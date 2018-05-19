Indy 500: Castroneves tops final practice before qualifying

Helio Castroneves put a qualifying simulation together that sent him to the top of a speed chart that contained just eleven names, only nine of whom set representative times ahead of this afternoon’s qualifying runs.

The four-time Indy 500 polesitter and three-time Indy 500 winner ran a 229.505mph lap in his Team Penske-Chevrolet, apparently without a tow, although as Gabby Chaves explained yesterday, this year there can be a tow effect even if the car ahead is out of sight.

Teammate Will Power had his figures muddied by Sage Karam’s Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy running ahead of him briefly, but finished second ahead of JR Hildebrand in the other DRR car.

Gabby Chaves, who gave Harding Racing its debut at IMS last May, was fourth fastest ahead of Karam, while Oriol Servia clocked P6 in the Scuderia Corsa Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, leading teammates Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal.

James Davison, who shunted his AJ Foyt Racing with Byrd/Hollinger/Belardi entry yesterday, drove his rebuilt car to a best no-tow speed of 224.732mph.

IndyCar 2018 Indy 500