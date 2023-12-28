IndyCar 2023 season review: Andretti Autosport
The combination of Joey Barnes and Nick Degroot provide their respective thoughts in a team-by-team breakdown of the 2023 season in the IndyCar Series. This time, the duo look at Andretti Autosport.
#26 – Colton Herta, 10th in the championship standings (356 points) – 17 races
- 0 wins, 1 podium, 3 top fives, 8 top 10s, 2 poles, 8 Fast Six Appearances
- Best Finish: 3rd (Toronto)
- Best Start: 1st (Road America, Mid-Ohio)
#27 – Kyle Kirkwood, 11th in the championship standings (352 points) – 17 races
- 2 wins, 2 podiums, 2 top fives, 7 top 10s, 1 pole, 5 Fast Six Appearances
- Best Finish: 1st (Long Beach, Nashville)
- Best Start: 1st (Long Beach)
#28 – Romain Grosjean, 13th in championship standings (296 points) – 17 races
- 0 wins, 2 podiums, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s, 2 poles, 6 Fast Six Appearances
- Best Finish: 2nd (Long Beach, Barber)
- Best Start: 1st (St. Petersburg, Barber)
#29 – Devlin DeFrancesco, 22nd in championship standings (177 points) – 17 races
- 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s, 0 poles, 1 Fast Six Appearance
- Best Finish: 12th (Detroit)
- Best Start: 5th (IMS Road Course – Race 2)
#98 – Marco Andretti, 35th in championship standings (13 points) – 1 race
- 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s, 0 poles, 0 Fast Six Appearances
- Best Finish: 17th (Indianapolis 500)
- Best Start: 24th (Indianapolis 500)
Joey Barnes: Let’s start at the obvious and that is the mystery of how things fell apart between Andretti Autosport and Romain Grosjean. On paper, it was the perfect marriage that should have thrust both to several race wins and podiums on the path to compete for a championship. What it ended up being was unfilled potential, with only two poles and two runner-up finishes that also stood as Grosjean’s only top five finishes in 2023. The pace was evident, but through a blend of scenarios the partnership between a really talented driver and good team failed to live up to expectations.
Kyle Kirkwood made an immediate impact by winning in only his third race with Andretti and did so by showing tremendous poise fending off team-mate Grosjean. If there was action happening on the track, usually Kirkwood’s No. 27 was seen right in the mix of it for something either really good or demoralizing. While Long Beach and Nashville were tremendous drives that led to wins, I thought his comeback from early chaos and contact in Detroit to finish sixth was his best performance of the year. Simply put, if he can limit being on the backfoot and establish more consistency as a routine top five contender, he’ll be a big-time threat to challenge for championships.
I certainly didn’t have Colton Herta going win-less on my bingo card in 2023. It has to be noted how there seemed to be a role of musical chairs on race strategy happening atop his timing stand as Andretti tried to find the best combination to bring the most out of Herta. It seemed as if there was trust that needed to be rebuilt on that end. There were flashes of pace at mid-season, but it seemed like every strong start led to an equally devasting collapse in some form. Every good driver goes through a slump or two, and Herta is far too talented for it to continue in 2024.
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
Nick Degroot: If you had told me that Kyle Kirkwood would be the only Andretti driver to reach Victory Lane in 2023, I would have never believed you.
And that's not a knock against Kirkwood, who is a great driver and will only get better with time. But Herta going winless? Grosjean's nightmarish year? I honestly didn't expect it.
Kirkwood was the one bright spot in a frustrating year for this iconic organization. Grosjean started the season by nearly winning at St. Pete, crashing out late in a tangle with Scott McLaughlin. He then scored a couple runner-up finishes, so I believed it was shaping up to be a breakout year for the ex-F1 driver. Unfortunately, it was just one disaster after another from the Indy 500 onwards.
Herta's year mirrored 2022 in many ways, and I was disappointed with the lack of progress we saw from both he and the No. 26 team.
Unforced errors and drama between team-mates have been an unfortunate theme with Andretti in recent years. There have been so many missed opportunities. However, I truly believe 2024 is where they get this ship righted as they downsize from four to three full-time cars. They have also added a very solid driver in Marcus Ericsson, who will now race alongside Herta and Kirkwood.
Related video
Marco Andretti set to make NASCAR oval debut
Marco Andretti set to make NASCAR oval debut Marco Andretti set to make NASCAR oval debut
Marco Andretti on NASCAR future: "I'm open to all of it"
Marco Andretti on NASCAR future: "I'm open to all of it" Marco Andretti on NASCAR future: "I'm open to all of it"
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti
Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske
Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske
Despite split from Andretti, DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick
Despite split from Andretti, DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick Despite split from Andretti, DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick
Latest news
2003 Indy 500 winner Gil de Ferran dead at 56
2003 Indy 500 winner Gil de Ferran dead at 56 2003 Indy 500 winner Gil de Ferran dead at 56
Dennis knighted as Horner awarded CBE in King’s New Year Honours list
Dennis knighted as Horner awarded CBE in King’s New Year Honours list Dennis knighted as Horner awarded CBE in King’s New Year Honours list
IndyCar 2023 season review: Arrow McLaren
IndyCar 2023 season review: Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2023 season review: Arrow McLaren
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.