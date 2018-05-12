Global
IndyCar Grand Prix of Indianapolis Practice report

Indy GP: Dixon leads Power in warm-up

By: David Malsher, US Editor
12/05/2018 04:09

For the first time since 2016, someone other than Will Power led an IndyCar session on the IMS road course, as Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon topped raceday warm-up, which was interrupted by two red flags.

What appeared to be a smoking engine brought Marco Andretti to a halt after just two laps, and that brought out the red flag as the Andretti Autosport-Honda was retrieved. The second red flag was caused by a flock of four geese landing trackside and proving obstinate when the AMR safety team attempted to chase them away.

When the serious action started, Scott Dixon – who qualified only 18th – set a 70.8157sec lap, 0.0214sec ahead of polesitter Power in the Team Penske-Chevrolet.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was third in the fastest Andretti machine, but he also needed retrieving at the end of the session.

Jordan King, who will start fifth for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy this afternoon, was fourth quickest ahead of British compatriot Max Chilton in the Carlin-Chevy, and Tony Kanaan in AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy.

Graham Rahal spun but going again, while several drivers locked up under braking for Turn 1.

Helio Castroneves was parked for the last five minutes of the session, as punishment for passing the checkered flag twice during qualifying yesterday. 

IndyCar Grand Prix of Indianapolis, warm-up 

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  16 1'10.8157     123.989
2 12 australia  Will Power  18 1'10.8371 0.0214 0.0214 123.952
3 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  15 1'10.9039 0.0882 0.0668 123.835
4 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  15 1'10.9150 0.0993 0.0111 123.816
5 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  19 1'11.1789 0.3632 0.2639 123.357
6 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  15 1'11.1821 0.3664 0.0032 123.351
7 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  16 1'11.3002 0.4845 0.1181 123.147
8 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  18 1'11.3120 0.4963 0.0118 123.127
9 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  19 1'11.3145 0.4988 0.0025 123.122
10 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  18 1'11.3733 0.5576 0.0588 123.021
11 3 brazil  Helio Castroneves  13 1'11.4797 0.6640 0.1064 122.838
12 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  18 1'11.5216 0.7059 0.0419 122.766
13 6 canada  Robert Wickens  17 1'11.5246 0.7089 0.0030 122.761
14 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  16 1'11.6089 0.7932 0.0843 122.616
15 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  15 1'11.6100 0.7943 0.0011 122.614
16 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  18 1'11.6531 0.8374 0.0431 122.540
17 30 japan  Takuma Sato  15 1'11.6745 0.8588 0.0214 122.504
18 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  12 1'11.7116 0.8959 0.0371 122.440
19 26 united_states  Zach Veach  15 1'11.7776 0.9619 0.0660 122.328
20 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  18 1'11.7858 0.9701 0.0082 122.314
21 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  16 1'11.8316 1.0159 0.0458 122.236
22 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  15 1'12.0696 1.2539 0.2380 121.832
23 32 united_states  Kyle Kaiser  18 1'12.1788 1.3631 0.1092 121.648
24 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  2 1'37.6639 26.8482 25.4851 89.904
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis
Track Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Article type Practice report
