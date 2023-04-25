IndyCar Detroit GP to feature a free day again
Comerica Bank will celebrate its 10th year of sponsoring a tradition that began in 1982 with “Free Prix Day” on Friday for this year’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.
Free Prix Day will return, giving fans the opportunity to experience all the racing, activities and excitement of the Grand Prix as it enters a new era in 2023. Visitors to this summer’s Detroit Grand Prix will have access to more than half of the event’s footprint for free throughout the June 2-4 weekend.
But Free Prix Day, fans will be able to watch the on-track action in grandstands 1 and 9 free of charge. Seating in these two grandstands will be general admission and available on a first-come, first-seated basis. Paddock access is not included with Free Prix Day seating and no tickets will be required to sit in either grandstand on Free Prix Day.
Michael Montri, president of the CDGP said: “As the Grand Prix returns to its original home on the streets of downtown Detroit this summer, we are creating more ways for everyone to experience this event with over half of the circuit open and accessible for free. On Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, we’ll take that experience to the next level for fans with great viewing available in two of our grandstands completely free of charge.”
Comerica Bank and the Grand Prix will host a virtual engagement today with more than 10 Southeastern Michigan high schools and community groups focused on motorsports and career opportunities in racing. The students will have the opportunity to connect with Grand Prix-related guests, including three-time W Series Champion (women’s international racing series) and current Indy NXT by Firestone driver for Andretti Autosport Jamie Chadwick and USF Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires championship leader Myles Rowe of Pabst Racing, who competes under the minority-led Force Indy race team banner.
The students will learn about running a race team from Force Indy team principal Rod Reid, who will also talk about the Nexgeneracers (NXG) karting and life skills youth development program that expanded to Detroit in 2021 and continues to grow locally. Comerica Bank senior VP and chief data and analytics officer, Jeffery Banks III will share his experiences with the students as well.
“With the return to the downtown streets, the Detroit Grand Prix has furthered its dedication to connect one of Detroit’s signature events to fans and families across Metro Detroit,” said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market president. “We are honored to once again partner with the Grand Prix to provide free, unique access to Free Prix Day while impacting the youth of our community through STEM-focused engagements.”
The on-track action at the new nine-turn 1.7-mile layout on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day will include all four series competing at the weekend – namely NTT IndyCar Series, Indy NXT presented by Firestone, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challege and Trans Am Series.
