17.6097 0.4591
23  C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 17.7302 0.5796
24  Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Chevrolet 18.1288 0.9782
25  Ed Carpenter Dallara/Chevrolet 18.1997 1.0491
26  Katherine Legge Dallara/Honda 18.2630 1.1124
27  Kyffin Simpson Dallara/Honda 18.3003 1.1497

 Iowa IndyCar Race 2 starting grid

Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 17.0966  
Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 17.1582 0.0616
Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 17.1958 0.0992
Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 17.2125 0.1159
Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Honda 17.2259 0.1293
Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 17.3005 0.2039
Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 17.3165 0.2199
Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 17.3321 0.2355
David Malukas Dallara/Honda 17.3410 0.2444
10  Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 17.3768 0.2802
11  Nolan Siegel Dallara/Chevrolet 17.3954 0.2988
12  Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 17.4159 0.3193
13  Linus Lundqvist Dallara/Honda 17.4283 0.3317
14  Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 17.4767 0.3801
15  R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 17.4784 0.3818
16  Romain Grosjean Dallara/Chevrolet 17.5103 0.4137
17  P.Fittipaldi Dallara/Honda 17.5331 0.4365
18  Jack Harvey Dallara/Honda 17.5551 0.4585
19  C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 17.6575 0.5609
20  Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 17.7412 0.6446
21  Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Chevrolet 17.7744 0.6778
22  Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 17.7784 0.6818
23  Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 17.9496 0.8530
24  Kyffin Simpson Dallara/Honda 17.9827 0.8861
25  Katherine Legge Dallara/Honda 18.0949 0.9983
26  Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 18.5304 1.4338
27  Ed Carpenter Dallara/Chevrolet 19.0203 1.9237

 

Previous article Dixon’s IndyCar hybrid failure “could have happened to a lot of cars”
Next article IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin beats O’Ward, Palou stalls then wrecks

