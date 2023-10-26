Ilott splits with Juncos Hollinger Racing IndyCar squad

The 2020 Formula 2 runner-up and former Ferrari Academy driver made his IndyCar debut with Ricardo Juncos’s team in the final three rounds of 2021, and subsequently finished 20th and 16th in points during full-time campaigns with the team.

In a statement, the team said ‘both parties have mutually decided to part ways, effective immediately’ and expressed its ‘sincere appreciation for his contributions over the last two years’.

“While it is with mixed emotions that we bid farewell to Callum Ilott,” said Juncos. “I would like to express my gratitude to Callum for all of his efforts during his time with our team, and we deeply appreciate his contributions.

“We wish him the very best in his future endeavors. Callum has shown immense talent, and we have no doubt that he will continue to make his mark in the world of motorsport.”

Fellow team co-owner Brad Hollinger added: “While we bid farewell to Callum as a driver for Juncos Hollinger Racing, we wish him every success in his next chapter. We have no doubt that his talent and determination will continue to shine.”

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Ilott scored career-best fifth place finishes with the team in 2023, at the season-opening St Petersburg street race and the Laguna Seca finale.

“I want to extend my gratitude to Juncos Hollinger Racing for the opportunity to be part of their team,” said Ilott. “I have immense respect for the organization, and our time together has been a valuable experience. I look forward to exploring new opportunities and challenges in my racing career.”

He went on to post on social media: “As for my future, my eyes are fully fixed on 2024 and the journey that follows.”

The team has already re-signed Agustin Canapino, the 33-year-old former Argentinian Touring Car sensation, who will remain in the team’s Chevrolet-powered #78 entry for his second season in IndyCar, after scored a best finish of 12th at St Pete, Texas and Toronto in an impressive rookie year.

Juncos says it will ‘provide updates regarding its driver lineup for the upcoming season in due course’.