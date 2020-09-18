IndyCar
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 / Breaking news

IMS will allow 10,000 fans each day of IndyCar's Harvest GP

IMS will allow 10,000 fans each day of IndyCar's Harvest GP
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will open its doors to fans for the first time in 2020 when it hosts the Harvest GP in two weeks’ time.

Marion County Public Health Department will permit up to 10,000 spectators in the grandstands each day of The Harvest Grand Prix presented by Global Medical Response weekend, in which the NTT IndyCar Series will run its 12th and 13th rounds of the 14-round 2020 season on the 2.439-mile road course.

Tickets available now via IMS.com will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and permit access to spectator zones at Turns 1 and 4 of the iconic oval – that’s Turns 13 and Turn 1 of the IMS road course – each zone allowing 5000 fans.

Health and safety rules insist that face coverings are to be worn throughout the property at all times, fans receive temperature screenings before gate entry, grandstand seats are marked for distancing and attendees must use pre-assigned gates and remain in their designated zones.

Each attendee will receive a mask and a bottle of hand sanitizer upon entering the track.

“We can’t wait to see fans come through our gates for the first time in 2020,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “They’ll be greeted by a vastly improved facility, featuring significant upgrades to the spectator experience.

"We’re also extremely grateful to have a presenting sponsor with the expertise and resources of GMR as we look to implement our detailed and comprehensive health and safety plan.”

The IndyCar doubleheader will include races on Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3, but will feature the Indianapolis 8 Hours which brings together the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli and the GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS. Also on the bill are SRO America’s Pirelli GT4 America, GT Sports Club America and the TC America series.

The Speedway's Museum will be closed Oct. 1-4.

