Indy 500: Newgarden paces intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph
Josef Newgarden led a vigorous post-qualifying practice session for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on a warm and windy Monday afternoon.
The defending race winner of the Indy 500, Newgarden served up a flying lap of 226.238mph in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet to edge out Andretti Global’s Colton Herta by 0.0028s.
“The team's done a great job,” said Newgarden. “I love this place. We're going to see how things shake up because you got to be ready for everything.”
Herta, who was routinely in the mix and moved through the field on multiple occasions, was on top of the leaderboard during the early part of the session. He logged 96 laps, the fourth-most on the day.
“I think we’re there,” Herta said. “I feel really, really happy with the car at the moment.”
The No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet of Will Power, the 2018 Indy 500 winner, ended up third, 0.0177s behind team-mate Newgarden.
Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino wrapped up the session in fourth, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward in fifth.
Rookie Christian Rasmussen was sixth, logging 100 laps in the No.33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet with a best of 225.718mph (0.0916s behind Newgarden).
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, was seventh. The No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Romain Grosjean was eighth, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi in ninth.
Marco Andretti rounded out the final spot of the top 10, putting the No. 98 Andretti Herta Honda 0.1825s off the pace set by Newgarden.
Although it was a good day on the timesheets, Newgarden had a close call after hitting the curbing in Turn 2 with 30 minutes left.
The No. 28 Andretti Global Honda of Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 champion, and Conor Daly’s Dreyer & Reinbold Chevrolet had a near-miss on pit lane in the final 25 minutes.
Daly was released and almost collided with Ericsson, who was sliding into his pit box. As a result, Daly was handed a drive-thru penalty for an unsafe pit lane release.
Rookie Tom Blomqvist logged a session-most 106 laps but spun exiting his pit box in the final 11 minutes. He ended up 16th on the timesheets at 0.2906s behind the top mark.
There was a caution flag thrown at the halfway point for a track inspection, which put a temporary halt on the on-track action that featured some wild moments of three-wide running and plenty of overtaking moves in preparation for Sunday’s big race.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|J. Newgarden Team Penske
|2
|89
|
39.7811
|226.238
|2
|C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
|26
|96
|
+0.0028
39.7839
|0.0028
|226.222
|3
|W. Power Team Penske
|12
|89
|
+0.0177
39.7988
|0.0149
|226.137
|4
|A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing
|78
|69
|
+0.0866
39.8677
|0.0689
|225.747
|5
|P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren
|5
|70
|
+0.0882
39.8693
|0.0016
|225.738
|6
|
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
|33
|100
|
+0.0916
39.8727
|0.0034
|225.718
|7
|S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|66
|
+0.1274
39.9085
|0.0358
|225.516
|8
|R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing
|77
|91
|
+0.1289
39.9100
|0.0015
|225.507
|9
|A. Rossi Arrow McLaren
|7
|92
|
+0.1397
39.9208
|0.0108
|225.446
|10
|M. Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani
|98
|92
|
+0.1825
39.9636
|0.0428
|225.205
|11
|G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|86
|
+0.1870
39.9681
|0.0045
|225.180
|12
|R. Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
|23
|75
|
+0.2100
39.9911
|0.0230
|225.050
|13
|H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|06
|75
|
+0.2183
39.9994
|0.0083
|225.003
|14
|C. Daly Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
|24
|55
|
+0.2328
40.0139
|0.0145
|224.922
|15
|S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|95
|
+0.2505
40.0316
|0.0177
|224.822
|16
|T. Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing
|66
|106
|
+0.2902
40.0713
|0.0397
|224.600
|17
|T. Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|75
|61
|
+0.2960
40.0771
|0.0058
|224.567
|18
|C. Ilott Arrow McLaren
|6
|85
|
+0.3225
40.1036
|0.0265
|224.419
|19
|A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|79
|
+0.3383
40.1194
|0.0158
|224.330
|20
|C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|45
|75
|
+0.3689
40.1500
|0.0306
|224.159
|21
|S. McLaughlin Team Penske
|3
|77
|
+0.3920
40.1731
|0.0231
|224.031
|22
|F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing
|60
|99
|
+0.4256
40.2067
|0.0336
|223.843
|23
|L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|83
|
+0.4258
40.2069
|0.0002
|223.842
|24
|K. Kirkwood Andretti Global
|27
|95
|
+0.4300
40.2111
|0.0042
|223.819
|25
|M. Ericsson Andretti Global
|28
|77
|
+0.4588
40.2399
|0.0288
|223.659
|26
|P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|30
|88
|
+0.4921
40.2732
|0.0333
|223.474
|27
|K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|57
|
+0.5167
40.2978
|0.0246
|223.337
|28
|K. Larson Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick
|17
|70
|
+0.5212
40.3023
|0.0045
|223.312
|29
|R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing
|21
|81
|
+0.5730
40.3541
|0.0518
|223.026
|30
|M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|89
|
+0.5893
40.3704
|0.0163
|222.936
|31
|
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|41
|64
|
+0.6037
40.3848
|0.0144
|222.856
|32
|E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing
|20
|71
|
+0.6339
40.4150
|0.0302
|222.690
|33
|K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing
|51
|58
|
+0.7411
40.5222
|0.1072
|222.100
