Indy 500: Andretti cracks 227mph to lead on Day 2

Marco Andretti finished at the top of the speed charts in his Andretti-Herta Autosport Honda, as all 35 cars hit the track and turned over 3300 laps between them.
Andretti’s #98 machine turned a total of 117 laps but his best came at around the halfway point of his day, a 227.053mph lap that made him the only driver to breach that barrier.
Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon was second fastest with a 226.329, while in the closing 40mins, defending winner Takuma Sato slotted Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda ahead of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda’s rookie Robert Wickens as the claimed third and fourth.
Charlie Kimball did a great job to clock fifth fastest for Carlin-Chevrolet, for whom this will be the first Indy 500 attempt.
Tony Kanaan brought out the only yellow flag that wasn’t for a track inspection or debris when a throttle sensor failed, but he was able to remain firmly in the top 10, and his best no-tow speed of 223.048 kept him top of the NT charts.
Top one-off Indy entry was Oriol Servia in the Scuderia Corsa-Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, grabbing ninth place ahead of another Indy-only (possibly) driver, Sage Karam in the top Dreyer & Reinbold-Chevrolet.
The Penske quartet had a relatively subdued day judging by lap speeds alone, but Josef Newgarden (11th), Helio Castroneves (18th), Will Power 21st and Simon Pagenaud (24th) did a lot of running in convoy in the mid-afternoon to gauge aero effect.
James Hinchcliffe turned the most laps (129) but only one car (Matheus Leist) did fewer than 60.
Indy 500 practice, Day 2
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|98
|Marco Andretti
|117
|39.6383
|227.053
|2
|9
|Scott Dixon
|115
|39.7651
|0.1268
|0.1268
|226.329
|3
|30
|Takuma Sato
|112
|39.8039
|0.1656
|0.0388
|226.108
|4
|6
|Robert Wickens
|113
|39.8078
|0.1695
|0.0039
|226.086
|5
|23
|Charlie Kimball
|87
|39.8430
|0.2047
|0.0352
|225.887
|6
|14
|Tony Kanaan
|85
|39.8688
|0.2305
|0.0258
|225.740
|7
|88
|Gabby Chaves
|79
|39.9158
|0.2775
|0.0470
|225.475
|8
|20
|Ed Carpenter
|93
|39.9709
|0.3326
|0.0551
|225.164
|9
|64
|Oriol Servia
|115
|40.0118
|0.3735
|0.0409
|224.934
|10
|24
|Sage Karam
|82
|40.0201
|0.3818
|0.0083
|224.887
|11
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|90
|40.0417
|0.4034
|0.0216
|224.766
|12
|13
|Danica Patrick
|85
|40.0766
|0.4383
|0.0349
|224.570
|13
|29
|Carlos Munoz
|123
|40.0780
|0.4397
|0.0014
|224.562
|14
|21
|Spencer Pigot
|86
|40.0812
|0.4429
|0.0032
|224.544
|15
|7
|Jay Howard
|113
|40.0821
|0.4438
|0.0009
|224.539
|16
|4
|Matheus Leist
|59
|40.0879
|0.4496
|0.0058
|224.507
|17
|59
|Max Chilton
|80
|40.0978
|0.4595
|0.0099
|224.451
|18
|3
|Helio Castroneves
|98
|40.1039
|0.4656
|0.0061
|224.417
|19
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|103
|40.1404
|0.5021
|0.0365
|224.213
|20
|66
|J.R. Hildebrand
|69
|40.1556
|0.5173
|0.0152
|224.128
|21
|12
|Will Power
|97
|40.1778
|0.5395
|0.0222
|224.004
|22
|28
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|112
|40.1859
|0.5476
|0.0081
|223.959
|23
|60
|Jack Harvey
|117
|40.1923
|0.5540
|0.0064
|223.923
|24
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|97
|40.2276
|0.5893
|0.0353
|223.727
|25
|63
|Pippa Mann
|78
|40.2445
|0.6062
|0.0169
|223.633
|26
|26
|Zach Veach
|120
|40.2461
|0.6078
|0.0016
|223.624
|27
|10
|Ed Jones
|68
|40.2518
|0.6135
|0.0057
|223.592
|28
|32
|Kyle Kaiser
|106
|40.3128
|0.6745
|0.0610
|223.254
|29
|5
|James Hinchcliffe
|129
|40.3262
|0.6879
|0.0134
|223.180
|30
|18
|Sébastien Bourdais
|110
|40.3325
|0.6942
|0.0063
|223.145
|31
|17
|Conor Daly
|87
|40.4200
|0.7817
|0.0875
|222.662
|32
|25
|Stefan Wilson
|104
|40.4621
|0.8238
|0.0421
|222.430
|33
|33
|James Davison
|74
|40.4623
|0.8240
|0.0002
|222.429
|34
|15
|Graham Rahal
|78
|40.5220
|0.8837
|0.0597
|222.102
|35
|19
|Zachary Claman De Melo
|67
|40.5729
|0.9346
|0.0509
|221.823