IndyCar / Texas News

IndyCar brings Texas start time forward due to weather threat

Due to the threat of inclement weather, today’s schedule for the second round of the NTT IndyCar Series has been mildly revised.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar brings Texas start time forward due to weather threat
The command for “Drivers, start your engines” at Texas Motor Speedway was originally scheduled for 11.10am local (Central) time with the green flag dropping at 11.15am, driver introductions will now commence at 10.26am, the national anthem will be sung at 10.48am, and the command to start engines will follow at 11.01am.

This should result in the green flag waving for the PPG 375 at 11.06am.

This is to help ensure the race runs its full intended length of 250 laps.

Pole-winner Felix Rosenqvist’s Chevrolet-powered Arrow McLaren car and five-time Texas winner Scott Dixon’s Honda-powered Chip Ganassi Racing entry will lead the 28-car field to the green.

