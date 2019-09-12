Hunter-Reay to run special DHL livery in season finale

Hunter-Reay, whose Andretti Autosport #28 entry has carried DHL sponsorship since 2011, will run a paint scheme that shares the now famous all yellow look with the historic red and white DHL branding originally used by the San Francisco-originated company in 1969.

“The special 50th anniversary car livery is an exciting way for us to commemorate the international heritage of DHL, and our successful partnership with Andretti,” said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas. “Our journey has been remarkable, hatched by three American visionaries who started an innovative enterprise and tested new markets around the globe.

“Today, we can bring 220 countries closer together through the power, and speed, of global trade. The world is changing fast, and we are excited to take the lead in international logistics to usher in the next 50.”

Hunter-Reay, whose current contract with Andretti Autosport coincides with that of DHL, lasting through to at least the end of next season, stated: “DHL has given me a home at Andretti Autosport, and over the years the employees and customers of DHL have become like a family to me

“It’s an honor to carry the historic DHL colors and represent the brand as they celebrate such an important milestone. Happy Birthday, DHL – and here’s to another 50 years of logistics success!”