Indy 500: Rahal stays top, Hildebrand hits wall

Graham Rahal’s top time from this morning held firm to remain fastest on Day 3 while JR Hildebrand became the first driver to hit the wall on a superspeedway with the new aerokit.

In the closing half hour of practice, Hildebrand was at the tail of a chain of eight cars when his Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet twitched hard out of Turn 3, and he didn’t have room to gather it up before slapping the SAFER barrier with both right-hand wheels and sliding along the wall.

Hildebrand was checked and released swiftly, given the lack of severity of impact.

There were few significant speed improvements in the second half of the day, although Will Power, who already had the top no-tow speed of the day, nudged the bar a little higher, setting a 223.971mph on his best qualifying simulation, before the 1.4-bar boost is introduced for Fast Friday (tomorrow) and the qualifying weekend.

Sebastien Bourdais was second on the no-tow charts for Dale Coyne Racing-Honda, with Charlie Kimball a highly impressive third for Carlin-Chevrolet. Remarkably, the day’s overall pacesetter, Rahal, was only 34th on the no-tow times.

Another driver disappointingly far down the speed charts was 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, 26th overall and 30th on the no-tow charts.

Indy 500 practice, Day 3