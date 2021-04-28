Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
IndyCar / Borg Warner Presentation News

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’

Takuma Sato and team co-owners Bobby Rahal, David Letterman (in absentia) and Mike Lanigan received the miniature replica of the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy last weekend.

The event was to celebrate their triumph in the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500, in which Sato’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda passed long time race leader Scott Dixon on Lap 172 after their final pitstops, and held him off until the final caution period of the day sealed his triumph.

It was the second win for Sato in four years, and also marked the second win for the squad that Bobby Rahal founded back in 1992. The first came in 2004 with Buddy Rice, and before Mike Lanigan had joined up with Letterman and 1986 Indy winner Rahal.

2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato is presented with the Baby Borg-Warner Trophy by Fred Lissade, BorgWarner President and CEO

2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato is presented with the Baby Borg-Warner Trophy by Fred Lissade, BorgWarner President and CEO
1/8

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Bobby Rahal and Mike Lanigan with their Baby Borg-Warner trophies

2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Bobby Rahal and Mike Lanigan with their Baby Borg-Warner trophies
2/8

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato is presented with the Baby Borg-Warner Trophy

2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato is presented with the Baby Borg-Warner Trophy
3/8

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Bobby Rahal with their Baby Borg-Warner trophies

2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Bobby Rahal with their Baby Borg-Warner trophies
4/8

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Bobby Rahal with their Baby Borg-Warner trophies

2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Bobby Rahal with their Baby Borg-Warner trophies
5/8

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda celebrates winning the Indianapolis 500

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda celebrates winning the Indianapolis 500
6/8

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Winner Portraits

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Winner Portraits
7/8

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Winner Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Winner Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
8/8

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

While the Borg-Warner Trophy is on permanent display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, since 1988 BorgWarner has created a 14-inch tall version – the so-called ‘Baby Borg’ – as a keepsake for the winning driver. This weighs five pounds and is mounted on a marble base which carries the same sterling silver bas relief likeness of the driver’ face.

Since ’98, the company has created a keepsake trophy for the winning team owner, too, again containing the sterling silver Baby Borg but with a band of art deco racing cars, accented in gold, to symbolize the importance of teamwork in racing.

Sato revealed his second likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy back on February 19.

shares
comments
Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

Previous article

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Borg Warner Presentation

Trending

1
Formula 1

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner

7h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

1h
3
Formula 1

Turkey replaces cancelled Canadian GP on 2021 F1 calendar

2h
4
Formula 1

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments

1d
5
Formula 1

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch

1h
Latest news
Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’
Video Inside
IndyCar

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’

27m
Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
Formula 1

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

1h
Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans
IndyCar

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

4h
Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1
Formula 1

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1

Apr 26, 2021
Daly confirmed for oval IndyCar races with Carlin
Video Inside
IndyCar

Daly confirmed for oval IndyCar races with Carlin

Apr 26, 2021
Latest videos
Daly confirmed for oval races with Carlin 00:43
IndyCar
Apr 27, 2021

Daly confirmed for oval races with Carlin

Herta dominates in St Petersburg 01:34
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

Herta dominates in St Petersburg

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

IndyCar: Herta on pole at St. Pete 00:24
IndyCar
Apr 25, 2021

IndyCar: Herta on pole at St. Pete

IndyCar: St. Pete one minute barrier 03:23
IndyCar
Apr 24, 2021

IndyCar: St. Pete one minute barrier

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020

Trending Today

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

Turkey replaces cancelled Canadian GP on 2021 F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkey replaces cancelled Canadian GP on 2021 F1 calendar

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans
IndyCar IndyCar

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing
MotoGP MotoGP

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing

Honda: Turkey struggle helped turn around wet weather starts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda: Turkey struggle helped turn around wet weather starts

Latest news

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans
IndyCar IndyCar

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.