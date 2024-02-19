Ilott replacing Malukas for Arrow McLaren in upcoming hybrid test at Homestead

The 25-year-old Briton was called upon after David Malukas recently sustained a wrist injury while mountain biking that required surgery last week and will leave him out for at least six weeks.

Ilott spent the past two seasons with Juncos Hollinger Racing, scoring a best finish of fifth (twice - St. Petersburg, Laguna Seca) in 2023. While he currently does not have any ride in any events for the upcoming IndyCar campaign, he is competing in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship racing for Jota Sport in the Hypercar category.

“Obviously I feel sorry for David and the team,” Ilott said.

“It’s not easy to be in this position especially just ahead of the start of the season. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery. I’m glad I’m able to help out the team, and it’s a privilege to test this week with Arrow McLaren. I’m thankful they’re considering me for the opportunity.”

Pato O’Ward will be in the car on Feb. 20, Callum will test with the team Feb. 21, and Alexander Rossi will round out the three-day hybrid test on Feb. 22.

The team is currently considering options for its reserve driver lineup for the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg March 8-10. The team will announce who will pilot its third car for the race in due course.

“We all wish David a speedy recovery, and we’re working out some options with the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew in the meantime,” said Arrow McLaren Team Principal Gavin Ward.

“Callum had a seat fit last week and will test with us in Homestead, and we’re looking forward to working with him this week. Then, hopefully we’ll be able to confirm our roster for St. Pete soon after.”