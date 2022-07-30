IMS IndyCar: Newgarden leads raceday warm-up

Listen to this article

Almost all drivers remained on Firestone’s harder primaries throughout a very busy 30-minute session, suggesting the teams are expecting the alternate tires to have a huge advantage come the race, and therefore had no wish to unnecessarily take life out of the softer rubber before the race begins.

Newgarden lapped in an impressive 70.9281sec despite using the hard compound an average of 123.793mph around the 2.439-mile road course.

The exception to the primary-only policy was AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy, who sent both Kyle Kirkwood and Dalton Kellett out on reds for a couple of laps at the end of the session, allowing Kirkwood to jump to second fastest, just 0.0614sec behind Newgarden, and 0.042 ahead of Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda. This is a special track for Lundgaard, as it is where he made his IndyCar race debut with RLL last summer, shocking everyone by qualifying fourth. He will roll off sixth for this afternoon’s race.

Andretti Autosport-Honda pairing Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta were fourth and fifth fastest ahead of Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott, the fastest of the Ganassi drivers (in this session and qualifying) Alex Palou, polesitter Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

Five-time IMS road course winner Will Power, who will start fourth today, was ninth ahead of longtime rival Scott Dixon, who will have to claw his way up from 20th this afternoon.

The 85-lap Gallagher Grand Prix will get the green flag at 12.30pm local (Eastern) time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Josef Newgarden 1:10.9281 - 12 15 123.793 Chevy P Team Penske 2 Kyle Kirkwood 1:10.9895 0.0614 16 18 123.686 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 3 Christian Lundgaard 1:11.0317 0.1036 14 21 123.612 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 Alexander Rossi 1:11.0529 0.1248 11 19 123.576 Honda P Andretti Autosport 5 Colton Herta 1:11.0530 0.1249 13 18 123.575 Honda P Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 6 Callum Ilott 1:11.0661 0.1380 12 18 123.553 Chevy P Juncos Hollinger Racing 7 Alex Palou 1:11.0759 0.1478 9 20 123.536 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Felix Rosenqvist 1:11.0929 0.1648 13 20 123.506 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 9 Will Power 1:11.0969 0.1688 9 22 123.499 Chevy P Team Penske 10 Scott Dixon 1:11.0981 0.1700 14 19 123.497 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 11 Marcus Ericsson 1:11.1238 0.1957 17 17 123.452 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 12 Rinus VeeKay 1:11.2613 0.3332 6 18 123.214 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 13 Graham Rahal 1:11.2981 0.3700 14 21 123.151 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 Jack Harvey 1:11.3265 0.3984 14 19 123.102 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 Pato O'Ward 1:11.4036 0.4755 19 21 122.969 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 16 Scott McLaughlin 1:11.4075 0.4794 7 22 122.962 Chevy P Team Penske 17 Romain Grosjean 1:11.5888 0.6607 17 22 122.650 Honda P Andretti Autosport 18 Simon Pagenaud 1:11.6143 0.6862 14 20 122.607 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 19 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:11.6641 0.7360 8 18 122.522 Honda P Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 20 David Malukas 1:11.7053 0.7772 12 23 122.451 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 21 Conor Daly 1:11.7370 0.8089 8 19 122.397 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 22 Dalton Kellett 1:11.8948 0.9667 17 20 122.128 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 23 Jimmie Johnson 1:12.0338 1.1057 15 18 121.893 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 24 Helio Castroneves 1:12.0421 1.1140 14 19 121.879 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 25 Takuma Sato 1:12.0941 1.1660 9 20 121.791 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR