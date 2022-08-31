Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Portland Preview

IndyCar at Portland – the full schedule

The 2022 NTT IndyCar Series’ 16th round at Portland International Raceway is supported by all three steps on the Road To Indy and ARCA.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar at Portland – the full schedule
Listen to this article

All times local (Pacific)


Thursday, September 1

9.00-9.45am – USF2000 first test session

10.00-10.45am – Indy Pro 2000 first test session

11.45am-12.30pm – USF2000 second test session

12.45-1.30pm – Indy Pro 2000 second test session

1.45-2.30pm – USF2000 practice

2.45-3.30pm – Indy Pro 2000 practice

 

Friday, September 2

9.05-9.35am – USF2000 qualifying

9.55-10.25am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

11.20am-12.05pm – USF2000 RACE 1

12.20-1.10pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1

1.25-2.15pm – Indy Lights first practice

2.30-3.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series practice 1 (Peacock Premium)

4.00-4.45pm – USF2000 RACE 2

5.00-5.50pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2

6.05-7.05pm – ARCA practice

 

Saturday, September 3

9.00-10.00am – NTT IndyCar Series practice 2 (Peacock Premium)

10.15-11.00am – USF2000 RACE 3

11.15-11.55am – Indy Lights second practice

12.05-1.20pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock Premium)

1.35-2.05pm – ARCA qualifying

2.20-3.10pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 3

3.25-3.45pm – Indy Lights qualifying

4.15-4.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock Premium)

5.30-7.30pm – ARCA RACE (57 laps, 112 miles)

 

Sunday, September 4

10.20-11.15 – Indy Lights RACE (35 laps or 55mins)

12.00-3.00pm – NBC Broadcast

12.23 – “Drivers, start your engines”

12.30 – Green flag for Grand Prix of Portland, NTT IndyCar Series RACE (110 laps)

