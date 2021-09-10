Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

Ilott to race all three remaining IndyCar rounds

By:

Ferrari Formula 1 test driver Callum Ilott will drive the Juncos Hollinger-Chevrolet at all three of the remaining races on the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series schedule.

Ilott to race all three remaining IndyCar rounds

Ilott, who will make his series debut at Portland International Racceway this weekend, was confirmed as the pilot of the #77 entry for the Firestone GP of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca next week and the finale, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

“On top of starting my debut weekend in the NTT IndyCar Series with Juncos Hollinger Racing, we will also be finishing off the championship together,” said the 22-year-old from Cambridge, UK. “Let’s see what we can achieve in the next couple of weeks at some awesome circuits.”

Team co-owner Ricardo Juncos said, “The entire Juncos Hollinger Racing organization is thrilled to keep Callum Ilott on board for all three races to finish off the NTT IndyCar Series season.

“We are looking forward to a great debut as a team tomorrow on track and to build on each session throughout the next few weeks.

“Callum brings a great deal of talent, and we have all been working hard together over the past few weeks to build our program, so it feels great to carry this relationship as a team for the rest of the season.”

Ilott tested the Juncos Hollinger car on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course just last week and has described IndyCar as a “central option” as he makes plans for 2022.

Ilott, who won 10 races at Formula 3 Euro Series / GP3 level went on to finish runner-up in the Formula 2 championship last year with three wins and six pole positions.

 

