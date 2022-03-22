Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Detroit News

IndyCar, IMSA Detroit GP to again offer free entry on Friday

Comerica Bank will again sponsor Free Prix Day on Friday, June 3, at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar, IMSA Detroit GP to again offer free entry on Friday
In a tradition that began with the very first Detroit Grand Prix in 1982, when the event was a round of the Formula 1 World Championship, fans will get free access to the event which will run on Belle Isle for the final time. It’s the ninth year of Comerica Bank supporting the free day.

“Free Prix Day began at the downtown Detroit circuit in 1982, and we are proud to continue to build on that tradition, thanks to our partners at Comerica Bank,” said Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit GP. “We love welcoming everyone in our community to the Grand Prix and, with Comerica’s support, fans will be able to experience everything our event has to offer for the final race weekend on Belle Isle before it returns to downtown Detroit in 2023.

“Comerica Bank Free Prix Day is unique to Detroit and a great way to wave the green flag on race weekend in the Motor City.”

To celebrate the return of Free Prix Day in 2022, Comerica Bank and the Grand Prix will host a virtual engagement today with more than a dozen Southeastern Michigan high schools and community groups focused on motorsports and career opportunities in racing. The students will have the opportunity to connect with a number of Grand Prix-related guests.

These include Indy Lights driver – and former Grand Prix Trans Am Series winner – Ernie Francis Jr. and his Force Indy team principal Rod Reid and GM Sports Car program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser. Comerica Bank executive VP, technology and operations, Megan Crespi and Montri himself will share their experiences with the students as well. 

“We look forward to seeing everyone back at Belle Isle again this year for one of Detroit’s great traditions,” said Mike Ritchie, Comerica Bank Michigan market president. “We are honored to partner with the Grand Prix on this exciting event where guests can experience some of the world’s most outstanding auto racing for free on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day. It has been so rewarding to see students and families experience all the fun and enjoyment that this special event offers.”

Although the event is no longer a double-header for IndyCar, it remains supported on the Saturday by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, while the event also features Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires and the Masters Endurance Legends USA series.

 

