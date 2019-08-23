IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – facts and figures

Click here for the weekend schedule

Track: 1.25-mile tri-oval in Madison, IL

Race distance: 248 laps/ 310 miles

Firestone tires per entry: 11 sets for use throughout the weekend.

2018 race winner: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet).

No driver has won the race more than once, but Team Penske has won five of the nine Indy car races held here, including the last four.

2018 pole winner: Qualifying rainout meant field was set by entrant points, hence Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) started P1.

Juan Pablo Montoya is the only driver to have earned pole here more than once, both times with Chip Ganassi Racing but in 1999 using a Reynard-Honda and in 2000 driving a Lola-Toyota.

One-lap qualifying record: Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 23.7206sec, 189.709mph (2017)

Two-lap qualifying record: Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 47.4579sec, 189.642mph (2017)

Previous winners

1997 Paul Tracy, Penske Racing, Penske-Mercedes-Benz Ilmor

1998 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda

1999 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Swift-Ford Cosworth

2000 Juan Pablo Montoya, Chip Ganassi Racing, Lola-Toyota

2001 Al Unser Jr., Galles Racing, G-Force-Oldsmobile

2002 Gil de Ferran, Penske Racing, Dallara-Chevrolet

2003 Helio Castroneves, Penske Racing, Dallara-Toyota

2017 Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet

2018 Will Power, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet