IndyCar and IMSA paddocks to reopen to Detroit fans

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will welcome fans in its grandstands and attendees at the Belle Isle event will also be able to access the Fifth Third Bank Paddock free of charge.

Grand Prix organizers announced last week that several thousand more reserved grandstand tickets will be available to fans at this year’s event. Tickets are now available for online purchase.

Consequently, Grand Prix organizers are opening up the Fifth Third Bank Paddock to all reserved grandstand ticketholders, as well as fans that purchase general admission tickets for race weekend.

Michael Montri, president of the race said: “At the 2019 Detroit Grand Prix we opened up the Fifth Third Bank Paddock so all fans had the opportunity to get behind the scenes and closer to the action on Belle Isle.

“We weren’t sure if we would have opportunity to provide that experience again this year, but with the new protocols announced last week, we are excited to safely welcome our fans back inside the paddock and give them the chance to feel the excitement of world-class racing here in the Motor City.”

Fans that attend Comerica Bank Free Prix Day on Friday, June 11 will also be welcome in the Fifth Third Bank Paddock. Free Prix Day tickets, along with reserved grandstand seats and general admission tickets, are available online.