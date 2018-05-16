Global
IndyCar Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Andretti cracks 227mph to lead on Day 2

By: David Malsher, US Editor
16/05/2018 10:24

Marco Andretti finished at the top of the speed charts in his Andretti-Herta Autosport Honda, as all 35 cars hit the track and turned over 3300 laps between them.

Andretti’s #98 machine turned a total of 117 laps but his best came at around the halfway point of his day, a 227.053mph lap that made him the only driver to breach that barrier.

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon was second fastest with a 226.329, while in the closing 40mins, defending winner Takuma Sato slotted Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda ahead of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda’s rookie Robert Wickens as the claimed third and fourth.

Charlie Kimball did a great job to clock fifth fastest for Carlin-Chevrolet, for whom this will be the first Indy 500 attempt.

Tony Kanaan brought out the only yellow flag that wasn’t for a track inspection or debris when a throttle sensor failed, but he was able to remain firmly in the top 10, and his best no-tow speed of 223.048 kept him top of the NT charts.

Top one-off Indy entry was Oriol Servia in the Scuderia Corsa-Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, grabbing ninth place ahead of another Indy-only (possibly) driver, Sage Karam in the top Dreyer  & Reinbold-Chevrolet.

The Penske quartet had a relatively subdued day judging by lap speeds alone, but Josef Newgarden (11th), Helio Castroneves (18th), Will Power 21st and Simon Pagenaud (24th) did a lot of running in convoy in the mid-afternoon to gauge aero effect.

James Hinchcliffe turned the most laps (129) but only one car (Matheus Leist) did fewer than 60. 

Indy 500 practice, Day 2

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  117 39.6383     227.053
2 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  115 39.7651 0.1268 0.1268 226.329
3 30 japan  Takuma Sato  112 39.8039 0.1656 0.0388 226.108
4 6 canada  Robert Wickens  113 39.8078 0.1695 0.0039 226.086
5 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  87 39.8430 0.2047 0.0352 225.887
6 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  85 39.8688 0.2305 0.0258 225.740
7 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  79 39.9158 0.2775 0.0470 225.475
8 20 united_states  Ed Carpenter  93 39.9709 0.3326 0.0551 225.164
9 64 spain  Oriol Servia  115 40.0118 0.3735 0.0409 224.934
10 24 united_states  Sage Karam  82 40.0201 0.3818 0.0083 224.887
11 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  90 40.0417 0.4034 0.0216 224.766
12 13 united_states  Danica Patrick  85 40.0766 0.4383 0.0349 224.570
13 29 colombia  Carlos Munoz  123 40.0780 0.4397 0.0014 224.562
14 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  86 40.0812 0.4429 0.0032 224.544
15 7 united_kingdom  Jay Howard  113 40.0821 0.4438 0.0009 224.539
16 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  59 40.0879 0.4496 0.0058 224.507
17 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  80 40.0978 0.4595 0.0099 224.451
18 3 brazil  Helio Castroneves  98 40.1039 0.4656 0.0061 224.417
19 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  103 40.1404 0.5021 0.0365 224.213
20 66 united_states  J.R. Hildebrand  69 40.1556 0.5173 0.0152 224.128
21 12 australia  Will Power  97 40.1778 0.5395 0.0222 224.004
22 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  112 40.1859 0.5476 0.0081 223.959
23 60 united_kingdom  Jack Harvey  117 40.1923 0.5540 0.0064 223.923
24 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  97 40.2276 0.5893 0.0353 223.727
25 63 united_kingdom  Pippa Mann  78 40.2445 0.6062 0.0169 223.633
26 26 united_states  Zach Veach  120 40.2461 0.6078 0.0016 223.624
27 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  68 40.2518 0.6135 0.0057 223.592
28 32 united_states  Kyle Kaiser  106 40.3128 0.6745 0.0610 223.254
29 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  129 40.3262 0.6879 0.0134 223.180
30 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  110 40.3325 0.6942 0.0063 223.145
31 17 united_states  Conor Daly  87 40.4200 0.7817 0.0875 222.662
32 25 united_kingdom  Stefan Wilson  104 40.4621 0.8238 0.0421 222.430
33 33 australia  James Davison  74 40.4623 0.8240 0.0002 222.429
34 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  78 40.5220 0.8837 0.0597 222.102
35 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  67 40.5729 0.9346 0.0509 221.823
