Indy 500: Rahal leads, Power heads no-tows at Day 3 halfway point

Indy 500: Rahal leads, Power heads no-tows at Day 3 halfway point
By: David Malsher, US Editor
17/05/2018 06:50

After a frustrating day of practice yesterday, Graham Rahal’s name appeared at the top of the speed charts this morning on only his second lap, and he has remained there ever since.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda driver has only turned 16 laps so far today, but was able to clock a 226.047mph lap, around 0.15mph faster than Tony Kanaan in the AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, with Marco Andretti third, a further 0.3mph in arrears for Andretti-Herta Autosport-Honda.

Ed Carpenter Racing’s strong week continues, with Carpenter himself in fourth and Spencer Pigot in eighth, although their temporary teammate Danica Patrick is currently down in 34th.

Sage Karam is currently fastest of the Indy ‘one-offs’ in fifth for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, ahead of the top Penske-Chevrolet, that of Josef Newgarden.

Zachary Claman De Melo is currently top rookie in seventh, while Matheus Leist is 11th for AJ Foyt Racing.

In the speeds set without a tow, Penske’s Will Power – only 12th overall – is currently fastest on 223.368mph, but the bigger surprise is Carlin-Chevy’s Charlie Kimball, next up and also in the 223 bracket. Then comes 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi (Andretti), Carpenter, and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Robert Wickens, Ryan Hunter Reay (Andretti) and another SPM car, that of James Hinchcliffe. 

