Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rosenqvist after IMS pole: “I’ll have a good job somewhere” Next / IMS IndyCar: Newgarden leads raceday warm-up
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 News

IndyCar drivers puzzled by occasional Firestone “inconsistencies”

Some IndyCar drivers have become vocal about the fact that they’re sometimes left frustrated by inconsistencies between sets of Firestone tires, following qualifying for the Gallagher Grand Prix on the IMS road course.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar drivers puzzled by occasional Firestone “inconsistencies”
Listen to this article

Conor Daly set fastest time in Q1 Group 1 but was left frustrated when his next set of Firestone’s softer alternate rubber left him 0.2sec slower in Q2 despite there being more rubber on the track.

Alexander Rossi, who qualified second for Andretti Autosport-Honda, agreed, stating: “I think we all unfortunately will get burned by it at one point in the year. I mean, it is a thing, it does exist and it's frustrating for sure when it happens.

“Firestone for the most part does a very good job, but there certainly has been inconsistencies that have popped up, especially on the red tire, I think for the past couple of years.

Rossi’s future Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet teammate Pato O’Ward commented that he had encountered similar issues “this year and last year.” He went on: “You just never know when it's going to happen, and it's just obviously unfortunate.

“When we get it, other guys might not, but then maybe they can get it another time, but you just never really know when it's going to happen to you, so you have to obviously analyze and see if it's not an issue that wasn't that. I think everybody is on the same boat. Everybody has had it at least once some time.”

He later added: “Sometimes it works out that way and sometimes it doesn't, and sometimes it feels great in the first run and then you put the other set of tires, and it's like, ‘What the heck happened?’”

Fogging the issue on the 2.439-mile Indy road course is that “this place is so temperature sensitive and sensitive to what day of the week it is apparently!” said Rossi, obliging teams to make substantial setup changes for tiny lap time improvements.

“Because we run here so much, everyone can do a lap around here,” he said, “so that's why you see the differences are hundredths. I mean, in Round 2 [of qualifying] I think four or five cars did a 70.1. It's really fine margins that you're always looking for, and sometimes to gain that tiny little bit, it's actually a pretty substantial change you have to make.”

O’Ward, who thought his car was handling very badly in this morning’s practice and Round 1 of qualifying was surprised to transfer to Q2 and ultimately the Firestone Fast Six. He pointed out that to have a car that handled well on Firestone reds meant it would be poor on Firestone blacks, the harder primary compound tires, and vice-versa.

“The problem for us at least in the past has always been that your balance on blacks has to be pretty tough to drive in order for it to be decent on reds,” he said. “It was extremely difficult to drive, like even worse than FP1 in the morning, so I was like, ‘Oh, we're in trouble.’ But they were like, ‘Man, we can't change anything.’

“I was like, you know what, I'm just going to try and pull something out of my hat to see if we can transfer, and when they told us we transferred, I was like, whew. Then we were able to make a longer change, which then put me in a way happier window for the second shot of qualifying and then that transferred us into the Fast Six.

“It's extremely tough to nail both types of tire compounds in terms of balance. You've got to be a little unhappy with one of them to excel in the other one. You always kind of want to excel on the red one because the black ain't going to transfer you anywhere unless you're a second and a half faster than anybody, which doesn't happen in the series.”

Since IndyCar started running two events on the Indy road course in 2020, it’s not been unusual to see teams excel in the Grand Prix of Indy in May and then struggle for pace at the later race, and the reverse has also been true. It’s a point to which O’Ward alluded.

“What's confusing sometimes is we were here in May, and we had a very solid qualifying,” he said. “We had a very good race until it started raining. Anyway, we had pace. We obviously come here with pretty much the same, and we're six-tenths off. But only one car is six-tenths off and the other one is OK…

“I don't know why it happens. It's very, very sensitive, and it's extremely sensitive in how you, 1), push the tire, and 2), how hard you're attacking the corners, because it's just so flat, so there's no cambers or off-cambers that you can kind of take into your advantage.

“But yeah, it's just every time we come here, it doesn't matter if it's the same track, it's always different, at least that's my experience, and I think a lot of people would agree. Maybe others don't.”

 

shares
comments
Rosenqvist after IMS pole: “I’ll have a good job somewhere”
Previous article

Rosenqvist after IMS pole: “I’ll have a good job somewhere”
Next article

IMS IndyCar: Newgarden leads raceday warm-up

IMS IndyCar: Newgarden leads raceday warm-up
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Power hails “great recovery” after getting dropped at Turn 1 Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Power hails “great recovery” after getting dropped at Turn 1

Lundgaard: First IndyCar podium feels “amazing”, RLL deserves it Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Lundgaard: First IndyCar podium feels “amazing”, RLL deserves it

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Power hails “great recovery” after getting dropped at Turn 1
IndyCar IndyCar

Power hails “great recovery” after getting dropped at Turn 1

Will Power was thrilled to land a podium after yet another climb through the field was necessary by a Turn 1 fracas and a clumsy passing attempt by a former teammate.

Lundgaard: First IndyCar podium feels “amazing”, RLL deserves it
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: First IndyCar podium feels “amazing”, RLL deserves it

IndyCar rookie Christian Lundgaard says his runner-up finish in the Gallagher GP at Indy was something the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda team deserved after a very difficult start to the season.

Rossi on rebound: “You've done it before, you can do it again”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi on rebound: “You've done it before, you can do it again”

IMS Indy winner Alexander Rossi says that the mental self-coaching to return to Victory Lane after a three-year absence was all about recalling that he had already proved himself an IndyCar race winner.

Ganassi aces happy with Indy damage limitation in title quest
IndyCar IndyCar

Ganassi aces happy with Indy damage limitation in title quest

Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson were relieved to salvage top-12 finishes in the Gallagher GP on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, after starting from the rear of the 25-car grid.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.