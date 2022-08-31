Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IndyCar at Portland – the full schedule Next / Lundgaard, Malukas admit to feeling pressure from each other
IndyCar / Portland Preview

IndyCar in Portland: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

All you need to know ahead of the 16th of 17 rounds in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, the Grand Prix of Portland.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar in Portland: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Listen to this article

The Grand Prix of Portland will be the 28th IndyCar race to take place on the 1.964-mile road course in Portland, OR., that was won last year by eventual champion Alex Palou in his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda. He scored the victory from his first ever IndyCar pole position but his was by no means a straightforward flag-to-flag triumph; Palou and teammate Scott Dixon were penalized for missing the chicane at the start of the race while avoiding a potential accident, and had to slice through the field from the mid-teens to finish first and third.

There are seven drivers still mathematically eligible for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series championship with two races to go. Will Power leads Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate Josef Newgarden by 3 points, chased by Ganassi’s Dixon (-14), Marcus Ericsson (-17) and Palou (-43), with third Penske driver Scott McLaughlin (-54) and Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Pato O’Ward (-58) in sixth and seventh. The three points that separate Will Power and Josef Newgarden is IndyCar’s closest margin between the top two drivers with two races remaining since 2008. The 43 points separating the top five drivers in the championship is the tightest title chase since 2003.

Among the drivers competing this weekend, Palou, Power and Takuma Sato are the only former Portland winners. Team Penske has won here six times, with Danny Sullivan (1988), Emerson Fittipaldi (1993), Al Unser Jr. (1994 and 1995), Gil de Ferran (2000) and Power (2019). Chip Ganassi Racing has three wins at Portland with Alex Zanardi in 1996 and 1998 and Palou in 2021. Newman/Haas Racing won a record eight times at Portland.

There have been eight different winners this season: McLaughlin (St. Petersburg, Mid-Ohio), Newgarden (Texas, Long Beach, Road America, Iowa 1, World Wide Technology Raceway), Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park, Iowa 2), Colton Herta (Indianapolis Road Course 1), Marcus Ericsson (Indianapolis 500), Will Power (Detroit), Scott Dixon (Toronto and Nashville), and Alexander Rossi (Indy Road Course 2).

When is the IndyCar race at Portland?

Date: Friday, September 2 – Sunday, September 4

Start time: Sunday, 12.30pm Pacific Time

How can I watch the IndyCar race in Portland?

NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Grand Prix of Portland will begin at 12.00pm on NBC.

Leigh Diffey will be the announcer for NBC’s coverage alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecast will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show will be streamed following the race. The Indy Lights race (Sunday, 10.20am) will be streamed on Peacock Premium, with practice and qualifying being shown on IndyCar Live!

IndyCar broadcast schedule (Central Time)

Friday, September 2

2.30-3.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series practice 1 (Peacock Premium)

Saturday, September 3

9.00-10.00am – NTT IndyCar Series practice 2 (Peacock Premium)
12.05-1.20pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock Premium)
4.15-4.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock Premium)

Sunday, September 4

12.00-3.00pm – NBC Broadcast
12.23 – “Drivers, start your engines”
12.30 – Green flag for Grand Prix of Portland, NTT IndyCar Series RACE (110 laps)

 

Will the IndyCar race in Portland be on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Michael Young and Ryan Myrehn are the turn announcers, while pit reporters are Dan Rusanowski and Alex Wolff. The Grand Prix of Portland, along with its race, practices and qualifying sessions, and all Indy Lights sessions, air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

How many laps is the IndyCar race at Portland International Raceway? 110 laps (216.04 miles)

Track: 1.964-mile, 12-turn road course in Portland, OR.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets of primary tires (seven for rookies), four sets of alternate tires to be used through the three days.

Push-to-pass parameters: 200sec total time, with a maximum time of 20sec per activation.

2021 GP of Portland winner: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

2021 GP of Portland pole-winner: Palou, 58.7701sec, 120.306mph.

Qualifying lap record: Will Power, 57.2143sec (123.577mph), Sept. 1, 2018, set in Round 1 of qualifying.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine
2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Freightliner Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain Ridgeline Lubricants Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio Quartz Engine Oil Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda
20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark Mi-Jack Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
77 Callum Ilott (R) Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
shares
comments
IndyCar at Portland – the full schedule
Previous article

IndyCar at Portland – the full schedule
Next article

Lundgaard, Malukas admit to feeling pressure from each other

Lundgaard, Malukas admit to feeling pressure from each other
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Lundgaard, Malukas admit to feeling pressure from each other
IndyCar

Lundgaard, Malukas admit to feeling pressure from each other

IndyCar at Portland – the full schedule Portland
IndyCar

IndyCar at Portland – the full schedule

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Lundgaard, Malukas admit to feeling pressure from each other
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard, Malukas admit to feeling pressure from each other

IndyCar’s 2022 Rookie of the Year contenders, Christian Lundgaard and David Malukas say they’re being pushed “extremely hard” by each other and their teams.

IndyCar in Portland: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar in Portland: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

All you need to know ahead of the 16th of 17 rounds in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, the Grand Prix of Portland.

IndyCar at Portland – the full schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at Portland – the full schedule

The 2022 NTT IndyCar Series’ 16th round at Portland International Raceway is supported by all three steps on the Road To Indy and ARCA.

Palou tops Laguna Seca test, Ericsson rebounds from shunt
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou tops Laguna Seca test, Ericsson rebounds from shunt

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou set best time during a 13-car test at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca while teammate Marcus Ericsson shunted but rebounded to take fifth fastest time.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.