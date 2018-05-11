Global
IndyCar Grand Prix of Indianapolis Practice report

Indy GP: Power tops King, Rossi in FP2

By: David Malsher, US Editor
11/05/2018 05:32

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power remained top in the second practice session for tomorrow’s IndyCar Grand Prix, but again it was by the narrowest of margins, edging Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy’s Jordan King by a mere 0.0363sec.

As the drivers tried out the red-sidewalled softer compound Firestones to give themselves a heads-up prior to qualifying, Power unleashed a 69.8759sec, the fastest lap of the weekend. However, this was still two seconds off his track record from last year, using the downforce-laden manufacturer aerokits. Power’s time equated to an average speed of 125.657mph around the 2.349-mile course.

King was around 0.07sec ahead of Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi, while Robert Wickens landed in P4, although his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda teammate James Hinchcliffe remained mired down in 18th, and had a couple more spins.

Simon Pagenaud rebounded from a disappointing morning session to end up fifth and just two-tenths off his teammate, with part-time returnee Helio Castroneves grabbing sixth.

Separating Helio from teammate and reigning champion Josef Newgarden in 10th was Sebastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Raing Honda), Spencer Pigot in the second ECR car, and the wild riding, curb-hopping, grass-cutting AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy of Tony Kanaan.

The Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas of Scott Dixon and Ed Jones were a disappointing 13th and 14th, barely quicker than the impressively pedaled Carlin-Chevy of Max Chilton.

The field was covered by 1.25sec.

IndyCar, Grand Prix of Indianapolis, FP2

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 12 australia  Will Power  20 1'09.8759     125.657
2 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  17 1'09.9122 0.0363 0.0363 125.592
3 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  19 1'09.9806 0.1047 0.0684 125.469
4 6 canada  Robert Wickens  16 1'10.0773 0.2014 0.0967 125.296
5 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  18 1'10.0775 0.2016 0.0002 125.296
6 3 brazil  Helio Castroneves  19 1'10.0891 0.2132 0.0116 125.275
7 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  16 1'10.1072 0.2313 0.0181 125.242
8 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  17 1'10.1347 0.2588 0.0275 125.193
9 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  17 1'10.2248 0.3489 0.0901 125.033
10 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  21 1'10.2279 0.3520 0.0031 125.027
11 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  17 1'10.2725 0.3966 0.0446 124.948
12 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  19 1'10.2828 0.4069 0.0103 124.930
13 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  19 1'10.2917 0.4158 0.0089 124.914
14 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  21 1'10.3326 0.4567 0.0409 124.841
15 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  16 1'10.3389 0.4630 0.0063 124.830
16 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  16 1'10.4126 0.5367 0.0737 124.699
17 30 japan  Takuma Sato  19 1'10.4861 0.6102 0.0735 124.569
18 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  17 1'10.5818 0.7059 0.0957 124.400
19 26 united_states  Zach Veach  17 1'10.6514 0.7755 0.0696 124.278
20 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  14 1'10.7397 0.8638 0.0883 124.123
21 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  14 1'10.7976 0.9217 0.0579 124.021
22 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  17 1'10.9669 1.0910 0.1693 123.725
23 32 united_states  Kyle Kaiser  20 1'11.1115 1.2356 0.1446 123.474
24 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  10 1'11.1830 1.3071 0.0715 123.350
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis
Track Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Article type Practice report
