Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Newgarden cleared to return to IndyCar cockpit for practice Next / Juncos wants teammate for Ilott but seeks quality in second car
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 Preview

IndyCar at Indy: – Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

All you need to know ahead of the 13th of 17 rounds in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, the Gallagher Grand Prix on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar at Indy: – Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Listen to this article

The Gallagher Grand Prix will be the 13th IndyCar race to take place on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.  All IndyCar drivers who have won on this course will be in action this Saturday. Will Power has five IndyCar road course wins to his name, Simon Pagenaud has three, while Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Rinus VeeKay and Colton Herta have one each.

All but one of the circuit’s polesitters will be trying to add to their tallies on Friday. Power has taken pole here six times, while Pato O’Ward, Romain Grosjean, VeeKay, Felix Rosenqvist and Pagenau have started P1 once. The absent polesitter is Sebastian Saavedra who took pole for the inaugural IndyCar race on this track in 2014.

Penske has taken eight of the 12 wins here, while Chip Ganassi Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing, Andretti Autosport and Arrow McLaren SP (at that time, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports) have one triumph each.

All five IndyCar Rookie of the Year contenders – Callum Ilott, Kyle Kirkwood, Devlin DeFrancesco, David Malukas and Christian Lundgaard – have at least one IMS road course start, having taken the green at the damp-dry-wet Grand Prix of Indianapolis back in May.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves will make his 370th IndyCar start, which will break a tie with AJ Foyt for third in the all-time starts list. Meanwhile Scott Dixon will make his 301st consecutive start, the second-longest streak in IndyCar history.

When is the IndyCar race at Indy road course?

Date: Friday, July 29 – Saturday, July 30

Start time: Saturday, 12.30pm Eastern Time

How can I watch the IndyCar races on the Indy road course?

NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix will begin at 12 noon on NBC.

Leigh Diffey will be the announcer for NBC’s coverage alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecast will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show will be streamed following the race.

 

IndyCar broadcast schedule (Eastern Time)

Friday, July 29

9.30-11.00am – NTT IndyCar Series practice – Peacock Premium
1.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying – Peacock Premium

Saturday, July 30

8.15-8.45am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up – Peacock Premium
12.00 noon NBC broadcast
12.23pm – “Drivers, start your engines”
12.30pm – Gallagher Grand Prix (85 laps) – NBC live

 

Will the IndyCar race at Indy be on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Jake Query, Michael Young and Chris Denari are the turn announcers, while pit reporters are Ryan Myrehn, Brad Gillie and Brett McMillan. The Gallagher Grand Prix race, practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates (race only), SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

How many laps is the IndyCar race on the IMS road course? 85 laps (207.3 miles)

Track: 2.439-mile 14-turn road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN.

Firestone tire allotment: Five sets of primary tires (six for rookies), four sets of alternate tires to be used through the two days.

2021 Brickyard GP winner: Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet.
2022 GP of Indy winner: Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport-Honda

2021 Brickyard GP pole-winner: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, 70.7114sec (124.167mph)
2022 GP of Indy pole-winner: Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 69.7664sec (125.85mph)

Qualifying lap record: Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 67.7044sec (129.687mph), May 12, 2017.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine
2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Gallagher Insurance Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio One Cure Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda
20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
33 Ed Carpenter Indianapolis, Indiana Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
shares
comments
Newgarden cleared to return to IndyCar cockpit for practice
Previous article

Newgarden cleared to return to IndyCar cockpit for practice
Next article

Juncos wants teammate for Ilott but seeks quality in second car

Juncos wants teammate for Ilott but seeks quality in second car
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar drivers puzzled by occasional Firestone “inconsistencies” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

IndyCar drivers puzzled by occasional Firestone “inconsistencies”

Rosenqvist after IMS pole: “I’ll have a good job somewhere” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Video Inside
IndyCar

Rosenqvist after IMS pole: “I’ll have a good job somewhere”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

IndyCar drivers puzzled by occasional Firestone “inconsistencies”
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar drivers puzzled by occasional Firestone “inconsistencies”

Some IndyCar drivers have become vocal about the fact that they’re sometimes left frustrated by inconsistencies between sets of Firestone tires, following qualifying for the Gallagher Grand Prix on the IMS road course.

Rosenqvist after IMS pole: “I’ll have a good job somewhere”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist after IMS pole: “I’ll have a good job somewhere”

Felix Rosenqvist was delighted to land the third pole position of his IndyCar career on the Indianapolist Motor Speedway road course, but is aware it doesn’t guarantee where he’ll race in 2023.

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
IndyCar IndyCar

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?

OPINION: It's hard to remember a more bizarre motorsport contractual boxing match than the one we’re witnessing unravel over Alex Palou, between Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren right now. But what’s the real story here? And who will come out on top?

IMS IndyCar: Rosenqvist takes great pole, heartache for Ericsson
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Rosenqvist takes great pole, heartache for Ericsson

On the track where he scored his first pole, Felix Rosenqvist outpaced his nearest rival by over a quarter-second to take pole for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, but compatriot Marcus Ericsson will start the Gallagher Grand Prix from the back of the field

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.