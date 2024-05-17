Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by Siegel’s flying crash
Rookie Nolan Siegel put a pause on Fast Friday practice for the 108th Running for the Indianapolis 500 after a crash that saw him briefly get airborne.
A 19-year-old California native, Siegel was in the midst of a third lap during a simulated qualifying run when his No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda snapped around and hit the outside wall on the exit of Turn 2.
After making contact with the wall, the back of the car lifted off the ground, getting almost inverted, and skated down the backstretch on its left side before coming to a stop in the middle of the track.
All cars are given an extra 100 horsepower via more turbo boost today, to allow cars to simulate the four-lap qualifying runs.
"I don't know [what happened] to be honest," said a bewildered Siegel after being checked and released from the infield care center. "I'll have to look at it closer.
"I had one snap of oversteer that I caught and then turned back in and spun, and I'm not exactly sure why."
The incident happened roughly 90 minutes into the day, with Siegel only running 15 laps with a best of 229.813mph (28th overall). He becomes the third driver to crash this week, with Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Linus Lundqvist and Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, involved in separate incidents on Thursday’s running.
