All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IndyCar Indianapolis Road Course

IndyCar Indy GP: Champion Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou captured pole for Saturday’s Indy GP on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

The Spaniard was quiet for the majority of qualifying, but managed to deliver a late flyer of 1m09.0004s to claim the top spot on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn IMS circuit.

It was the fourth career pole for Palou, but his first on the IMS road course.

"Yeah, it's a tricky place," said Palou.

"Every time you can start up front in IndyCar it makes a difference. So yeah, looking forward to it. We only used one set of alternates here in qualifying. Looking forward to it tomorrow.

"It was my mom's birthday today, so it's probably a good birthday present."

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard ended up second, just 0.0917s off of Palou’s time.

Team Penske’s Will Power made a dramatic late run but was left settling into third when the checkered flag wrapped up the session.

Fast Six qualifying

The push began with Power dropping a 1m09.1636s flyer, before Lundgaard went second with a 1m09.1679s effort.

Lundgaard was able to respond on his following lap and jumped to the top spot with a 1m09.0921s lap in the final two minutes.

Palou then vaulted both to go to the top of the leaderboard by hitting a 1m09.0004s lap, which he kept as neither Lundgaard nor Power were able to fire back a stronger run. Power’s last-gasp effort included a slide all the way to the timing line.

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden quietly took fourth, with Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward grabbing fifth and Scott Dixon establishing the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in sixth.

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 4

1'09.0004

   127.251
2 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 4

+0.0917

1'09.0921

 0.0917 127.083
3 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 4

+0.1632

1'09.1636

 0.0715 126.951
4 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 4

+0.2524

1'09.2528

 0.0892 126.788
5 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 4

+0.3316

1'09.3320

 0.0792 126.643
6 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 4

+0.5266

1'09.5270

 0.1950 126.288
View full results  

Top 12 qualifying

During Lundgaard’s first lap out, he reported over a possible mis-shift over the radio, but it didn’t prevent him from hitting a lap of 1m09.0758s lap to temporarily take the top spot. It was short-lived, though, as Power dethroned him with 1m08.8194s.

The two tussled over first as Lundgaard responded with a 1m08.8388s lap, with Power then clawing back with 1m08.8194s to resecure his spot at the top by 0.0194s.

Palou stood third by 0.18s from the mark set by Power, with O’Ward fourth and Newgarden fifth. 

Dixon secured the final transfer spot in sixth, hitting the margin by a narrow 0.1179s over Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong’s promising early pace in qualifying ended in the top 12 by taking eighth. Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) wrapped up on ninth. Both Armstrong and Rahal underwent engine changes after the first practice session.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist finished 10th, ahead of Pietro Fittipaldi (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) in 11th and Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) claiming 12th.

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 7

1'08.8194

   127.586
2 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 7

+0.0194

1'08.8388

 0.0194 127.550
3 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 8

+0.0863

1'08.9057

 0.0669 127.426
4 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 7

+0.1734

1'08.9928

 0.0871 127.265
5 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 8

+0.2125

1'09.0319

 0.0391 127.193
6 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 8

+0.2422

1'09.0616

 0.0297 127.139
7 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 7

+0.2607

1'09.0801

 0.0185 127.105
8 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 8

+0.2981

1'09.1175

 0.0374 127.036
9 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 7

+0.3297

1'09.1491

 0.0316 126.978
10 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 7

+0.4729

1'09.2923

 0.1432 126.715
11 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 6

+0.5504

1'09.3698

 0.0775 126.574
12 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 6

+0.5721

1'09.3915

 0.0217 126.534
View full results  

Group Stage qualifying

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, Power’s team-mate, catapulted to the top of the leaderboard with the softer tires by nailing a lap of 1m09.5018s. Power attempted to respond, but went 0.1824s slower and elected to stay out to make another run.

A few seconds later it was VeeKay that knocked McLaughlin off the perch with a 1m08.9462s before being knocked off by Power’s continued run that hit a lap of of 1m08.7890s.

Newgarden then went third, followed by the Arrow McLaren duo of O’Ward and Rossi in fourth and fifth, respectively.

McLaughlin’s freefall continued as Fittipaldi’s late surge pushed him into sixth – the final transfer spot.  Despite his best efforts, McLaughlin could not climb higher than seventh and narrowly missed the cut by 0.0048s.

“Yeah, it is IndyCar and it's frustrating,” McLaughlin said. “But yeah, I actually felt my laps were really good. Obviously not good enough. I just missed a couple... Turn 4 is probably my biggest loss. So frustrated.”

After impressing in the earlier sessions, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino also missed the cut, ending up eighth and 0.1248s behind the transfer spot.

Dale Coyne Racing’s Jack Harvey made a strong push, but settled in ninth, followed by Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Linus Lundqvist in 10th.

Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson endured a miserable outing in 11th, followed by the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Romain Grosjean in 12th. Kyffin Simpson, another one of CGR’s rookie drivers, ended up 13th.

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 7

1'08.7890

   127.643
2 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 7

+0.1572

1'08.9462

 0.1572 127.351
3 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 7

+0.2107

1'08.9997

 0.0535 127.253
4 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 8

+0.2277

1'09.0167

 0.0170 127.221
5 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 7

+0.3010

1'09.0900

 0.0733 127.086
6 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 6

+0.3440

1'09.1330

 0.0430 127.007
7 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 8

+0.3488

1'09.1378

 0.0048 126.999
8 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 7

+0.4688

1'09.2578

 0.1200 126.779
9 United Kingdom J. Harvey Dale Coyne Racing 18 7

+0.5364

1'09.3254

 0.0676 126.655
10 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 8

+0.5495

1'09.3385

 0.0131 126.631
11 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 7

+0.6046

1'09.3936

 0.0551 126.530
12 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 7

+0.6393

1'09.4283

 0.0347 126.467
13 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 7

+0.7723

1'09.5613

 0.1330 126.225
View full results  

In Group 2, Rosenqvist went top with a 1m08.9912s lap, with Lundgaard finishing up in second at 0.0215s.

Armstrong wrapped up in third, just 0.0465s behind, with Rahal’s patience to build up his pace working to end up fourth.

Palou, the reigning and two-time IndyCar champion, managed to grab fifth, ahead of team-mate and six-time series champion Dixon in sixth.

Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood missed the transfer line by 0.0182s to take seventh, with AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci in eighth.

Theo Pourchaire, recently announced for Arrow McLaren’s No. 6 entry for the rest of the season minus the Indianapolis 500, was ninth.

Ed Carpenter Racing rookie Christian Rasmussen concluded 10th, ahead of Luca Ghiotto, making his second series start for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing.

Championship leader Colton Herta appeared to run out of fuel during his push for transfer into the Top 12, fading off course in Turn 7. He stormed off behind the wall before catching a ride on a golf cart courtesy of Conor Daly. He ended up 12th in the group, which means he will start 24th on Sunday.

A pair of rookies in Tom Blomqvist (Meyer Shank Racing) and Sting Ray Robb (AJ Foyt Racing) wrapped up the group in 13th an 14th, respectively.

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 7

1'08.9912

   127.268
2 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 7

+0.0215

1'09.0127

 0.0215 127.229
3 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 8

+0.0465

1'09.0377

 0.0250 127.183
4 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 7

+0.0500

1'09.0412

 0.0035 127.176
5 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 8

+0.0502

1'09.0414

 0.0002 127.176
6 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 8

+0.1618

1'09.1530

 0.1116 126.971
7 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 7

+0.1800

1'09.1712

 0.0182 126.937
8 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 7

+0.2725

1'09.2637

 0.0925 126.768
9 France T. Pourchaire Arrow McLaren 6 7

+0.3904

1'09.3816

 0.1179 126.552
10
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
 20 7

+0.4278

1'09.4190

 0.0374 126.484
11 Italy L. Ghiotto Dale Coyne Racing 51 7

+0.4607

1'09.4519

 0.0329 126.424
12 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 5

+0.5479

1'09.5391

 0.0872 126.266
13 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing 66 7

+0.6352

1'09.6264

 0.0873 126.107
14
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
 41 7

+1.0487

1'10.0399

 0.4135 125.363
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article IndyCar Indy GP: Lundgaard beats Power in spin-packed FP2

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Chadwick: First Indy NXT podium shows improvements “starting to pay off”

Chadwick: First Indy NXT podium shows improvements “starting to pay off”

Indy NXT
Indianapolis I
Chadwick: First Indy NXT podium shows improvements “starting to pay off”
Indy NXT Indy GP: Abel fends off Siegel to win first race of doubleheader

Indy NXT Indy GP: Abel fends off Siegel to win first race of doubleheader

Indy NXT
Indianapolis I
Indy NXT Indy GP: Abel fends off Siegel to win first race of doubleheader
IndyCar Indy GP: Lundgaard beats Power in spin-packed FP2

IndyCar Indy GP: Lundgaard beats Power in spin-packed FP2

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
IndyCar Indy GP: Lundgaard beats Power in spin-packed FP2
Alex Palou
More from
Alex Palou
Palou strategy “screwed” after believing he’d win Barber IndyCar race “by seconds”

Palou strategy “screwed” after believing he’d win Barber IndyCar race “by seconds”

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Palou strategy “screwed” after believing he’d win Barber IndyCar race “by seconds”
Drivers offer thoughts on Thermal exhibition, ideas on format changes

Drivers offer thoughts on Thermal exhibition, ideas on format changes

IndyCar
Thermal
Drivers offer thoughts on Thermal exhibition, ideas on format changes
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Chip Ganassi Racing
More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Engine woes strike Honda IndyCar entries of Armstrong, Rahal

Engine woes strike Honda IndyCar entries of Armstrong, Rahal

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Engine woes strike Honda IndyCar entries of Armstrong, Rahal
Lundqvist still trying to “find the sweet spot” after Barber podium

Lundqvist still trying to “find the sweet spot” after Barber podium

IndyCar
Lundqvist still trying to “find the sweet spot” after Barber podium
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form

The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form

F1AC F1 Academy
The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form
WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture

WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture
How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover

How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover
WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global