IndyCar Barber: Rossi leads Herta in raceday warm-up
Alexander Rossi put his Arrow McLaren at the top of the times in final practice ahead of this afternoon’s Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.
Rossi, who will roll off 10th, lapped the 2.3-mile 17-turn course in Birmingham, AL, in 1m06.6677s, the only driver to reach the 124mph barrier. He led Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport by 0.1245s, with Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing third.
Long Beach winner Kyle Kirkwood made it two Andretti cars in the top four although he and Herta will start 12th and 14th respectively this afternoon.
Their polesitting teammate Romain Grosjean ran 14 laps on softer alternates, achieving a 1m08s effort on his final lap, suggesting the softer rubber will hang on well, allowing drivers to commit to a two-stop strategy – provided they have faith in their fuel-saving abilities.
All three Penskes made the Top 10, as did Graham Rahal and Simon Pagenaud. However, these former Atlantic championship rivals will be trying to make an impression – and get canny with strategy – from 19th and 16th respectively on the grid.
The green flag waves for the 13th Grand Prix of Alabama at 2.30pm local (Central) time.
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Team
|
1
|
1:06.6677
|
1:06.6677
|
17
|
22
|
124.198
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
2
|
Colton Herta
|
1:06.7922
|
0.1245
|
17
|
21
|
123.967
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|
3
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:06.8538
|
0.1861
|
21
|
24
|
123.852
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
4
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|
1:06.9723
|
0.3046
|
16
|
19
|
123.633
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
5
|
1:07.0124
|
0.3447
|
14
|
24
|
123.559
|
Chevy
|
A
|
6
|
Graham Rahal
|
1:07.0697
|
0.4020
|
19
|
22
|
123.454
|
Honda
|
A
|
7
|
1:07.1708
|
0.5031
|
21
|
23
|
123.268
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
8
|
1:07.2042
|
0.5365
|
19
|
21
|
123.207
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
9
|
1:07.2155
|
0.5478
|
16
|
25
|
123.186
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
10
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
1:07.2917
|
0.6240
|
14
|
23
|
123.046
|
Honda
|
A
|
11
|
1:07.2964
|
0.6287
|
16
|
23
|
123.038
|
Chevy
|
A
|
12
|
1:07.3113
|
0.6436
|
16
|
19
|
123.011
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
13
|
1:07.3352
|
0.6675
|
15
|
25
|
122.967
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
14
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
1:07.3479
|
0.6802
|
17
|
22
|
122.944
|
Honda
|
A
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
|
15
|
1:07.4119
|
0.7442
|
14
|
25
|
122.827
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
16
|
1:07.5287
|
0.8610
|
6
|
24
|
122.615
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
17
|
1:07.5367
|
0.8690
|
17
|
23
|
122.600
|
Honda
|
A
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
18
|
1:07.6184
|
0.9507
|
15
|
25
|
122.452
|
Honda
|
A
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
19
|
1:07.6429
|
0.9752
|
18
|
18
|
122.408
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
20
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
1:07.6868
|
1.0191
|
8
|
24
|
122.328
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
21
|
1:07.7596
|
1.0919
|
19
|
24
|
122.197
|
Honda
|
P
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
22
|
1:07.8282
|
1.1605
|
8
|
21
|
122.073
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
23
|
Romain Grosjean
|
1:07.9639
|
1.2962
|
7
|
24
|
121.829
|
Honda
|
P
|
Andretti Autosport
|
24
|
1:08.1015
|
1.4338
|
8
|
20
|
121.583
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
25
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
1:08.1575
|
1.4898
|
11
|
23
|
121.483
|
Chevy
|
A
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
26
|
1:08.2370
|
1.5693
|
8
|
25
|
121.342
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Arrow McLaren
|
27
|
1:08.3430
|
1.6753
|
6
|
21
|
121.154
|
Chevy
|
A
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
Latest news
Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber
Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber Happiness and frustration at RLL as Lundgaard stars at Barber
O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”
O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice” O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”
Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much
Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much Grosjean: Fifth runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.