IndyCar at Toronto – facts, schedule, entry list

Event date: Friday, July 15 – Sunday, July 17

Track: 1.786-mile, 11-turn permanent street course around Exhibition Place, Toronto, ON., Canada

Race distance: 85 laps (151.81 miles)

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets of primary tires, four sets of alternates, five sets of wet tires. All cars obliged to use at least one set of primaries and one new set of alternates in the race.

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum of 20 seconds per single activation.

IndyCar schedule (local/Eastern Time) and broadcast details

Friday, July 15

2.30-3.45pm – First practice – Peacock Premium & IndyCar Live!

Saturday, July 16

10.00-11.00am – Second practice – Peacock Premium & IndyCar Live!

2.00-3.15pm – Qualifying – Peacock Premium & IndyCar Live!

Sunday, July 17

10.55-11.25am – Warm-up – Peacock Premium & IndyCar Live!

3.00pm – Peacock Premium & SportsNet 360 on air

3.23pm – “Drivers, start your engines”

3.30pm – Honda Indy Toronto (85 laps) – Peacock Premium & SportsNet 360

Leigh Diffey is the announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and NTT P1 Award Qualifying streams live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product in the United States, SportsNet Now in Canada and on IndyCar Live! for most international viewers. NBC Sports’ coverage of the Honda Indy Toronto will be exclusively streamed with limited commercial interruptions on Peacock Premium in the U.S. and on IndyCar Live! for international viewers in selected markets.

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers, while Alex Wolff and Joel Sebastianelli are pit reporters. All IndyCar races, practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

2019 race winner: Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske-Chevrolet).

2019 NTT P1 Award winner: Pagenaud (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 58.4293sec, 110.041mph

Qualifying lap record on current layout: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet) 58.4129sec, 110.072mph, July 2019.

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will be the 36th Indy car race on the streets of Toronto, returning after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic-caused restrictions in travel between USA and Canada and gathering in large numbers. Bobby Rahal won the first event in 1986, driving a March-Cosworth for the Truesports team, while the record for wins at the track is a remarkable seven by Michael Andretti.

Former Toronto winners competing this weekend are Will Power and Scott Dixon who have each won here three times, Josef Newgarden who has two Toronto wins to his name and Pagenaud with one.

The active drivers with the most poles at Toronto are Power, Dixon and Pagenaud with two apiece, while Helio Castroneves and Newgarden have one each.

Chip Ganassi Racing has scored seven wins at Toronto thanks to Michael Andretti, Alex Zanardi, Dario Franchitti (two) and Dixon (three). Penske has five wins here from Paul Tracy, Power (two), Newgarden and Pagenaud. Penske has the most poles here, courtesy of Danny Sullivan (two), Emerson Fittipaldi, Castroneves, Gil de Ferran, Power (two), Pagenaud (two) and Newgarden.

Thirteen of this weekend’s starters have not raced an IndyCar at Toronto before.

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand XPEL Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark HUB International Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Deloitte Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet