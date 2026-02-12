Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lance Stroll: Aston Martin is "four seconds off" after tough start to F1 2026 pre-season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Lance Stroll: Aston Martin is "four seconds off" after tough start to F1 2026 pre-season

IndyCar announces historic multi-year deal with Chevrolet and Honda

IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar announces historic multi-year deal with Chevrolet and Honda

Carlos Sainz: Missing Barcelona shakedown “frustrating” but Williams confidence unchanged

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Carlos Sainz: Missing Barcelona shakedown “frustrating” but Williams confidence unchanged

Alpine to end WEC Hypercar project after 2026

WEC
WEC
Alpine to end WEC Hypercar project after 2026

Dacia announces exit from Rally-Raid, rules out 2027 Dakar

Dakar
Dakar
Dacia announces exit from Rally-Raid, rules out 2027 Dakar

Fermin Aldeguer to miss Thai GP, Gresini names replacement

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Launch
Fermin Aldeguer to miss Thai GP, Gresini names replacement

What the first day of F1 2026 testing at Bahrain told us

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
What the first day of F1 2026 testing at Bahrain told us

Why both sides have a case in F1's engine row

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Why both sides have a case in F1's engine row
IndyCar

IndyCar announces historic multi-year deal with Chevrolet and Honda

Both manufacturers will also receive charters as part of a continued commitment

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global, Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global, Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

IndyCar announced a multi-year commitment that will see Chevrolet and Honda continue as the official Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for the sport.

The new agreement will begin in 2027 and run for “multiple years,” according to the press release. Both manufacturers will also be involved in the development of the engine and competition rules that are set to be implemented with the new car that is expected for the 2028 season.

“This is a monumental day for IndyCar, fueled by a massive and historic commitment from two of our best and most trusted partners,” IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles said.

“Chevrolet and Honda have worked tirelessly with us over the last 12 months to get to this point, and both have made it very clear that they are fully committed to this sport and invested in continuing the positive momentum the series generated in 2025.”

In addition to commitments made in engine development, engine supply and promotion of the series, each manufacturer will be entitled to own a charter to be utilized beginning in 2028.

“As charter entrants in 2028, Chevrolet and Honda now have a new and exciting opportunity to build on their incredible legacies across IndyCar Series racing, while continuing their strong relationships with our current roster of teams and helping deliver an innovative and industry leading new car in 2028,” Boles said.

Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

For Honda, which began its march into IndyCar competition in 1994, the announcement marks a continuation as an engine supplier for over 30 years - including six seasons as the sole engine supplier. The Japanese manufacturer is coming off its 11th manufacturers’ title in multiple manufacturer competition and the fifth in the last eight years.

“To our esteemed Honda fans, customers and associates, we are thrilled to announce our ongoing participation in the NTT IndyCar Series,” Honda Racing Corporation USA President David Salters said.

“With a deep respect for the history and competitive spirit of IndyCar racing, we are proud to continue our involvement after more than 30 years. This long standing commitment strengthens our ability to allow us to further develop our people and technology at the pinnacle of open-wheel racing in North America.

“The partnership between IndyCar and FOX continues to grow, bringing outstanding race coverage and elevating the experience for fans everywhere. The future of IndyCar looks incredibly bright, and we at Honda are honored to play a critical role in its continued success.”

The agreement for Chevrolet extends participation to 14 seasons since returning in 2012. Over that time, the bow-tie brand has captured nine manufacturer championships, 16 overall when including previous runs in the sport.

“Chevrolet has enjoyed a long, successful relationship with IndyCar as an engine manufacturer, and this extension paves the way for the NTT IndyCar Series to continue to grow and for us to further maximize technology transfer from race to road,” General Motors President Mark Reuss said.

“The addition of a charter allows Chevrolet to join with other stakeholders to continue to make the series even stronger. IndyCar produces consistently exciting racing on road and street courses as well as ovals, and we look forward to building on our IndyCar legacy and put on a great show for our loyal Chevrolet fans.”

Details of the powertrain parameters set to be utilized with the new 2.4-liter, twin turbocharged V6 engine with hybrid technology and introduced with the 2028 car will be announced at a later date.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

Top Comments

More from
Joey Barnes

Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

IndyCar
IndyCar
Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

Jacob Abel prioritizing IMSA effort but still desires IndyCar return

IndyCar
IndyCar
Jacob Abel prioritizing IMSA effort but still desires IndyCar return

Kyle Kirkwood: Andretti “not too far off” from Ganassi

IndyCar
IndyCar
Kyle Kirkwood: Andretti “not too far off” from Ganassi

Latest news

Lance Stroll: Aston Martin is "four seconds off" after tough start to F1 2026 pre-season

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Lance Stroll: Aston Martin is "four seconds off" after tough start to F1 2026 pre-season

IndyCar announces historic multi-year deal with Chevrolet and Honda

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
IndyCar announces historic multi-year deal with Chevrolet and Honda

Carlos Sainz: Missing Barcelona shakedown “frustrating” but Williams confidence unchanged

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Carlos Sainz: Missing Barcelona shakedown “frustrating” but Williams confidence unchanged

Alpine to end WEC Hypercar project after 2026

WEC
WEC WEC
Alpine to end WEC Hypercar project after 2026