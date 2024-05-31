IndyCar Detroit: Palou leads O'Ward in opening practice
Two-time and reigning IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou led opening practice at the Detroit Grand Prix.
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Palou, winner in Detroit last year, propelled his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to a flying lap of 1m01.7210s on the softer alternate tires to set the pace in the session.
The quick lap came during the first group and rookies segment, which came in the 15 minutes after the all-cars portion.
“It was busy,” Palou said. “I went to visit the runoff areas a couple of times here and there; just trying to find the limit and the grip of the track.
“[The] track is grippier; grippier than last year. I think we were only like two seconds faster than when we did practice one last year. Pretty happy. The car feels good so far.
“Obviously, we have still half of a grid to run those alternates but yeah, pretty happy.”
Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, fresh off a heartbreaking runner-up spot in the Indianapolis 500 last weekend, ended up second overall on the timesheets – first in the split cars second group – at 0.0105s behind Palou's leading effort.
Colton Herta switched off the harder compound late in the group running from the all cars segment but had enough pace to end up third overall, nipping Andretti Global team-mate Kyle Kirkwood late with a lap of 1m01.7968s (0.0758s behind Palou).
Kirkwood managed to make a late jump in the first group to vault to fourth overall at only 0.0893s behind.
Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin was fifth, ahead of team-mate and recently crowned two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden in sixth.
Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Santino Ferrucci ended seventh in the #14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong in eighth. Team Penske’s Will Power was ninth, with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard taking the final spot of the top 10.
One of the two red flags came out with six minutes left in the first group of the split cars session, after Ed Carpenter Racing rookie Christian Rasmussen stalled off course while running ahead of Palou. He was handed a five-minute time penalty as a result.
The second was with the biggest, and only, shunt, which happened in the second group and rookies portion of the split cars segment, with Dale Coyne Racing’s Jack Harvey making contact with the inside wall of Turn 7 and pounded the outside wall at the corner’s exit. The damage was severe as the right-front was destroyed and he was forced to step out of the car. He was running 26th out of 27 cars at the time of the incident.
When the opening 45 minutes ‘all cars’ segment began, it was Christian Lundgaard setting the early pace and holding it for the initial 16 minutes. The Dane rolled around the 1.645-mile, nine-turn temporary street circuit in the heart of Motor City with a stout lap of 1m03.6125s on the harder primary compound.
However, it wasn’t long before Herta jumped to the top with a run of 1m03.0957s as the running order or the top five became a revolving door.
Palou responded with a 1m02.7778s lap, but only temporarily as Herta responded with a 1m02.0219s to return back to the top spot at the 20-minute mark. He held the time for the rest of the segment that was solely run on the harder primary tyre compound.
Power did go to second with a lap of 1m02.4474s, which was 0.4255s off the mark set by Herta.
There were multiple drivers that went off, with Turn 8 causing trouble for the likes of Dixon, Kirkwood, Lundgaard, O’Ward, Palou and Alexander Rossi.
During a stack up near the end of the segment, Kirkwood was tagged in the right-rear by Newgarden going into Turn 6. There was slight cosmetic damage to the front wing of Newgarden, but both continued without issue.
IndyCar Detroit GP - FP1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|31
|
1'01.7210
|95.948
|2
|P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren
|5
|30
|
+0.0105
1'01.7315
|0.0105
|95.932
|3
|C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
|26
|31
|
+0.0758
1'01.7968
|0.0653
|95.830
|4
|K. Kirkwood Andretti Global
|27
|20
|
+0.0893
1'01.8103
|0.0135
|95.809
|5
|S. McLaughlin Team Penske
|3
|33
|
+0.3749
1'02.0959
|0.2856
|95.369
|6
|J. Newgarden Team Penske
|2
|32
|
+0.5167
1'02.2377
|0.1418
|95.151
|7
|S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|32
|
+0.6067
1'02.3277
|0.0900
|95.014
|8
|M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|30
|
+0.7097
1'02.4307
|0.1030
|94.857
|9
|W. Power Team Penske
|12
|30
|
+0.7264
1'02.4474
|0.0167
|94.832
|10
|C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|45
|31
|
+0.7516
1'02.4726
|0.0252
|94.794
|11
|A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing
|78
|31
|
+0.8483
1'02.5693
|0.0967
|94.647
|12
|S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|26
|
+0.9797
1'02.7007
|0.1314
|94.449
|13
|G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|35
|
+1.0025
1'02.7235
|0.0228
|94.414
|14
|M. Ericsson Andretti Global
|28
|34
|
+1.0305
1'02.7515
|0.0280
|94.372
|15
|A. Rossi Arrow McLaren
|7
|30
|
+1.1327
1'02.8537
|0.1022
|94.219
|16
|F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing
|60
|30
|
+1.1820
1'02.9030
|0.0493
|94.145
|17
|P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|30
|34
|
+1.2027
1'02.9237
|0.0207
|94.114
|18
|
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
|20
|38
|
+1.2263
1'02.9473
|0.0236
|94.079
|19
|R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing
|77
|29
|
+1.3015
1'03.0225
|0.0752
|93.966
|20
|T. Pourchaire Arrow McLaren
|6
|39
|
+1.3932
1'03.1142
|0.0917
|93.830
|21
|K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|42
|
+1.4291
1'03.1501
|0.0359
|93.777
|22
|H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing
|66
|30
|
+1.5121
1'03.2331
|0.0830
|93.653
|23
|R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing
|21
|34
|
+1.5985
1'03.3195
|0.0864
|93.526
|24
|
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|41
|30
|
+1.7786
1'03.4996
|0.1801
|93.260
|25
|L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|40
|
+1.8554
1'03.5764
|0.0768
|93.148
|26
|J. Harvey Dale Coyne Racing
|18
|25
|
+2.5448
1'04.2658
|0.6894
|92.149
|27
|T. Vautier Dale Coyne Racing
|51
|34
|
+2.9004
1'04.6214
|0.3556
|91.641
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Palou “struggling a little bit more” compared to last year’s Indy 500
How Palou managed the final restart to win the Indy GP
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Scott Dixon: Third-place finish in Indy 500 “all we had”
Indy 500: Dixon leads final Carb Day practice at 227.206mph
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Latest news
Newgarden signs multi-year extension to remain with Team Penske
WRC signs 10-year deal to host Saudi Arabia round
IndyCar Detroit: Herta beats Palou to pole by 0.152s
WRC Rally Sardinia: Ogier reclaims lead as team order slows Tanak
Prime
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments