Indy 500: Dixon P1, Power and De Silvestro not yet qualified

Immediately after everyone set their first run times, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden headed out to make a second run, and while marginally improving his average speed over the four-lap run, he didn’t improve his 20th place.

By contrast, another Chevy runner, Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay vaulted from 12th to fifth, gaining over 0.6mph on his and only a moment on his fourth lap prevented him from claiming second.

Marco Andretti made a similar improvement in the #98 Andretti Autosport-Honda to edge away from the danger zone of relegation to the Last Chance Qualifiers, moving up from 28th to 24th.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey, who hadn’t set a representative time on his first run due to a bizarre apparent construction problem with his right-rear tire, had no problem in setting 20th fastest speed of the day at that time to move comfortably into the race.

Stefan Wilson in the sixth Andretti Autosport-Honda failed to improve on his 25th – which had now become 26th due to Harvey’s improvement, while the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas of both Takuma Sato and Santino Ferrucci started second runs but were waved off as their early laps showed no sign of improving their 13th and 23rd grid slots respectively.

Then came Alex Palou’s heavy shunt in the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Palou told NBC: “It’s just a bit frustrating. Chip Ganassi Racing gave me the fastest car today and during the week. It was me pushing to be faster. I lost the rear on entry. Things happen when you try to go fast and take everything to the limit. We will try to fix it for tomorrow.”

Because he had rejoined the track from the slow line, Palou had not needed to forfeit his first-run time. The Ganassi team reported to NBC that the car was salvageable too.

Conor Daly in the third Carpenter car abandoned his run, while Sage Karam’s Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy completed its run but did not improve.

With temperatures climbing to 86degF ambient/120degF track, no more significant improvements were going to happen before 5pm, but Colton Herta’s Andretti Autosport-Honda – already qualified second fastest – ventured out to carry out research on expected track conditions for the Fast Nine shootout for pole tomorrow. His 230.229mph average was some 1.4mph off his best.

As 5.00pm approached, when there would be just 50mins to go, it got busy down in pitlane with race director Kyle Novak having to decide the order in which the cars would hit the track.

Juan Pablo Montoya went out with revised gearing in his Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet but couldn’t make any improvement.

Ed Jones in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda, made a major improvement to vault from 19th to 11th, and next up was Wilson, who again failed to better his time from the first run.

Karam, having fallen outside the top 30 that would be confirmed in the race came from the priority line to make a third run, but team owner Dennis Reinbold wisely called him in after two flying laps as it was clear he wouldn’t improve.

Next up was Felix Rosenqvist who sat 17th at the time and improved to 14th, while 2020 polesitter Marco Andretti (25th) came next and got fractionally better but didn’t move up the grid.

From the fast line, Simona De Silvestro hit the track in the Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet and while her first lap was 230.2mph, her second was only 228.5, her third was 228.3, and her last was 226.55. That dropped her outside the top 30 and consigned her to the Last Chance Qualifier battle tomorrow.

Next up came Team Penske’s Will Power, in the unbelievable position of needing to fight his way into the field. His first three laps were fabulously consistent but ranged only from 229.392 to 229.252mph, but his fourth, a 228.885, dropped him to 31st.

Both he and De Silvestro refueled and rejoined the priority line, but first they had to watch Top Gun Racing’s RC Enerson run two laps before his run was aborted by IndyCar.

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet’s Dalton Kellett then went into the priority lane so had his time pulled, and then set a time 1mph considerably slower – thereby giving De Silvestro an easier target for her third run. However, de Silvestro couldn’t make it happen and so Kellett was safe.

However, because Power’s team had gone to the priority line again his previous average – despite being far quicker than Kellett’s eventual average, was now void.

Thus tomorrow afternoon, Power, de Silvestro, Karam, Kimball and Enerson will fight for the last three places on the grid.

Locked-in Indy 500 qualifiers, with Top 9 to run Fast Nine shootout tomorrow

P No Name QSpeed QLap1Speed QLap2Speed QLap3Speed QLap4Speed Engine Team 1 9 Scott Dixon 231.828 232.574 231.762 231.612 231.368 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 2 26 Colton Herta 231.648 232.364 231.872 231.421 230.940 Honda Andretti Autosport 3 48 Tony Kanaan 231.639 232.348 231.845 231.435 230.934 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 4 20 Ed Carpenter 231.616 232.239 231.777 231.361 231.092 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 5 21 Rinus VeeKay 231.483 232.086 231.626 231.265 230.958 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 6 06 Helio Castroneves 231.164 231.202 231.384 231.222 230.850 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 7 10 Alex Palou 231.145 231.790 231.243 230.877 230.675 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 8 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 231.139 231.523 231.247 230.969 230.821 Honda Andretti Autosport 9 8 Marcus Ericsson 231.104 231.843 231.211 230.717 230.649 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 10 27 Alexander Rossi 231.046 231.408 231.118 230.947 230.712 Honda Andretti Autosport 11 18 Ed Jones 231.044 231.632 231.156 230.854 230.535 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 12 5 Pato O'Ward 230.864 231.433 231.030 230.719 230.276 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 13 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 230.846 231.542 230.942 230.598 230.306 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 14 7 Felix Rosenqvist 230.744 231.245 230.859 230.512 230.363 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 15 30 Takuma Sato 230.708 231.386 230.857 230.525 230.067 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 16 29 James Hinchcliffe 230.563 231.106 230.659 230.300 230.189 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 17 3 Scott McLaughlin 230.557 231.154 230.698 230.316 230.063 Chevy Team Penske 18 15 Graham Rahal 230.521 230.799 230.510 230.425 230.350 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 47 Conor Daly 230.427 230.908 230.541 230.258 230.004 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 20 60 Jack Harvey 230.191 230.428 230.246 230.120 229.968 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 21 2 Josef Newgarden 230.071 230.846 230.204 229.862 229.378 Chevy Team Penske 22 1 JR Hildebrand 229.980 230.565 230.116 229.208 230.035 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 23 45 Santino Ferrucci 229.949 230.546 229.856 229.721 229.676 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 229.891 230.796 230.239 229.479 229.057 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 25 98 Marco Andretti 229.872 230.779 230.094 229.610 229.012 Honda Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian 26 22 Simon Pagenaud 229.778 230.405 229.886 229.405 229.418 Chevy Team Penske 27 14 Sebastien Bourdais 229.744 230.224 229.743 229.604 229.406 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 28 25 Stefan Wilson 229.714 229.993 229.819 229.591 229.454 Honda Andretti Autosport 29 59 Max Chilton 229.417 230.203 229.538 229.118 228.814 Chevy Carlin 30 4 Dalton Kellett 228.323 229.381 229.356 225.728 228.866 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises