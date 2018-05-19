Indy 500: Castroneves fastest, Hinchcliffe bumped out

The 2016 Indy 500 polesitter James Hinchcliffe has been knocked out of the 102nd running of the race after a dramatic Bump Day saw him never get up to speed, as Chevrolets dominated, and Danica Patrick made the Firestone Fast Nine.

Hinchcliffe’s Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda was the first car to take to the track after a 2h20min rain delay, and it produced only a 224.784mph four-lap average, which sank down the time sheets.

When all 35 cars had made their initial runs, several cars hit the track to either get into the Fast Nine shootout for tomorrow, or to bump back into the field.

In fact, there were nine runs before Hinchcliffe took to the track once more and he radioed in that he had a “wicked vibration” and pulled in after just a warm-up lap.

Dale Coyne Racing’s Pippa Mann was making her third attempt (in vain) to get into the field when the gun went off, signaling the end of qualifying. Hinchcliffe, waiting next in line for a third attempt, emerged from his car, hugged his crew and stoically declared, “Not the first big name to go home.”

Predictably all four Team Penskes – Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and Josef Newgarden – made it into the Fast Nine, as did all three Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevys – those of Ed Carpenter himself (2nd), Spencer Pigot and Danica Patrick in her last ever race.

The only two Hondas to break into the Fast Nine were Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon.

Oriol Servia had two runs waved off but finally got into the field, driving the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing third car in conjunction with Scuderia Corsa.

Indy 500 Qualifications / Bump Day