Indy GP: Dixon leads Power in warm-up

For the first time since 2016, someone other than Will Power led an IndyCar session on the IMS road course, as Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon topped raceday warm-up, which was interrupted by two red flags.

What appeared to be a smoking engine brought Marco Andretti to a halt after just two laps, and that brought out the red flag as the Andretti Autosport-Honda was retrieved. The second red flag was caused by a flock of four geese landing trackside and proving obstinate when the AMR safety team attempted to chase them away.

When the serious action started, Scott Dixon – who qualified only 18th – set a 70.8157sec lap, 0.0214sec ahead of polesitter Power in the Team Penske-Chevrolet.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was third in the fastest Andretti machine, but he also needed retrieving at the end of the session.

Jordan King, who will start fifth for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy this afternoon, was fourth quickest ahead of British compatriot Max Chilton in the Carlin-Chevy, and Tony Kanaan in AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy.

Graham Rahal spun but going again, while several drivers locked up under braking for Turn 1.

Helio Castroneves was parked for the last five minutes of the session, as punishment for passing the checkered flag twice during qualifying yesterday.

IndyCar Grand Prix of Indianapolis, warm-up