IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
6 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
119 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Indy 500 fan capacity to be approximately halved

shares
comments
Indy 500 fan capacity to be approximately halved
By:
Jun 26, 2020, 4:55 PM

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will see IMS and IndyCar reduce the venue’s fan capacity by approximately 50 percent.

Attendance at what is traditionally a staple of Memorial Day Weekend has seen the event become known as the biggest one-day sporting event. While Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar remain coy on precise figures for the 500, even the lowest estimate in the last decade years was 225,000, while it is believed 300,000 attended the 100th running in 2016.

This year “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” was postponed from its original date of Sunday, May 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was pushed back to Aug. 23. Next week’s second round of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series, the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the IMS road course, will not be open to fans.

“We’re committed to running the Indy 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23 and will welcome fans to the world’s greatest racing venue,” IMS president J. Douglas Boles said today.

“We will be limiting attendance to approximately 50 percent of venue capacity, and we are also finalizing a number of additional carefully considered health and safety measures.

“We’ll unveil the specific details of our comprehensive plan in the coming weeks.”

IMS is communicating with existing ticketholders to learn of their intent to use their race tickets. Credits will be available for ticketholders who choose to adjust their order.

Individuals in high-risk groups will be encouraged to consider staying home and returning in 2021. 

Next article
Fans allowed to attend IndyCar’s Road America rounds

Previous article

Fans allowed to attend IndyCar’s Road America rounds

trending Today

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

Williams unveils new livery for 2020 F1 season
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Williams unveils new livery for 2020 F1 season

Tents, awnings to replace motorhomes in Austrian GP paddock
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Tents, awnings to replace motorhomes in Austrian GP paddock

Indy 500 fan capacity to be approximately halved
IndyCar / IndyCar
51m

Indy 500 fan capacity to be approximately halved

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

Review: Assetto Corsa Competizione for consoles
Esports / Esports

Review: Assetto Corsa Competizione for consoles

Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"
MotoGP / MotoGP

Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"

Latest news

Indy 500 fan capacity to be approximately halved
IndyCar / IndyCar
51m

Indy 500 fan capacity to be approximately halved

Fans allowed to attend IndyCar’s Road America rounds
IndyCar / IndyCar
1h

Fans allowed to attend IndyCar’s Road America rounds

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to enter Karam in GP of Indy
IndyCar / IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to enter Karam in GP of Indy

More IndyCar races to broadcast on NBC
IndyCar / IndyCar

More IndyCar races to broadcast on NBC

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

2
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

3
Formula 1

Williams unveils new livery for 2020 F1 season

4
Formula 1

Tents, awnings to replace motorhomes in Austrian GP paddock

3h
5
IndyCar

Indy 500 fan capacity to be approximately halved

51m

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Indy 500 fan capacity to be approximately halved
IndyCar

Indy 500 fan capacity to be approximately halved

Fans allowed to attend IndyCar’s Road America rounds
IndyCar

Fans allowed to attend IndyCar’s Road America rounds

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to enter Karam in GP of Indy
IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to enter Karam in GP of Indy

More IndyCar races to broadcast on NBC
IndyCar

More IndyCar races to broadcast on NBC

Zanardi’s prognosis is not yet clear, says his surgeon
Misc

Zanardi’s prognosis is not yet clear, says his surgeon

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.