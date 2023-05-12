IndyCar GP Indy: Lundgaard beats Rosenqvist, Palou for first pole

Fast Six

Rahal Letterman Lanigan sent Lundgaard and Jack Harvey out on used reds, as did Arrow McLaren for Felix Rosenqvist, and Harvey went top with a 1m09.4220s.

Kirkwood’s first flyer took him into third, but it was Lundgaard who moved to the top with a 1m09.3321s. Palou slotted in behind, 0.0459s adrift but ahead of Harvey. Rosenqvist had a strong shot but wiggled hard out of Turn 9 and came up 0.0027s short of Lundgaard’s benchmark. Still, he was two-tenths ahead of teammate Pato O’Ward, who nonetheless beat Kirkwood.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Christian Lundgaard 1:09.3321 1:09.3321 3 4 126.643 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 Felix Rosenqvist 1:09.3348 0.0027 3 3 126.638 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 3 Alex Palou 1:09.3780 0.0459 3 3 126.559 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Jack Harvey 1:09.4220 0.0899 1 4 126.479 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 Pato O'Ward 1:09.5422 0.2101 3 3 126.260 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 6 Kyle Kirkwood 1:09.6292 0.2971 2 2 126.102 Honda A Andretti Autosport

Q2

Christian Lundgaard swiftly got down to business on primaries with a 1m10.3486s to shade Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren and his own teammate Jack Harvey. Then Felix Rosenqvist’s McLaren went quickest before everyone stopped for reds.

Out came Lundgaard with a 1m09.2282, only to see his time shaded by 0.02s by Alex Palou. O’Ward and Rosenqvist were next up but their teammate Alexander Rossi was bumped out. Jack Harvey made it a second RLL car in the Fast Six, but Graham Rahal didn’t make it. Kyle Kirkwood snatched sixth for Andretti Autosport.

Three of the four Ganassi cars were eliminated, as was Will Power who made a big mistake under braking at Turn 7 on his flyer. Despite starting from 12th tomorrow, he’ll roll off as highest-placed Penske driver.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Alex Palou 1:09.2082 1:09.2082 5 6 126.869 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Christian Lundgaard 1:09.2282 0.0200 5 6 126.833 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 Pato O'Ward 1:09.3405 0.1323 4 5 126.627 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 4 Felix Rosenqvist 1:09.3604 0.1522 5 5 126.591 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 5 Jack Harvey 1:09.3767 0.1685 6 6 126.561 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 Kyle Kirkwood 1:09.4131 0.2049 6 6 126.495 Honda A Andretti Autosport 7 Marcus Ericsson 1:09.4419 0.2337 6 6 126.442 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Graham Rahal 1:09.4711 0.2629 6 6 126.389 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 Scott Dixon 1:09.4757 0.2675 6 6 126.381 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Alexander Rossi 1:09.5471 0.3389 5 6 126.251 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 11 Marcus Armstrong 1:09.6148 0.4066 6 6 126.128 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 12 Will Power 1:10.1872 0.9790 6 6 125.100 Chevy A Team Penske

Q1 Group 2

Despite glowering skies over the Speedway, Group 2 also went out en masse on primaries and despite the harder rubber, Pato O’Ward managed to deliver a brilliant 1m09.9279s, over three tenths clear of his nearest opponent. That was Jack Harvey, with Alex Palou close behind. But the group seemed tardy in re-emerging on reds, and the traffic started to stack up.

O’Ward delivered in fine style with a 1m09.2937s, ahead of teammate Alexander Rossi, chased by Palou, Harvey, Kyle Kirkwood and Scott Dixon. Surprisingly, Kirkwood was the only Andretti car through, while Scott McLaughlin also failed to advance.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Pato O'Ward 1:09.2937 1:09.2937 5 5 126.713 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 2 Alexander Rossi 1:09.4747 0.1810 5 6 126.383 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 3 Alex Palou 1:09.5351 0.2414 6 7 126.273 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Jack Harvey 1:09.6238 0.3301 5 6 126.112 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 Kyle Kirkwood 1:09.6277 0.3340 6 6 126.105 Honda A Andretti Autosport 6 Scott Dixon 1:09.6708 0.3771 6 7 126.027 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Colton Herta 1:09.8375 0.5438 5 6 125.726 Honda A Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 8 Scott McLaughlin 1:09.9899 0.6962 6 7 125.452 Chevy A Team Penske 9 Romain Grosjean 1:10.0747 0.7810 7 8 125.301 Honda A Andretti Autosport 10 David Malukas 1:10.2562 0.9625 6 6 124.977 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 11 Sting Ray Robb 1:10.2747 0.9810 5 6 124.944 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 12 Callum Ilott 1:10.2920 0.9983 6 6 124.913 Chevy A Juncos Hollinger Racing 13 Helio Castroneves 1:10.3509 1.0572 3 3 124.809 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 14 Santino Ferrucci 1:10.5879 1.2942 4 4 124.390 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises

Q1 Group 1

On banker laps on primary Firestones, Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan led Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong, with Felix Rosenqvist third. With less than five minutes to go, everyone ducked into the pits to grab a set of the softer alternates.

Simon Pagenaud was the first to lay a strong lap on these reds, a 1m10.2625, but this was swiftly eclipsed by Josef Newgarden’s 1m09.8402s. Then the times came in thick and fast, Marcus Armstrong hitting P1 before Lundgaard slammed in a 1m09.4639s ahead of Marcus Armstrong and Will Power.

Graham Rahal backed up Lundgaard’s form for RLL with second just ahead of Rosenqvist’s Arrow McLaren, Armstrong, Power and Marcus Ericsson.

One surprise elimination was Newgarden, whose cause wasn’t helped by a spin for Benjamin Pedersen up ahead of him, while Ed Carpenter Racing, a team that has won on this course, were also eliminated.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Christian Lundgaard 1:09.4639 1:09.4639 6 6 126.402 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 Graham Rahal 1:09.5627 0.0988 6 6 126.223 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 Felix Rosenqvist 1:09.5838 0.1199 6 6 126.185 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 4 Marcus Armstrong 1:09.6186 0.1547 5 6 126.121 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 5 Will Power 1:09.7835 0.3196 6 7 125.823 Chevy A Team Penske 6 Marcus Ericsson 1:09.8343 0.3704 7 7 125.732 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Josef Newgarden 1:09.8402 0.3763 6 6 125.721 Chevy A Team Penske 8 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:09.8676 0.4037 6 7 125.672 Honda A Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 9 Rinus VeeKay 1:09.9625 0.4986 4 5 125.502 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 10 Simon Pagenaud 1:10.2625 0.7986 5 7 124.966 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 11 Conor Daly 1:10.2669 0.8030 5 6 124.958 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 12 Benjamin Pedersen 1:10.5181 1.0542 6 6 124.513 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 13 Agustin Canapino 1:10.5424 1.0785 6 6 124.470 Chevy A Juncos Holling Racing