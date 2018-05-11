Indy GP: Power tops King, Rossi in FP2

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power remained top in the second practice session for tomorrow’s IndyCar Grand Prix, but again it was by the narrowest of margins, edging Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy’s Jordan King by a mere 0.0363sec.

As the drivers tried out the red-sidewalled softer compound Firestones to give themselves a heads-up prior to qualifying, Power unleashed a 69.8759sec, the fastest lap of the weekend. However, this was still two seconds off his track record from last year, using the downforce-laden manufacturer aerokits. Power’s time equated to an average speed of 125.657mph around the 2.349-mile course.

King was around 0.07sec ahead of Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi, while Robert Wickens landed in P4, although his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda teammate James Hinchcliffe remained mired down in 18th, and had a couple more spins.

Simon Pagenaud rebounded from a disappointing morning session to end up fifth and just two-tenths off his teammate, with part-time returnee Helio Castroneves grabbing sixth.

Separating Helio from teammate and reigning champion Josef Newgarden in 10th was Sebastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Raing Honda), Spencer Pigot in the second ECR car, and the wild riding, curb-hopping, grass-cutting AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy of Tony Kanaan.

The Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas of Scott Dixon and Ed Jones were a disappointing 13th and 14th, barely quicker than the impressively pedaled Carlin-Chevy of Max Chilton.

The field was covered by 1.25sec.

IndyCar, Grand Prix of Indianapolis, FP2