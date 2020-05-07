IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Texas / Breaking news

IndyCar confirms 2020 season will start at Texas without fans

shares
comments
IndyCar confirms 2020 season will start at Texas without fans
By:
May 7, 2020, 6:22 PM

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season will begin Saturday, June 6 with the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway but it will be held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as no fans being allowed, the coronavirus effect will also see the race condensed into one day, and the race shortened to 200 laps of the 1.5-mile oval near Fort Worth, TX.

This, the 24th consecutive year of Indy cars racing at TMS, will involve (all times Eastern) a two-hour practice from 1.30-3.30pm, qualifying at 5.00pm, and the race start at 8.45pm ET – 7.45pm local (Central) time

Broadcast coverage will be provided by NBC Sports via NBCSN.

"We're excited and ready to kick off the NTT IndyCar Series season at Texas Motor Speedway," IndyCar president Jay Frye said. "We've worked closely with Eddie Gossage, the entire TMS team and public health officials on a plan of action that will ensure the safety of our event participants alongside an exciting return to competition for our drivers, teams and viewers tuning in from around the world."

"America needs live sports and they are not going to believe what they see when the Genesys 300 storms into their living rooms on TV from Texas," said Eddie Gossage, president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway.

"One of the world's greatest sporting events, the Indy 500, has been postponed until August by coronavirus, so all of that pent-up energy, anticipation, frustrations and anxiety will be pounding through the drivers' nervous systems. Typically, the Genesys 300 results in a 220-mph photo finish."

In order to help protect participants as well as officials within IndyCar and TMS, there will be strict access guidelines limiting the number of personnel on site, a health screening system administered to all participants, PPE equipment provided to everyone entering the facility, along with guidelines on usage, social distancing protocols in place and carefully maintained and a revised competition layout to increase distancing.

Gossage and Texas governor Greg Abbott released a joint statement which reads:

"Racing is part of Texas culture and we are thrilled for the opportunity to bring back this tremendous experience to the people of Texas and to all Americans. Public health remains our top priority and the protocols for this race have been developed with the guidance of public health officials. The American people are eager to watch their favorite live sports again, and this race serves as an example of how we can responsibly hold sporting events while prioritizing the health of the participants and the public.

"While we know that many Texans are ready to attend races in person, this plan provides a solution that enables Americans to enjoy this tradition from the comfort and safety of their homes as our nation responds to COVID-19. We are thankful for the partnership with IndyCar and proud that Texas is at the forefront of opening these cultural and entertainment experiences to all Americans."

 

Related video

Next article
IndyCar, IMS announce fan auction to support non-profit groups

Previous article

IndyCar, IMS announce fan auction to support non-profit groups
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

Texas

Texas

4 Jun - 6 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Extra venues in contention for F1 races in 2020

2h
2
Formula 1

When Coulthard escaped a tragic plane crash, then scored a podium

1h
3
Formula 1

New Asian team still targeting F1 2022 entry

4
MotoGP

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

32m
5
Formula 1

Monaco 1989: Brabham’s final fling and Brundle’s heartache

3h

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

IndyCar confirms 2020 season will start at Texas without fans
Indy

IndyCar confirms 2020 season will start at Texas without fans

IndyCar, IMS announce fan auction to support non-profit groups
Indy

IndyCar, IMS announce fan auction to support non-profit groups

Podcast: Should “salty” sim racers be banned for reckless moves?
eSpt

Podcast: Should “salty” sim racers be banned for reckless moves?

When Justin Wilson ended Dale Coyne's 25-year wait for victory
Indy

When Justin Wilson ended Dale Coyne's 25-year wait for victory

Alonso claims 2021 plans are "more or less" set
F1

Alonso claims 2021 plans are "more or less" set

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.