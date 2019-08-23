IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – facts and figures
The stats you need to know ahead of the 15th and antepenultimate round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series at World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly Gateway Motorsports Park.
Track: 1.25-mile tri-oval in Madison, IL
Race distance: 248 laps/ 310 miles
Firestone tires per entry: 11 sets for use throughout the weekend.
2018 race winner: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet).
No driver has won the race more than once, but Team Penske has won five of the nine Indy car races held here, including the last four.
2018 pole winner: Qualifying rainout meant field was set by entrant points, hence Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) started P1.
Juan Pablo Montoya is the only driver to have earned pole here more than once, both times with Chip Ganassi Racing but in 1999 using a Reynard-Honda and in 2000 driving a Lola-Toyota.
One-lap qualifying record: Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 23.7206sec, 189.709mph (2017)
Two-lap qualifying record: Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 47.4579sec, 189.642mph (2017)
Previous winners
1997 Paul Tracy, Penske Racing, Penske-Mercedes-Benz Ilmor
1998 Alex Zanardi, Chip Ganassi Racing, Reynard-Honda
1999 Michael Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Swift-Ford Cosworth
2000 Juan Pablo Montoya, Chip Ganassi Racing, Lola-Toyota
2001 Al Unser Jr., Galles Racing, G-Force-Oldsmobile
2002 Gil de Ferran, Penske Racing, Dallara-Chevrolet
2003 Helio Castroneves, Penske Racing, Dallara-Toyota
2017 Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet
2018 Will Power, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|Practice
|Fri 23 Aug
|
15:00
14:00
|
|Qualifying
|Fri 23 Aug
|
19:15
18:15
|
|Final Practice
|Sat 24 Aug
|
22:15
21:15
|
|Race
|Sun 25 Aug
|
21:30
20:30
|
