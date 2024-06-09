IndyCar and Road America announce multi-year deal extension

North America’s premier open-wheel championship made a much-anticipated return to the 4.014-mile, 14-turn natural terrain road course in 2016, following a nine-year hiatus.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with IndyCar," said Mike Kertscher, President and General Manager of Road America.

"This collaboration not only ignites the fervour of our passionate racing fans but also plays a crucial role in boosting our local economy and nurturing the motorsport culture that thrives here."

Road America, based in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, raised its commitment to motorsports after undergoing a repave and addressing drainage issues at the end of 2022.

The circuit remains a favourite among drivers and fans alike, celebrated for its high speeds, dramatic elevation changes, and breathtaking scenery.

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Photo by: Art Fleischmann

"Road America is a magnificent facility and great partner to IndyCar,” said Jay Frye, President of IndyCar.

“With its rich history, iconic layout, and packed grandstands and campgrounds, it remains a favourite for our drivers and teams. We look forward to having this key event on the NTT IndyCar Series calendar for years to come.”

The multi-year agreement ensures that the IndyCar Series will remain a marquee event at Road America, with the series set to host its annual race at the circuit for years to come.

As part of this renewed partnership, both Road America and IndyCar are dedicated to enhancing the event experience for attendees. This includes upgraded fan zones, more interactive displays, and expanded access to drivers and teams.

“Fans can look forward to an even more immersive and engaging experience at Road America,” said Kertscher. “With exciting new features and exclusive access, we're committed to making every visit unforgettable.”