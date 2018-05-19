Global
IndyCar Indy 500 Qualifying report

Indy 500: Castroneves fastest, Hinchcliffe bumped out

By: David Malsher, US Editor
19/05/2018 10:09

The 2016 Indy 500 polesitter James Hinchcliffe has been knocked out of the 102nd running of the race after a dramatic Bump Day saw him never get up to speed, as Chevrolets dominated, and Danica Patrick made the Firestone Fast Nine.

Hinchcliffe’s Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda was the first car to take to the track after a 2h20min rain delay, and it produced only a 224.784mph four-lap average, which sank down the time sheets.

When all 35 cars had made their initial runs, several cars hit the track to either get into the Fast Nine shootout for tomorrow, or to bump back into the field.

In fact, there were nine runs before Hinchcliffe took to the track once more and he radioed in that he had a “wicked vibration” and pulled in after just a warm-up lap.

Dale Coyne Racing’s Pippa Mann was making her third attempt (in vain) to get into the field when the gun went off, signaling the end of qualifying. Hinchcliffe, waiting next in line for a third attempt, emerged from his car, hugged his crew and stoically declared, “Not the first big name to go home.”

Predictably all four Team Penskes – Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and Josef Newgarden –  made it into the Fast Nine, as did all three Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevys – those of Ed Carpenter himself (2nd), Spencer Pigot and Danica Patrick in her last ever race.

The only two Hondas to break into the Fast Nine were Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon.

Oriol Servia had two runs waved off but finally got into the field, driving the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing third car in conjunction with Scuderia Corsa. 

Indy 500 Qualifications / Bump Day

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 3 brazil  Helio Castroneves  4 2'37.2607     228.919
2 20 united_states  Ed Carpenter  4 2'37.4167 0.1560 0.1560 228.692
3 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  4 2'37.6845 0.4238 0.2678 228.304
4 12 australia  Will Power  4 2'37.7604 0.4997 0.0759 228.194
5 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  4 2'37.8322 0.5715 0.0718 228.090
6 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  4 2'37.8588 0.5981 0.0266 228.052
7 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  4 2'37.8608 0.6001 0.0020 228.049
8 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  4 2'38.0457 0.7850 0.1849 227.782
9 13 united_states  Danica Patrick  4 2'38.1654 0.9047 0.1197 227.610
10 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  4 2'38.1996 0.9389 0.0342 227.561
11 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  4 2'38.2363 0.9756 0.0367 227.508
12 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  4 2'38.2826 1.0219 0.0463 227.441
13 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  4 2'38.5941 1.3334 0.3115 226.995
14 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  4 2'38.6238 1.3631 0.0297 226.952
15 29 colombia  Carlos Munoz  4 2'38.8702 1.6095 0.2464 226.600
16 66 united_states  J.R. Hildebrand  4 2'38.9409 1.6802 0.0707 226.499
17 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  4 2'39.1837 1.9230 0.2428 226.154
18 7 united_kingdom  Jay Howard  4 2'39.2233 1.9626 0.0396 226.098
19 24 united_states  Sage Karam  4 2'39.2459 1.9852 0.0226 226.065
20 6 canada  Robert Wickens  4 2'39.3241 2.0634 0.0782 225.955
21 32 united_states  Kyle Kaiser  4 2'39.3388 2.0781 0.0147 225.934
22 25 united_kingdom  Stefan Wilson  4 2'39.3561 2.0954 0.0173 225.909
23 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  4 2'39.4273 2.1666 0.0712 225.808
24 26 united_states  Zach Veach  4 2'39.4298 2.1691 0.0025 225.805
25 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  4 2'39.4673 2.2066 0.0375 225.752
26 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  4 2'39.4881 2.2274 0.0208 225.722
27 60 united_kingdom  Jack Harvey  4 2'39.4894 2.2287 0.0013 225.720
28 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  4 2'39.5275 2.2668 0.0381 225.666
29 30 japan  Takuma Sato  4 2'39.6362 2.3755 0.1087 225.513
30 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  4 2'39.7114 2.4507 0.0752 225.407
31 64 spain  Oriol Servia  4 2'39.9953 2.7346 0.2839 225.007
32 17 united_states  Conor Daly  4 2'40.0897 2.8290 0.0944 224.874
33 33 australia  James Davison  4 2'40.1439 2.8832 0.0542 224.798

 

