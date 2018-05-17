Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IndyCar Indy 500IndyCarIndy 500More events
IndyCar Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Rahal stays top, Hildebrand hits wall

0 shares
Indy 500: Rahal stays top, Hildebrand hits wall
Tony Kanaan, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet
Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Robert Wickens, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
Charlie Kimball, Carlin Chevrolet
Danica Patrick, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Conor Daly, Dale Coyne Racing dba Thom Burns Racing Honda
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
17/05/2018 10:17

Graham Rahal’s top time from this morning held firm to remain fastest on Day 3 while JR Hildebrand became the first driver to hit the wall on a superspeedway with the new aerokit.

In the closing half hour of practice, Hildebrand was at the tail of a chain of eight cars when his Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet twitched hard out of Turn 3, and he didn’t have room to gather it up before slapping the SAFER barrier with both right-hand wheels and sliding along the wall.

Hildebrand was checked and released swiftly, given the lack of severity of impact.

There were few significant speed improvements in the second half of the day, although Will Power, who already had the top no-tow speed of the day, nudged the bar a little higher, setting a 223.971mph on his best qualifying simulation, before the 1.4-bar boost is introduced for Fast Friday (tomorrow) and the qualifying weekend.

Sebastien Bourdais was second on the no-tow charts for Dale Coyne Racing-Honda, with Charlie Kimball a highly impressive third for Carlin-Chevrolet. Remarkably, the day’s overall pacesetter, Rahal, was only 34th on the no-tow times.

Another driver disappointingly far down the speed charts was 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, 26th overall and 30th on the no-tow charts.

Indy 500 practice, Day 3

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  102 39.8148     226.047
2 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  62 39.8414 0.0266 0.0266 225.896
3 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  86 39.8964 0.0816 0.0550 225.584
4 20 united_states  Ed Carpenter  97 39.9834 0.1686 0.0870 225.093
5 24 united_states  Sage Karam  72 40.0142 0.1994 0.0308 224.920
6 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  75 40.0510 0.2362 0.0368 224.713
7 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  60 40.0596 0.2448 0.0086 224.665
8 3 brazil  Helio Castroneves  110 40.0757 0.2609 0.0161 224.575
9 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  86 40.1336 0.3188 0.0579 224.251
10 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  73 40.1463 0.3315 0.0127 224.180
11 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  87 40.1502 0.3354 0.0039 224.158
12 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  98 40.1834 0.3686 0.0332 223.973
13 12 australia  Will Power  90 40.1837 0.3689 0.0003 223.971
14 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  59 40.2242 0.4094 0.0405 223.746
15 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  82 40.2340 0.4192 0.0098 223.691
16 64 spain  Oriol Servia  62 40.2431 0.4283 0.0091 223.641
17 7 united_kingdom  Jay Howard  73 40.2493 0.4345 0.0062 223.606
18 60 united_kingdom  Jack Harvey  94 40.2584 0.4436 0.0091 223.556
19 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  79 40.2903 0.4755 0.0319 223.379
20 66 united_states  J.R. Hildebrand  57 40.2954 0.4806 0.0051 223.351
21 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  32 40.3002 0.4854 0.0048 223.324
22 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  84 40.3625 0.5477 0.0623 222.979
23 29 colombia  Carlos Munoz  78 40.3627 0.5479 0.0002 222.978
24 6 canada  Robert Wickens  63 40.3793 0.5645 0.0166 222.886
25 32 united_states  Kyle Kaiser  91 40.4023 0.5875 0.0230 222.760
26 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  92 40.4102 0.5954 0.0079 222.716
27 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  45 40.4191 0.6043 0.0089 222.667
28 25 united_kingdom  Stefan Wilson  96 40.4684 0.6536 0.0493 222.396
29 33 australia  James Davison  81 40.4890 0.6742 0.0206 222.283
30 13 united_states  Danica Patrick  68 40.5011 0.6863 0.0121 222.216
31 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  83 40.5118 0.6970 0.0107 222.157
32 63 united_kingdom  Pippa Mann  69 40.5198 0.7050 0.0080 222.114
33 30 japan  Takuma Sato  89 40.5815 0.7667 0.0617 221.776
34 17 united_states  Conor Daly  89 40.6168 0.8020 0.0353 221.583
35 26 united_states  Zach Veach  106 40.6608 0.8460 0.0440 221.343
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Track Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the IndyCar main page
IndyCar Indy 500IndyCarIndy 500More events