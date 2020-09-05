IndyCar confirms Mid-Ohio double-header will go ahead

The race had been the center of much speculation as state government had prevented the event from being held with spectators present as planned the week before Indy 500 qualifying.

Green Savoree Racing Promotions have been snakebit this year, with St. Petersburg's season-opener being postponed until the end of the year, while the Toronto and Portland races were canned altogether. The company's desire to have spectators in attendance was therefore understandable.

Today's announcement read: "The NTT IndyCar Series will run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next weekend, with doubleheader races scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13. We look forward to an exciting weekend of racing action at an excellent venue.

"Green Savoree Racing Promotions will contact customers soon with guidance regarding event attendance."

The races will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network at 4:30pm ET, with Sunday's broadcast starting at 1.00pm ET.