IndyCar Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Andretti retains top spot on Fast Friday

By: David Malsher, US Editor
18/05/2018 10:18

Marco Andretti’s 231.802mph from the morning remained the fastest time of the day, and indeed, the Month of May, as teams prepared for qualifying runs tomorrow.

As the turbo boost was turned up to 1.4-bar for Fast Friday – as it will be for qualifying weekened – the Andretti-Herta Autosport driver turned just 31 laps, and it was his 10th which saw him lap the iconic 2.5-mile oval in 38.8262sec to grab top spot.

He finished the day just ahead of Robert Wickens (Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda), Ed Carpenter in his ECR-Chevrolet and Oriol Servia (Scuderia Corsa Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda).

But it was the Team Penske-Chevrolets which everyone is regarding as favorites for pole, as Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud occupied the top three positions in the speeds set without a tow. Power’s 229.780mph run was strong enough to put him fifth in the overall rankings.

Carpenter made it four Chevys at the top of the no-tow rankings,  with Sebastien Bourdais’ Dale Coyne Racing-Honda fastest Honda, at 228.657mph.

AJ Foyt Racing’s encouraging week continued with seventh and eighth fastest overall, and ninth and 14th overall.

With ‘Bumping’ returning, 35 cars attempting to get into a 33-max field, the entries that appear to be in the danger zone – judging by the no-tow rankings from today – would appear to be those of Sage Karam, Jay Howard, Pippa Mann, Kyle Kaiser, Graham Rahal and James Davison.

Of course, it would be a major surprise for a fulltimer to not make the show, so one would expect to see Rahal get in. Meanwhile Davison’s AJ Foyt Racing with Byrd/Hollinger/Belardi team faces a major overnight battle to get the car repaired and prepared following his sizable shunt this afternoon

Indy 500, Fast Friday

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  31 38.8262     231.802
2 6 canada  Robert Wickens  35 38.8379 0.0117 0.0117 231.732
3 20 united_states  Ed Carpenter  37 38.9499 0.1237 0.1120 231.066
4 64 spain  Oriol Servia  40 39.0884 0.2622 0.1385 230.247
5 12 australia  Will Power  32 39.1679 0.3417 0.0795 229.780
6 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  40 39.1747 0.3485 0.0068 229.740
7 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  24 39.2157 0.3895 0.0410 229.500
8 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  32 39.2388 0.4126 0.0231 229.365
9 25 united_kingdom  Stefan Wilson  47 39.2545 0.4283 0.0157 229.273
10 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  58 39.2611 0.4349 0.0066 229.235
11 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  42 39.2782 0.4520 0.0171 229.135
12 3 brazil  Helio Castroneves  42 39.2804 0.4542 0.0022 229.122
13 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  15 39.2895 0.4633 0.0091 229.069
14 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  30 39.3024 0.4762 0.0129 228.994
15 32 united_states  Kyle Kaiser  62 39.3237 0.4975 0.0213 228.870
16 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  44 39.3259 0.4997 0.0022 228.857
17 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  50 39.3621 0.5359 0.0362 228.646
18 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  24 39.3831 0.5569 0.0210 228.524
19 7 united_kingdom  Jay Howard  25 39.4106 0.5844 0.0275 228.365
20 13 united_states  Danica Patrick  13 39.4245 0.5983 0.0139 228.284
21 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  13 39.4334 0.6072 0.0089 228.233
22 29 colombia  Carlos Munoz  38 39.4688 0.6426 0.0354 228.028
23 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  42 39.4929 0.6667 0.0241 227.889
24 30 japan  Takuma Sato  44 39.5115 0.6853 0.0186 227.782
25 17 united_states  Conor Daly  33 39.5257 0.6995 0.0142 227.700
26 24 united_states  Sage Karam  43 39.5442 0.7180 0.0185 227.593
27 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  11 39.5926 0.7664 0.0484 227.315
28 26 united_states  Zach Veach  34 39.5928 0.7666 0.0002 227.314
29 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  41 39.6019 0.7757 0.0091 227.262
30 66 united_states  J.R. Hildebrand  49 39.6053 0.7791 0.0034 227.242
31 63 united_kingdom  Pippa Mann  45 39.6082 0.7820 0.0029 227.226
32 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  34 39.6321 0.8059 0.0239 227.089
33 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  54 39.6806 0.8544 0.0485 226.811
34 33 australia  James Davison  37 39.6991 0.8729 0.0185 226.705
35 60 united_kingdom  Jack Harvey  19 39.7157 0.8895 0.0166 226.611

