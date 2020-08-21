Indy 500 Carb Day: O’Ward leads Dixon in final practice
Pato O’Ward put Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet at the top of the speed charts in the last on-track session before the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.
O’Ward, classified as a rookie at Indy after a DNQ in 2019, was the only driver to break the 225mph barrier and the 40sec barrier, his 11th lap of 84 resulting in 225.355mph.
That put him 0.7mph ahead of the best effort from Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy winner for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, while two more former winners Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato were third and fourth fastest. All looked confident in traffic and well able to tow up and pass – “wicked fast,” as Dixon described it.
Oliver Askew, another rookie, was fifth in the second Arrow McLaren SP entry ahead of Zach Veach who said yesterday that his car was feeling comfortable in traffic and proved it today.
As in qualifying, Josef Newgarden was the fastest of the Team Penske-Chevrolet runners, while his Indy winning teammates were buried in 14th, 17th and 24th. The last of these, Will Power told NBC the car was “off” at the start of the session but made good gains toward the end, before he reverted to pitstop practice.
Power was just behind Fernando Alonso in terms of speed, but ahead of pole-winner Marco Andretti, who could only manage P28 and whose car looked very nervous in the wake of his rivals.
Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi), Ben Hanley (DragonSpeed) and James Hinchcliffe (Andretti Autosport) all clocked more than half-race distance.
Indy 500 Carb Day times
|
P
|
No
|
Name
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Team
|
1
|
5
|
Pato O'Ward
|
11
|
84
|
225.355
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
2
|
9
|
Scott Dixon
|
37
|
59
|
224.646
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
3
|
27
|
Alexander Rossi
|
7
|
58
|
224.599
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
4
|
30
|
Takuma Sato
|
39
|
85
|
224.580
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
5
|
7
|
Oliver Askew
|
50
|
82
|
224.128
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
6
|
26
|
Zach Veach
|
3
|
73
|
223.957
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
7
|
1
|
Josef Newgarden
|
7
|
68
|
223.764
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
8
|
8
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
9
|
105
|
223.700
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
9
|
60
|
Jack Harvey
|
58
|
72
|
223.641
|
Honda
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
10
|
55
|
Alex Palou
|
44
|
91
|
223.570
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
|
11
|
4
|
Charlie Kimball
|
38
|
79
|
223.491
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
12
|
29
|
James Hinchcliffe
|
8
|
103
|
223.461
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
13
|
88
|
Colton Herta
|
16
|
88
|
223.433
|
Honda
|
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
|
14
|
22
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
72
|
89
|
223.419
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
15
|
20
|
Ed Carpenter
|
29
|
65
|
223.410
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
16
|
21
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
58
|
92
|
223.385
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
17
|
3
|
Helio Castroneves
|
8
|
93
|
223.093
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
18
|
47
|
Conor Daly
|
8
|
78
|
223.010
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
19
|
14
|
Tony Kanaan
|
28
|
51
|
222.999
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
20
|
41
|
Dalton Kellett
|
14
|
73
|
222.951
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
21
|
18
|
Santino Ferrucci
|
74
|
95
|
222.806
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
|
22
|
28
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|
24
|
81
|
222.731
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
23
|
66
|
Fernando Alonso
|
41
|
72
|
222.680
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
24
|
12
|
Will Power
|
73
|
81
|
222.578
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
25
|
15
|
Graham Rahal
|
3
|
71
|
222.158
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
26
|
45
|
Spencer Pigot
|
16
|
48
|
221.789
|
Honda
|
RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport
|
27
|
10
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
23
|
71
|
221.675
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
28
|
98
|
Marco Andretti
|
6
|
70
|
221.314
|
Honda
|
Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian
|
29
|
51
|
James Davison
|
53
|
64
|
220.889
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi
|
30
|
59
|
Max Chilton
|
55
|
80
|
220.666
|
Chevy
|
Carlin
|
31
|
67
|
JR Hildebrand
|
28
|
44
|
219.727
|
Chevy
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|
32
|
24
|
Sage Karam
|
5
|
38
|
219.396
|
Chevy
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|
33
|
81
|
Ben Hanley
|
10
|
104
|
217.984
|
Chevy
|
DragonSpeed USA
|Series
|IndyCar
|Event
|Indy 500
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez