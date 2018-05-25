Global
IndyCar Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Kanaan tops Carb Day practice, Patrick suffers ECU issue

By: David Malsher, US Editor
25/05/2018 04:18

Tony Kanaan put the #14 AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet on top in the final practice session for the Indianapolis 500, but Danica Patrick was able to complete only 15 laps after suffering an ECU problem.

With several drivers turning more than 40 laps and Graham Rahal making 51, Patrick managed by far the fewest, but could draw just a little consolation from eighth fastest.

Kanaan, meanwhile, turned 38 and on his 19th tour of the iconic 2.5-mile oval, he set a best of 227.791mph – more than 2mph faster than second fastest driver, his erstwhile teammate at Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, Scott Dixon.

Marco Andretti was third fastest for Andretti Autosport-Honda, ahead of Sebastien Bourdais’ Dale Coyne Racing-Honda and the Carlin-Chevy of Charlie Kimball.

Defending Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato was P6 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda ahead of the fastest of the Team Penske-Chevys, that of Will Power.

Patrick ended up a tad quicker than teammate Spencer Pigot in ninth, while Ed Jones Racing ensured both Ganassi entries were in the top 10.

Unlike in most previous Carb Days, pitstop practice was kept to a minimum, as most teams and drivers focused on resolving handling issues in the increasing temperatures. Sunday’s weather forecast suggests it will be 93°F ambient.

The Pit Stop Challenge will begin at 1.30pm.

Indy 500 Carb Day, final practice

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  38 39.5099     227.791
2 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  38 39.8787 0.3688 0.3688 225.684
3 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  30 39.9610 0.4511 0.0823 225.220
4 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  43 40.0329 0.5230 0.0719 224.815
5 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  42 40.0512 0.5413 0.0183 224.712
6 30 japan  Takuma Sato  38 40.1637 0.6538 0.1125 224.083
7 12 australia  Will Power  41 40.1889 0.6790 0.0252 223.942
8 13 united_states  Danica Patrick  15 40.2409 0.7310 0.0520 223.653
9 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  45 40.2534 0.7435 0.0125 223.584
10 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  44 40.2583 0.7484 0.0049 223.556
11 64 spain  Oriol Servia  41 40.2618 0.7519 0.0035 223.537
12 24 united_states  Sage Karam  48 40.3085 0.7986 0.0467 223.278
13 33 australia  James Davison  35 40.3152 0.8053 0.0067 223.241
14 20 united_states  Ed Carpenter  30 40.3191 0.8092 0.0039 223.219
15 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  47 40.3252 0.8153 0.0061 223.186
16 60 united_kingdom  Jack Harvey  38 40.3410 0.8311 0.0158 223.098
17 3 brazil  Helio Castroneves  48 40.3745 0.8646 0.0335 222.913
18 29 colombia  Carlos Munoz  49 40.3946 0.8847 0.0201 222.802
19 7 united_kingdom  Jay Howard  48 40.4122 0.9023 0.0176 222.705
20 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  36 40.4332 0.9233 0.0210 222.589
21 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  51 40.4448 0.9349 0.0116 222.526
22 32 united_states  Kyle Kaiser  38 40.4706 0.9607 0.0258 222.384
23 26 united_states  Zach Veach  39 40.5241 1.0142 0.0535 222.090
24 66 united_states  J.R. Hildebrand  25 40.5356 1.0257 0.0115 222.027
25 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  40 40.5476 1.0377 0.0120 221.961
26 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  38 40.5558 1.0459 0.0082 221.916
27 6 canada  Robert Wickens  30 40.5732 1.0633 0.0174 221.821
28 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  37 40.5773 1.0674 0.0041 221.799
29 25 united_kingdom  Stefan Wilson  48 40.5839 1.0740 0.0066 221.763
30 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  25 40.6188 1.1089 0.0349 221.572
31 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  44 40.6429 1.1330 0.0241 221.441
32 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  29 40.6552 1.1453 0.0123 221.374
33 17 united_states  Conor Daly  35 40.9636 1.4537 0.3084 219.707
