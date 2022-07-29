IMS IndyCar: Rosenqvist takes great pole, heartache for Ericsson

Listen to this article

Firestone Fast Six

Will Power and Pato O’Ward set banker laps on Firestone primaries, whereas Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi and Christian Lundgaard immediately emerged from the pits on reds. That meant Rossi initially went to the top with a 70.6775sec lap ahead of Lundgaard and Newgarden.

Rosenqvist did only a sighting lap on primaries, then sat in the pits until the final three minutes of the session, and then emerged on reds that had only one flyer on them from Q1 to produce a 70.2265sec lap. That was over a quarter second better than his closest opposition, Rossi, and 0.38sec faster than teammate O’Ward.

Power led the Penske charge in fourth, just 0.0744sec ahead of Newgarden, with Lundgaard completing the top six for Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Felix Rosenqvist 1:10.2265 - 2 2 125.030 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 2 Alexander Rossi 1:10.5030 0.2765 3 3 124.539 Honda A Andretti Autosport 3 Pato O'Ward 1:10.6092 0.3827 3 3 124.352 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 4 Will Power 1:10.6224 0.3959 3 3 124.329 Chevy A Team Penske 5 Josef Newgarden 1:10.6968 0.4703 3 3 124.198 Chevy A Team Penske 6 Christian Lundgaard 1:10.7280 0.5015 1 2 124.143 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Q2

Colton Herta was fastest driver on primaries, turning a 71.3913sec lap – 0.28sec faster than Alex Palou – before ducking into the pitlane to collect his alternates. On the softer rubber, Felix Rosenqvist initially set the benchmark with a 70.0781sec, and then Will Power shaded him by 0.0504sec, and Newgarden moved to third.

The driver who topped morning practice, Alexander Rossi, became the only Andretti Autosport driver to make it through, as Herta’s car looked too tail happy on the Firestone alternates. O’Ward made it two Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolets in the top six, despite his earlier complaints about the handling, and Christian Lundgaard produced arguably the most encouraging flying lap of Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s season, to wind up just 0.15sec behind Power.

Ganassi’s Palou came up 0.027sec short of the Fast Six, but was still fast enough to beat the Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevys.

David Malukas was disappointed to discover he had major front brake issues by the time he strapped on the reds, so his lap time, only half a second off Power, was very creditable.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Will Power 1:10.0277 - 5 5 125.385 Chevy A Team Penske 2 Felix Rosenqvist 1:10.0781 0.0504 5 6 125.294 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 3 Josef Newgarden 1:10.1156 0.0879 5 6 125.227 Chevy A Team Penske 4 Alexander Rossi 1:10.1295 0.1018 5 6 125.203 Honda A Andretti Autosport 5 Pato O'Ward 1:10.1574 0.1297 5 5 125.153 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 6 Christian Lundgaard 1:10.1805 0.1528 5 6 125.112 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 Alex Palou 1:10.2074 0.1797 6 7 125.064 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Rinus VeeKay 1:10.3100 0.2823 5 6 124.881 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 9 Colton Herta 1:10.3532 0.3255 6 6 124.805 Honda A Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 10 Conor Daly 1:10.5135 0.4858 5 6 124.521 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 11 David Malukas 1:10.5636 0.5359 4 5 124.432 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 12 Simon Pagenaud 1:10.7624 0.7347 5 5 124.083 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing

Q1 Group 2

Championship leader Marcus Ericsson was massively unlucky to be asked by his engineer to shut down his car, as they saw data that they didn’t like during his out lap, because that brought out the red flag, the cancelation of his two best laps (obviously a moot point) and thus consigning him to the back of the grid.

Because of the red flag, the drivers filed into pitlane and unanimously switched to Firestone reds. Alex Palou was the first driver in the group to deliver a 70sec lap, a 70.5330, but this was swiftly eclipsed by Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP, Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing.

Still Palou held on to be the only Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda to escape Q1, as Scott Dixon couldn’t find a clear lap while on reds. Alexander Rossi – fastest in practice this morning – was able to advance. Rookie David Malukas outpaced his teammate Takuma Sato to put the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports into Q2.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Felix Rosenqvist 1:10.1220 - 4 4 125.216 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 2 Colton Herta 1:10.1641 0.0421 3 3 125.141 Honda A Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 3 Rinus VeeKay 1:10.1821 0.0601 4 5 125.109 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 4 Alex Palou 1:10.3786 0.2566 4 5 124.760 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 5 Alexander Rossi 1:10.3844 0.2624 3 4 124.749 Honda A Andretti Autosport 6 David Malukas 1:10.6239 0.5019 4 5 124.326 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 7 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:10.7073 0.5853 3 4 124.180 Honda A Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 8 Helio Castroneves 1:10.7560 0.6340 3 4 124.094 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 9 Takuma Sato 1:10.8276 0.7056 4 5 123.969 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 10 Scott Dixon 1:10.8938 0.7718 3 4 123.853 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 11 Romain Grosjean 1:11.0244 0.9024 4 5 123.625 Honda A Andretti Autosport 12 Dalton Kellett 1:12.0060 1.8840 3 5 121.940 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 13 Marcus Ericsson No Time --- -- --- --- Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing

Q1 Group 1

Rahal Letterman Langian-Honda’s Christian Lundgaard was the fastest driver on Firestone’s primary rubber in this first group, running a 71.4399sec, almost three-tenths faster than Callum Ilott who yesterday was confirmed as remaining at Juncos Hollinger Racing-Cherolet

With everyone onto the Firestone alternate rubber, and Lundgaard delivered a 70.7718s, but was eclipsed by Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden, and then Conor Daly produced fastest time for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, to jump Newgarden and Will Power.

Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP wrestled his car into the top six, despite complaining of its handling. Lundgaard, on the track where he made his IndyCar debut last year, was able to progress to Q2, but his teammates Jack Harvey and Graham Rahal would progress no further, and Scott McLaughlin in the third Penske was also left outside.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Conor Daly 1:10.3822 - 5 6 124.753 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 2 Josef Newgarden 1:10.4240 0.0418 5 5 124.679 Chevy A Team Penske 3 Will Power 1:10.5616 0.1794 5 6 124.436 Chevy A Team Penske 4 Pato O'Ward 1:10.6084 0.2262 5 6 124.353 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 5 Christian Lundgaard 1:10.7718 0.3896 5 7 124.066 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 Simon Pagenaud 1:10.7911 0.4089 5 6 124.033 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 7 Jack Harvey 1:10.8564 0.4742 6 6 123.918 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 Scott McLaughlin 1:10.9067 0.5245 5 7 123.830 Chevy A Team Penske 9 Graham Rahal 1:10.9093 0.5271 5 6 123.826 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 Callum Ilott 1:11.1195 0.7373 5 6 123.460 Chevy A Juncos Hollinger Racing 11 Kyle Kirkwood 1:11.2156 0.8334 5 6 123.293 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 12 Jimmie Johnson 1:11.7710 1.3888 7 7 122.339 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing