Indy 500: Andretti cracks 227mph to lead on Day 2

Marco Andretti finished at the top of the speed charts in his Andretti-Herta Autosport Honda, as all 35 cars hit the track and turned over 3300 laps between them.

Andretti’s #98 machine turned a total of 117 laps but his best came at around the halfway point of his day, a 227.053mph lap that made him the only driver to breach that barrier.

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon was second fastest with a 226.329, while in the closing 40mins, defending winner Takuma Sato slotted Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda ahead of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda’s rookie Robert Wickens as the claimed third and fourth.

Charlie Kimball did a great job to clock fifth fastest for Carlin-Chevrolet, for whom this will be the first Indy 500 attempt.

Tony Kanaan brought out the only yellow flag that wasn’t for a track inspection or debris when a throttle sensor failed, but he was able to remain firmly in the top 10, and his best no-tow speed of 223.048 kept him top of the NT charts.

Top one-off Indy entry was Oriol Servia in the Scuderia Corsa-Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, grabbing ninth place ahead of another Indy-only (possibly) driver, Sage Karam in the top Dreyer & Reinbold-Chevrolet.

The Penske quartet had a relatively subdued day judging by lap speeds alone, but Josef Newgarden (11th), Helio Castroneves (18th), Will Power 21st and Simon Pagenaud (24th) did a lot of running in convoy in the mid-afternoon to gauge aero effect.

James Hinchcliffe turned the most laps (129) but only one car (Matheus Leist) did fewer than 60.

Indy 500 practice, Day 2