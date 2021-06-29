Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio News

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio weekend schedule

By:

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series’ 10th round of the season is this Sunday on the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Here’s the three-day schedule for all the on-track action.

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio weekend schedule

All times local (Eastern)

Friday, July 2

8.10-9.40am – Indy Lights test
9.55-10.25am – USF2000 first practice
10.40-11.10am – Indy Pro 2000 practice
11.25-12.10am – Indy Lights practice
12.25-12.55pm – Stadium SuperTrucks practice/qualifying
1.10-1.30pm – USF2000 qualifying
1.45-2.05pm – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 1
2.30-3.15pm – NTT IndyCar Series practice 1
3.35-4.05pm – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 1
4.20-5.00pm – USF2000 RACE 1

Saturday, July 3

8.20-8.40am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 2
9.05-9.50am – NTT IndyCar Series second practice
10.05-10.35am – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 2
10.50-11.35pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1
12.00-1.15pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying
1.40-2.10pm – Stadium SuperTrucks RACE 1
2.30-3.10pm – USF2000 RACE 2
3.30-4.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series final practice
4.30-5.20pm – Indy Lights RACE 1

Sunday, June 20

8.05-8.45am – USF2000 RACE 3
9.00-9.45am – Indy Pro RACE 2
10.00-10.50am – Indy Lights RACE 2
12.00-2.00pm – NBC broadcast
11.58am NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers start your engines”
12.05pm – Green flag: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (80 laps)
2.30-3.00 – Stadium SuperTrucks RACE 2

