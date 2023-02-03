Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar ditches double-points for Indy 500 Next / Juncos Hollinger shining with Ilott and rookie Canapino
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Indy 500 winners Ericsson, Ganassi receive “Baby Borgs”

2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and winning team-owner Chip Ganassi were presented with their miniature Borg-Warner Trophies this evening at Thermal Club, California.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Indy 500 winners Ericsson, Ganassi receive “Baby Borgs”
Listen to this article

Ericsson, who scored Chip Ganassi Racing’s fifth victory in the event and its first for 10 years, won the 106th running of the Indy 500 after a breathtaking finish in which he held off Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren in the charge for the twin checkers. Ericsson averaged 175.428mph over the 200-lap race and took home a record $3.1m in winnings.

Ericsson’s sterling silver image, as created by William Behrends on the Borg-Warner Trophy, was officially unveiled during a ceremony in downtown Indianapolis last October, while today at Thermal Club, near Palm Springs, CA., Ericsson and Ganassi received their miniature versions of the iconic trophy.

Originally designed in 1935, the sterling silver Borg-Warner Trophy measures over 5 feet, 4-3/4 inches tall and weighs more than 110 pounds, as it carries the sculpted face of every victor since 1911. The trophy that the driver is allowed to keep, nicknamed the “Baby Borg”, is a 19-inch miniature version of the famous trophy and sits on a wooden base. It carries a plate inscribed with the winner’s name, team name, average speed for 500 miles and year of his win.

The Baby Borg was first created in 1988, with the Championship Team Owner’s Trophy established 10 years later.

As a bonus, Parnelli Jones – now the oldest living Indy 500 winner – sent a special message of congratulations to Ericsson and Ganassi, as part of a framed poster devised by BorgWarner PR guru Steve Shunck, showing images of Jones’ famous victory at the Brickyard.

The 89-year-old wrote: “Congratulations to Marcus Ericsson and my good friend Chip Ganassi on winning the 2022 Indianapolis 500. There’s no greater race in the whole world and winning it in 1963 was by far the biggest thrill of my racing career.”

BorgWarner Inc.’s Michelle Collins said: “I’m honored to be here today. This is one of the best days for me, being here on behalf of the company, putting an end to the season as we look ahead to the next one.

“We’re at this beautiful venue and of course we have the Trophy and on behalf of BorgWarner I’m just honored to be here.”

On being presented the Championship Team Owner’s Trophy by Collins, Ganassi said: “I was five years old when I watched the [1963] Indy 500, on an 8mm film that my father took, and I must have watched that 1000 times!

“Indy 500 has been a big part of my life, so thanks to everybody involved, thanks to everybody on the team, thanks to Marcus for a great drive obviously. And I want to thank my buddy Roger Penske, thank him for the stewardship of Indianapolis Motor Speedway for all of us. It’s been said millions of times it’s about tradition, it’s about history, and for me it’s about the people.

“I want to thank all the people who have made this such a big part of my life.”

Collins then presented the “Baby Borg” to Ericsson, pointing out how special it was to have conquered the Indy 500 in only his fourth attempt. She recalled that the trip with Ericsson and the Borg-Warner Trophy to his hometown of Kumla, Sweden, last November was a real hit.

“I think you knew there was going to be a turnout, but there were people further than the eye could see!” she said. “That was really neat, I was honored to be a part of that, and I was so happy for you.”

Ericsson thanked BorgWarner, Collins and Shunck, “first of all for this fantastic Baby Borg but also for all the experiences since winning the 500.

“You talked about the Sweden trip, and it was extremely special for me. To everyone involved, I’m very thankful for that, because that memory is going to be with me for the rest of my life. Bringing the Borg-Warner Trophy to my hometown, seeing all the people there in the city square on a dark day in the middle of November!

“And of course, to Chip, Mike [Hull, managing director], Chip Ganassi Racing – I’m very, very proud and honored to be part of the team and to win an Indy 500 together. It doesn’t get much bigger than that, so thank you very much.”

The modest 32-year-old went on to thank primary sponsor Huski Chocolate, Honda, his girlfriend Iris, his trainer Alex, and IMS and its owners Penske Entertainment.

shares
comments

Related video

IndyCar ditches double-points for Indy 500

Juncos Hollinger shining with Ilott and rookie Canapino
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden impressed by Chevy on 100% renewable Shell fuel

Newgarden impressed by Chevy on 100% renewable Shell fuel

IndyCar
The Thermal Club Testing February testing

Newgarden pleased by Chevy, new fuel Newgarden impressed by Chevy on 100% renewable Shell fuel

Kirkwood savors atmosphere, car-handling at Andretti Autosport

Kirkwood savors atmosphere, car-handling at Andretti Autosport

IndyCar
The Thermal Club Testing February testing

Kirkwood savoring Andretti Autosport Kirkwood savors atmosphere, car-handling at Andretti Autosport

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Marcus Ericsson More from
Marcus Ericsson
Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved

Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved

IndyCar

Ericsson targets improved qualifying Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved

Indy 500 winner Ericsson unveils image on Borg-Warner Trophy

Indy 500 winner Ericsson unveils image on Borg-Warner Trophy

IndyCar
Indy 500

Ericsson unveils Borg-Warner image Indy 500 winner Ericsson unveils image on Borg-Warner Trophy

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar

Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar

IndyCar
The Thermal Club Testing February testing

Armstrong already fast and confident Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar

Dixon: Ganassi found “two big things” to improve IndyCar form

Dixon: Ganassi found “two big things” to improve IndyCar form

IndyCar

Dixon: CGR improving roadcourse form Dixon: Ganassi found “two big things” to improve IndyCar form

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel

Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel

Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity

Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity

SUPC Supercars

Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity

No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car

No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car

Formula 1

No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.