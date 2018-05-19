Global
IndyCar Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Castroneves tops final practice before qualifying

By: David Malsher, US Editor
19/05/2018 01:17

Helio Castroneves put a qualifying simulation together that sent him to the top of a speed chart that contained just eleven names, only nine of whom set representative times ahead of this afternoon’s qualifying runs.

The four-time Indy 500 polesitter and three-time Indy 500 winner ran a 229.505mph lap in his Team Penske-Chevrolet, apparently without a tow, although as Gabby Chaves explained yesterday, this year there can be a tow effect even if the car ahead is out of sight.

Teammate Will Power had his figures muddied by Sage Karam’s Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy running ahead of him briefly, but finished second ahead of JR Hildebrand in the other DRR car.

Gabby Chaves, who gave Harding Racing its debut at IMS last May, was fourth fastest ahead of Karam, while Oriol Servia clocked P6 in the Scuderia Corsa Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, leading teammates Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal.

James Davison, who shunted his AJ Foyt Racing with Byrd/Hollinger/Belardi entry yesterday, drove his rebuilt car to a best no-tow speed of 224.732mph. 

IndyCar 2018 Indy 500 

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 3 brazil  Helio Castroneves  9 39.2148     229.505
2 12 australia  Will Power  7 39.2988 0.0840 0.0840 229.015
3 66 united_states  J.R. Hildebrand  7 39.5151 0.3003 0.2163 227.761
4 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  8 39.6860 0.4712 0.1709 226.780
5 24 united_states  Sage Karam  7 39.6927 0.4779 0.0067 226.742
6 64 spain  Oriol Servia  6 39.6971 0.4823 0.0044 226.717
7 30 japan  Takuma Sato  11 39.7044 0.4896 0.0073 226.675
8 33 australia  James Davison  14 39.7182 0.5034 0.0138 226.596
9 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  7 39.9480 0.7332 0.2298 225.293
10 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  2 43.2982 4.0834 3.3502 207.861
11 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  1 1'05.4573 26.2425 22.1591 137.494
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Track Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Article type Practice report
